Keep your Watch in an Excellent Condition with 5 Amazing Tips

Watches can last long if you consider some factors such as the kind of watch you choose, kind of working and when you take it for servicing. It is not good for the expensive watches that these should be taken for servicing when these are broken entirely. Just like your other things such as automobile, the watch also requires some attention. You must know how to take the watch for service. This is one factor. There are also some other factors which contribute to the good condition of the watches.

Understand The Watch’s Water resistance

Some watches are not water-proof. These watches have no water-resistance. There are some watches which have very good water-resistance. You should avoid at all the cost that your watch is not in contact with the water. Some watches have leather bands and these bands can be adversely affected with the water. You should be very careful in this matter. Just try to keep you r watch away from the water and moisture as long as you can.

Store Your Watch In Its Box

The box of the watches is very good to keep the watches in them. You should not throw away the box of the watch after wearing it for the first time because these boxes can be very beneficial in the future time. Whenever there is a risk in your work then try to keep the watch in its box. This will be helpful for you in the future.

Avoid Too Much Exposure To Sunlight

Sunlight can affect the watches very adversely. The sunlight affects  the color of the material and there is no chance to get back the color except buying the new material: watch. You cannot color the watch. The sunlight also affects the battery life of the watches. If long sleeve shirts are not possible then try to keep the watch away from the direct connection with the sun.

Avoid Cleaning The Watch With Harmful Chemicals

Cleaning of the watches is very necessary. During cleaning make sure that your watch is not in the connection with the dire chemicals. Try to clean the watches with the water and soft piece of clothing. Just be sure that the dire chemicals are not in touch with the watch. Otherwise, the result will be expected. People usually use perfume and try to wear a watch when the perfume is faded. Perfume can tear or weaken the watch.

Do Not Attempt Any Repairs On Your Own

Don’t be mechanic yourself. If you try to open the watch and the attempt is failed then be ready to take the watch to the watch-maker. When you open the watch then there might be the possibility that the dirt can go into the machinery. Some tiny components can be succumbed to demise.

Conclusion

The above-written tips will be helpful to keep your watch safe for a long time. If your watch is mechanical then take it to service after every 2-3 years and if the watch is quartz then every 3-4 years.

    Sawi james

    A keen observer and optimist looking to take positives from anything anytime anywhere.

