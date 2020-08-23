Keep track of your mental health during the pandemic says Ram Duriseti

The worldwide pandemic has created unimaginable problems, disturbing both psychological and physical health. Although people mainly give importance to physical well-being, it is essential to provide an equal amount of attention to mental health. As it is challenging to trace mental illness, Ram Duriseti shows the different warning signs, through which you can derive if you are going through psychological distress.

Signs of mental illness by Ram Duriseti

Mental health issues may be due to a single or combination of many factors, so it is important to identify them. Many people have experienced one or more kinds of mental health issues without noticing the signs, more so during the COVID-19 situation. Different symptoms related to mental illness are as follows:

Feeling anxious or worried: People naturally get worried from time to time. However, staying worried for long can be a sign of a person who is suffering from mental illness. Symptoms of stress include shortness of breath, heart palpitation, restlessness, headache, racing mind, and diarrhea.

Feelings of depression: Feeling sad is very common; however, if you cannot come out of it quickly on your own, it is a serious problem. A constant feeling of unhappiness is a sign of depression that may need medical help and counseling.

Emotional outbursts: Lack of ability towards controlling anger is a sign that you are going through mental health issues. If you are unable to control your anger in a stressful situation, try seeking help from a medical expert. The pandemic situation has resulted in a rise in the number of quarrels and fights. This can be a result of some mental distress.

Sleep problems: Generally, we need 7-8 hours of sound sleep every night. Sleep is essential for keeping an average metabolism rate and to ensure mental and physical well-being. Persistent changes in your sleep routine can be a sign of psychological sickness. Insomnia is a disease associated with anxiety. Also, sleeping too little or too much can also indicate a sleeping disorder and depression.

Weight and appetite change: Sudden weight loss can indicate that you are going through mental trauma, depression, or even an eating disorder. Reduced appetite and a regular feeling of nausea are some signs of mental health issues.

Staying withdrawn or quiet: People do need to remain alone and aloof some days. However, if you like staying aloof from others all the time and do not feel like communicating with people regularly, this can be a sign that you need help. If you are periodically isolating yourself from others, that may be a sign of depression, bipolar disorder, or a psychotic disorder.

Feeling of guilt or worthlessness: Recurring thoughts that you are a failure, something is your fault, or that you cannot achieve anything, are all symptoms of mental illness. When this feeling reaches a severe level, the victim might end up hurting themselves. It is essential that they are diagnosed early and provided with much-needed help.

The different symptoms of mental illness may vary from person to person. What is needed is early detection of the signs and proper medical help to overcome them.