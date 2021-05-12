Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Keep the distractions away !!

You can't do big things, if you are distracted by small things...

Our smart phones are the winners in distracting us.. no one can beat. This is the damn truth. We are distracted by our smart gadgets every ten to fifteen minutes. If we calculate, we spent roughly at least one to two hours in just scrolling the phone. Notifications, mails, social media sites everything together consuming our precious time and making us lacking in our productivity.

Keep away your mobile phone while you are sleeping. Don’t watch your mobile immediately after wake up. Set time to see your notifications, check your mails and so on. Before finishing a particular work don’t touch your mobile. Be strict in it and stick to it if you want to be more productive. And most important of above all don’t watch your after 10 pm. Check it in the allotted time the next day. When you give less important to your smart gadgets, your value, worth will increase. Keep away the distraction, keep improving your worth and your life !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

