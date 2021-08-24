Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Keep Your Mind Fresh with Music

“There are few things that stimulate the brain the way music does,” says one Johns Hopkins otolaryngologist. “If you want to keep your brain engaged throughout the aging process, listening to or playing music is a great tool. It provides a total brain workout.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo credit: Shorolipi Roy Chowdhury

If you want to firm up your body, head to the gym. If you want to exercise your brain, listen to music.

Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory.

The Brain-Music Connection

Experts are trying to understand how our brains can hear and play music. A stereo system puts out vibrations that travel through the air and somehow get inside the ear canal. These vibrations tickle the eardrum and are transmitted into an electrical signal that travels through the auditory nerve to the brain stem, where it is reassembled into something we perceive as music.

Johns Hopkins researchers have had dozens of jazz performers and rappers improvise music while lying down inside an fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) machine to watch and see which areas of their brains light up.

“Music is structural, mathematical and architectural. It’s based on relationships between one note and the next. You may not be aware of it, but your brain has to do a lot of computing to make sense of it,” notes one otolaryngologist.

Everyday Brain Boosts from Music

The power of music isn’t limited to interesting research. Try these methods of bringing more music—and brain benefits—into your life.

Jump-start your creativity.

Listen to what your kids or grandkids listen to, experts suggest. Often we continue to listen to the same songs and genre of music that we did during our teens and 20s, and we generally avoid hearing anything that’s not from that era.

New music challenges the brain in a way that old music doesn’t. It might not feel pleasurable at first, but that unfamiliarity forces the brain to struggle to understand the new sound.

Recall a memory from long ago.

Reach for familiar music, especially if it stems from the same time period that you are trying to recall. Listening to the Beatles might bring you back to the first moment you laid eyes on your spouse, for instance.

Listen to your body.

Pay attention to how you react to different forms of music, and pick the kind that works for you. What helps one person concentrate might be distracting to someone else, and what helps one person unwind might make another person jumpy.

    AJMINUR OARISH, Author, Musician, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer at Ajminur Oarish Music

    Ajminur Oarish is a famous Bangladeshi musical artist has been into Music field from January 2020. Born on 02 September 1994 in Khulna, Bangladesh.

    Ajminur Oarish already verified as (OAC) YouTube official artist channel and officially verified on largest music platform Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Apple music and many other platform. Official popular Facebook profile name "Ajminur Oarish"

    He partied from a very young age as he believes that music is always in his soul and his passionate nature for music made his passion turn into carrier. His skills and ability creates his name spread among the party circle in a short period of time.

    Ajminur Oarish founded his own musical production and digital marketing company in 2020 named by “Ajminur Oarish Music” which led to the start of his official career. Pursuing so many things in life really requires a great passion and courage that Ajminur Oarish possesses. Through his digital marketing firm, he is making available exceptional digital marketing services for his clients.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Does Music Affect the Brain?

    by Anna Pozdeeva
    Community//

    9 Music and Memory Studies, Plus Key Takeaways

    by Cynthia Meyer
    Community//

    The Energy of Sound for Healing: Wellbeing Programs Use the Energy of Music

    by Valerie Cheers Brown
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.