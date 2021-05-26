Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keep your fear aside..

Be brave, Be strong, Be fearless..

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Fear – the killer of our self confidence, the killer of our self worth and obviously the fear pull you down, never let you to go further and it never let you to move forward. Fear it costs nothing. Then why we need to keep it with us? Just throw it.. keep it aside it won’t meant for you.

Here comes few fearless quotes for you to be brave and move forward without any fear…

Far is near, when you less fear !!

Be fearless, in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire

Freedom lies in being bold

– Robert Frost

Be bold and do what ordinary fear..

Fortune favors the bold..

– Virgil

Once you become fearless, life become limitless..

We grow fearless by walking into our fears

– Robin Sharma

Fear is the liar

– Robin Sharma

Beware – I am fearless, and therefore powerful !!

The best way to be successful is to be fearless

– Janelle Osido

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Five Quotations That Will Inspire You to Become a Fearless Leader

    by Angela Roberts
    Community//

    Building a fearless group of people: that’s what leaders do!

    by Adrian Gilpin
    Wisdom//

    10 Steps to Fearless Living

    by Kerissa Kuis, MBA
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.