Keeping Employees Motivated – Eric Dalius Explains Practical Methods for Small Businesses

Very few entrepreneurs can claim that their businesses have been successful without the contribution of their teams. One of the most valuable skills of a small business owner is the ability to recruit, engage, and motivate employees to give their best, says EJ Dalius. With the right team in place and by managing them well, entrepreneurs will be able to achieve outstanding performance and rapid business growth. Some practical ways of motivating employees:

Treat Workers as Partners in the Business, Not Just Employees

According to human resource experts, the key to getting the best out of your team is not seeing workers as employees but as important partners in the growth and success of the business. When the management appreciates the talent and skills of employees and their contribution, the motivating effect can spread very easily to the entire organization and build a sense of ownership of the business.

Provide Feedback Consistently, Recommends Eric J Dalius

By offering constructive criticism, entrepreneurs can encourage employees to improve in certain areas where they are deficient. The feedback should not be restricted to the annual review but should be given informally, regularly, and consistently so that employees know that their performance is being monitored and the company wants them to improve. Offer praise as well as criticism to make it a more balanced review, advises Eric Dalius.

Communicate the Issues Facing the Business

Among the best ways of finding solutions to the problems is to tell them to the employees who have intimate knowledge of many aspects of the business. Rather than keeping mum on the issues faced by the business, the management should attempt to take employees into confidence and ask them for their advice. Often, hiding the truth from workers, even if it is for the best of intentions, can prove demotivating as it reflects a trust deficit.

Ask for Regular Performance Feedback

Setting up a system, even if informal, to get feedback from employees regarding various aspects of the company operation and performance can be very useful. It can be surprising to find many welcome suggestions for improving the product features, service delivery, or even solving production bottlenecks. The challenge to make the business better can be a great motivator when accompanied by due recognition.

Encourage Volunteerism

Even though the management will usually define the key responsibility areas for each employee, there can be many tasks that may fall outside their ambit but are essential. Encouraging workers to volunteer their time and energy to accomplish the tasks can work very well for the employees to feel invested in the business and raises their morale.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, a business becomes successful not only because it can fulfill a market demand better than others but also because of the contribution of its employees to making the organization perform well and in a responsive manner. In addition to the compensation package being competitive, entrepreneurs should also know the importance of building trust and motivating employees to become a highly-charged and invested member of the team. This calls for the implementation of recognition programs using both monetary and non-monetary benefits that employees will appreciate.