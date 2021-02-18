Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keeping Kids Active During the Pandemic Winter

Keeping your kids active during the cold winter season is key to keeping them healthy. It is even more important during our current pandemic when they have been cooped up in the house for nearly a year. Most kids are willing to sit on the couch playing video games or watching television all day, so […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Keeping-Kids-Active-During-the-Pandemic-Winter_-Dr.-Edward-Thalheimer
Keeping-Kids-Active-During-the-Pandemic-Winter_-Dr.-Edward-Thalheimer

Keeping your kids active during the cold winter season is key to keeping them healthy. It is even more important during our current pandemic when they have been cooped up in the house for nearly a year. Most kids are willing to sit on the couch playing video games or watching television all day, so it is up to the parent to find exciting ways to get them moving. It may require a little more effort than usual, but here are the four best ways to keep kids active during the pandemic this winter.

Play in the Snow

If you are fortunate to live in an area of the country that regularly gets snow, you need to take advantage of the opportunity. The kids will love playing in the snow with their parents for a few hours. You can make snowmen, start a snowball fight or go sledding down the biggest hill in the neighborhood. Just make sure everyone is wearing several layers of clothes.

Hold a Dance Party

Young kids are always willing to act a little goofy. There is no better way to have some silly fun with the kids this winter than by holding a dance party in the living room. Move the furniture to the side to give you plenty of room to dance before putting on your favorite songs. Mix up the music to keep things interesting for everyone.

Set Up an Obstacle Course

Obstacle courses have boomed in popularity during the pandemic. There is a very good chance that your kid loves watching online videos of homemade obstacle courses. Turn their obsession into a fun activity by creating an obstacle course in your home. Track the fastest times on the course to keep everyone interested all day. Put away the valuables and add some pillows to the floor to keep things safe.

Go for a Hike

Getting out of the house is essential for everyone’s sanity right now. One of the safest places you can go outside is the local park or woods. These large open areas offer plenty of beautiful spots to walk and hike. Make it a little more interesting by looking for local wildlife, playing games of “I Spy,” or seeing who can identify the most trees.

This article was originally published on dredwardthalheimer.co.

    dr edward thalheimer&#039;s photo

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer, Founder at The Tutoring Center

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer is a Long Beach-based entrepreneur and leader in education. In 1997, he founded The Tutoring Center with the mission of enhancing children's academic skills through a unique approach that is tailored to each child's personal needs and challenges. When he is not at work, Dr. Thalheimer can be found spending time with his wife and daughter, who happen to share his passion for martial arts and jiu-jitsu. Given Dr. Thalheimer's own interest in the styles — and the fact he met his wife through his first studio in South Central Los Angeles — the family always knew that martial arts and jiu-jitsu would play major roles in their lives. If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Edward Thalheimer and his interests, be sure to visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mother with daughter in winter park sledging
    Community//

    Winter Activities to Enjoy with Your Kids in Pandemic Times

    by Rocio Espinosa
    Community//

    Something lost long ago – How kids played.

    by Lakshmi Jayanthi
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Focus on your kid’s wellbeing during COVID-19 – Useful guidelines by Dennis Begos

    by Dennis Begos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.