Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Keep Trying

Take off your situation and you are closer. Take off the story you’ve been told about yourself and you are closer still. Take off your dream of compliance or rebellion and you’re almost there. Take off your name and put your face in the stream of all that wants to fill you. A Question to […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Take off your situation

and you are closer.

Take off the story you’ve

been told about yourself

and you are closer still.

Take off your dream of

compliance or rebellion

and you’re almost there.

Take off your name and

put your face in the stream

of all that wants to fill you.

A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a friend or loved one, describe the sense of your own being that exists below your name, your history, and where you live.

New Webinar with Mark Nepo — The Fire of Aliveness

In this 3-series webinar, The Fire of Aliveness, Mark Nepo will teach about the challenges we face after such a long period of solitude. How do we open after being so closed? How do we reconnect after being so isolated? How do we know what to pick up and what to put down? In this series, Mark will address how we can be tender and fierce in our call to love each other, until justice and healing are the same thing. November 21, November 28, December 5 1-2:30 Eastern | 11-12:30 Pacific See more details at: https://live.marknepo.com/

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

You Taught Me

by Mark Nepo
Community//

Grief

by Mark Nepo
Community//

Taken from the Nest

by Mark Nepo
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.