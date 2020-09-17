Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keeping Employees Motivated – Eric Dalius Explains Practical Methods for Small Businesses

Very few entrepreneurs can claim that their businesses have been successful without the contribution of their teams. One of the most valuable skills of a small business owner is the ability to recruit, engage, and motivate employees to give their best, says EJ Dalius. With the right team in place and by managing them well, entrepreneurs […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Eric J Dalius
Eric J Dalius

Very few entrepreneurs can claim that their businesses have been successful without the contribution of their teams. One of the most valuable skills of a small business owner is the ability to recruit, engage, and motivate employees to give their best, says EJ Dalius. With the right team in place and by managing them well, entrepreneurs will be able to achieve outstanding performance and rapid business growth. Some practical ways of motivating employees:

Treat Workers as Partners in the Business, Not Just Employees

According to human resource experts, the key to getting the best out of your team is not seeing workers as employees but as important partners in the growth and success of the business. When the management appreciates the talent and skills of employees and their contribution, the motivating effect can spread very easily to the entire organization and build a sense of ownership of the business.

Provide Feedback Consistently, Recommends Eric J Dalius

By offering constructive criticism, entrepreneurs can encourage employees to improve in certain areas where they are deficient. The feedback should not be restricted to the annual review but should be given informally, regularly, and consistently so that employees know that their performance is being monitored and the company wants them to improve. Offer praise as well as criticism to make it a more balanced review, advises Eric Dalius.

Communicate the Issues Facing the Business 

Among the best ways of finding solutions to the problems is to tell them to the employees who have intimate knowledge of many aspects of the business. Rather than keeping mum on the issues faced by the business, the management should attempt to take employees into confidence and ask them for their advice. Often, hiding the truth from workers, even if it is for the best of intentions, can prove demotivating as it reflects a trust deficit.

Ask for Regular Performance Feedback

Setting up a system, even if informal, to get feedback from employees regarding various aspects of the company operation and performance can be very useful. It can be surprising to find many welcome suggestions for improving the product features, service delivery, or even solving production bottlenecks. The challenge to make the business better can be a great motivator when accompanied by due recognition.

Encourage Volunteerism 

Even though the management will usually define the key responsibility areas for each employee, there can be many tasks that may fall outside their ambit but are essential. Encouraging workers to volunteer their time and energy to accomplish the tasks can work very well for the employees to feel invested in the business and raises their morale.

Conclusion 

At the end of the day, a business becomes successful not only because it can fulfill a market demand better than others but also because of the contribution of its employees to making the organization perform well and in a responsive manner. In addition to the compensation package being competitive, entrepreneurs should also know the importance of building trust and motivating employees to become a highly-charged and invested member of the team. This calls for the implementation of recognition programs using both monetary and non-monetary benefits that employees will appreciate.

Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

Eric Dalius is a Marketing Professional with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Penn State University who has generated over $50 Million since 1990 in a Marketing career focusing primarily on the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Eric Dalius is currently providing coaching for existing and new companies looking to expand their products or services through MLM distribution as well as independent representatives who are just geting started with their MLM company. Read more https://ericdalius.co/  https://ericdalius.org/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Eric Dalius
Community//

Eric J Dalius guides you to take care of your emotional health during COVID-19

by Eric Dalius Dalius
Eric Dalius
Community//

Eric Dalius Discusses Three Diet Tips to Stay Healthy during COVID-19

by Eric Dalius Dalius
Community//

5 Creative Ways to Keep Employees Inspired, Engaged and Committed

by Carl Brown

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.