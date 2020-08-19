Keep Going To Achieve Your Goals – Mayi and Daniel

Having ambition and setting goals is a massive part of who you are, so don’t take it lightly. Whether you’ve your heart set on running a marathon, starting a business or dropping a dress size, everything is achievable. It just takes the right mindset. Having goals for things we want to do and working towards them is an important part of being human. The path towards our goals may not always run smoothly or be easy, but having goals, whether big or small, is part of what makes life good.

Daniel de la Vega says, Life has a nasty habit of interrupting the best-laid plans, but more often than not, it’s our own minds that get in the way of our goals. We make a litany of excuses for why those goals don’t get checked off our lists, and we become our own worst enemies. Let this be the end of all that.

It gives us a sense of meaning and purpose, points us in the direction we want to go and gets us interested and engaged, all of which are good for our overall happiness. We all have goals in life. Each one of us wants to achieve something, whether great or small, at some point in our lives. We have deep-seated hopes and dreams for the future and a burning desire to accomplish some great feats. It’s stitched into the very fabric of our society, woven into the core of who we are, deep down inside. It’s emblazoned in our DNA, genetically pre-dispositioned, not just for mere survival, but also with a yearning passion to thrive.

Goals can’t just be specific. The step for achieving your goals is to ensure that they’re meaningful. We will always do more to achieve a goal that has a deep-rooted meaning to us than we will to achieve something that’s superficial. So, if you want to have a million-dollar net worth because of the status it affords, you can forget about your chances for success says Mayi.

Here are a few suggestions and a dose of tough love to help you reach your goals.

Choose goals that inspire you

Set goals that are personal to you and will inspire you to reach new heights. Don’t follow the crowd and mimic the ambitions of friends – pursue something you’re passionate about, something that genuinely interests you. This helps create a sense of purpose that will motivate you to stop thinking and start doing.

Keep going

Working towards our goals can sometimes be difficult and frustrating – so we need to persevere. If a step you’re doing isn’t working, think of something else you could try that still moves you forward, even a tiny bit. If you’re struggling, ask people you know for their ideas on what you could do. They may help you see a different way. Thinking about different ways of reaching our goals makes it more likely we’ll be successful.

Don’t Let Others Set The Goals For You

When you let others set your goals or modify them for you, this can have several damaging effects on your ability to achieve them. First, it’s now no longer your goal, and you have no sense of ownership or commitment to this new goal, as its now someone else’s goal.

Second, people can look to make you more aggressive and look to set the goal to be bigger than you believe possible, and when you lack belief, this can cause you to quit at the first sign of difficulty.

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”

Behind every triumph, there are countless near wins — those times when you come close to success but don’t quite get there. Those are valuable. They show you what worked and what you can improve, and they give you a chance to iterate.

“Mastery is not a commitment to a goal but to a constant pursuit,” she says. By embracing your near wins, you can push yourself to attain more than you ever imagined.