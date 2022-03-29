Contributor Log In
Keep Learning for Career Success

Continuing professional development is the key to success in your career. The jobs you do today are vastly different from those your parents did. In the US, work is no longer dominated by farming, mining or even manufacturing. Instead, it is dominated by marketers, analysts, and salespeople. The nature of work is constantly changing. In a decade’s time, the skills you need to keep ahead may be completely different than today’s skills.

And the pace of change is accelerating. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other innovations have already had a major impact on what you do at work. Computer literacy is no longer even listed as a requirement when employers are advertising open positions. It’s a given that all workers know how to use spreadsheets, email, and word processors as well as customer or client management software.

So, work is changing. You could be left behind if you don’t keep changing and developing too. That’s why the number one quality that people need to develop to stay ahead isn’t even a skill. It’s a mindset. Learning should never stop. Not after school; not after university. And luckily there are amazing resources available to take advantage of. If you commit to developing new skills, learning new techniques, and keeping up with the rapid pace of technological change, you will reap the benefits.

It’s not just about doing your job more effectively, more efficiently. You could create whole new opportunities for yourself. You can fortify yourself in your job, free from any anxiety that you could be replaced or that technology could make you redundant.

Having your mindset focused on building skills and learning will also give you a sense of security in your career progression. You can direct it. You can identify what you need to rise higher, go further and become a more influential part of your team.

The internet has destroyed so many jobs. We no longer need travel agents. Jobs as librarians and archivists are becoming things of the past. But the internet has also made it so much easier to learn and perfect new skills. YouTube is a great place to start. There are thousands of introductory videos looking at nearly every skill.

I can understand you may feel a little hesitant to trust anyone who can upload a YouTube video. Others have felt the same way. That’s why they’ve created sites like Udemy or LinkedIn Learning. Here, there are hundreds of courses that will help you build confidence and ability in diverse fields. Do you want to know how to code? Well, take your pick of Java, Python, C++, or any other language. Softer skills are served as well. Public speaking is perhaps one of the most overlooked skills you need if you are to succeed in business. Writing is similarly a skill that is needed in nearly every role in the modern office.

You must never stop learning. Every day you will gain new insights into how to do your job better, more easily, and more effectively. If you embrace a mindset where you actively look to develop skills, you will benefit by being more satisfied in your job, being more secure in your role, and creating opportunities that you can take advantage of.

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

