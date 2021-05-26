Keep your fear aside..

Fear – the killer of our self confidence, the killer of our self worth and obviously the fear pull you down, never let you to go further and it never let you to move forward. Fear it costs nothing. Then why we need to keep it with us? Just throw it.. keep it aside it won’t meant for you.

Here comes few fearless quotes for you to be brave and move forward without any fear…

Far is near, when you less fear !!

Be fearless, in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire

Freedom lies in being bold – Robert Frost

Be bold and do what ordinary fear..

Fortune favors the bold.. – Virgil

Once you become fearless, life become limitless..

We grow fearless by walking into our fears – Robin Sharma

Fear is the liar – Robin Sharma

Beware – I am fearless, and therefore powerful !!