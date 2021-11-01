Keep Trying

Take off your situation

and you are closer.

Take off the story you’ve

been told about yourself

and you are closer still.

Take off your dream of

compliance or rebellion

and you’re almost there.

Take off your name and

put your face in the stream

of all that wants to fill you.

A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a friend or loved one, describe the sense of your own being that exists below your name, your history, and where you live.

