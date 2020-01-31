Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Keep Letting Go.

To keep letting in everything it already is too.

By


Keep letting go of how you think it should be. To allow it to be what it already is. So you can see how it is already enough. As it is.

Keep letting go of how you think you should be. To allow you to be who you already are. So you can see how you are already enough. As you are.

When you keep letting go of the thought of how you want it to be, Life immediately lighter. Because you are simply flowing with it. Rather than fighting with it with a thought.

As adults, Life simply is responsibilities. The drop offs and pickups. The lunch making. The loads of laundry. The mortgage payments. The oil changes.

But when we remember how these daily routine tasks mean we have people to love and people who love us, everything becomes lighter.

When we remember how these mundane activities mean we have a roof over our heads and a convenient form of transportation, everything becomes a little brighter.

And when we remember how these day to day actions mean we are still alive, everything just seems right.

Because we know we are still here. Rather than in a thought that makes us think we need to be anywhere else.

Keep letting go of the thought that makes you think it needs to be anything other than what it is. So you can enjoy it for everything it is too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.


Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

