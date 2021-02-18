Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Keep Going, Keep Going On

Here we are close to the 1st anniversary of when the world as we knew it shut down. When we first sheltered in place, or quarantined, or locked down, or moved in with relatives, whatever we called it at that point–we thought it would be for (fill in the blanks) tops. But the trouble with […]

Here we are close to the 1st anniversary of when the world as we knew it shut down. When we first sheltered in place, or quarantined, or locked down, or moved in with relatives, whatever we called it at that point–we thought it would be for (fill in the blanks) tops. But the trouble with life is we have to live it forwards without a clue. Understandings comes afterwards and at this point in time we’re still not sure about when afterwards will be. 

 If we had known how long this keeping on, keeping on was going to go on – would we have done anything differently? We could have gone to a place in a warmer climate or ordered the heater or fireplace for my studio much earlier, for sure. We didn’t know of course that the winter weather here in PA, (and other places on the planet), would decide to become   

“unprecedented” along with everything else that bears that title these days. 

Online with my selfcare class the other morning we were in agreement that most everyone is a bit frayed around the edges, questioning how much longer can we carry on? We played and danced to the Keep Going Song by Abigail and John Bengsons, a husband and wife musician team I’d first heard earlier in the pandemic. The subtitle of their album is “Life from our home at the end of the world.” 

The melody and refrain” Keep going, keep going, keep going on” repeats and repeats and repeats, while Abigail asks, “Are you ok?” Do you have enough to eat, enough sleep, enough memories to last a long time?” While the music and refrain repeats, keep going, keep going, she suggests,” If your heart is breaking, I hope it’s breaking open.” The video was originally done at John’s parent’s house in Dayton Ohio, using what equipment they had on hand. How like what we’ve all been doing, keeping on, and on, and on. 

 Wise women know that life is not a sprint and that we need to pace ourselves like in a marathon. But even marathons have mile markers and finish lines. The Bengson’s repetitive melody and rhythm don’t offer a resolution, an ending, as music often does. Yet dancing to the Keeping On Song while viewing others dancing in their own little boxes on the screen, from their homes at the end of the world–it’s a balm to my soul. Find the video and dance to it. Maybe your grandchildren will join you from their house wherever that is. Turns out it helps to have a soundtrack accompaniment to what’s unfolding in the dramatic plotline of our lives. 

    Sheila K Collins, PhD, Speaker, Author, Coach & Consultant at Sheila K Collins, PhD

    Sheila K. Collins believes that life’s toughest challenges call us out to discover our better selves. In facing such challenges as grief, loss, illness, death of a loved one, or large scale losses such as fires, floods, and pandemics, we become who we truly are. Her writing, keynote speaking, and improvisational artist performances, contain thought-provoking discoveries of ways to deal with the tough challenges life asks of us so that we become stronger and more resilient from having met them.

    Her award-winning book, Warrior Mother: Fierce Love, Unbearable Loss and the Rituals that Heal tells of her journeys with two of her three adult children and her best friend through their life-threatening illnesses and deaths and of the rituals that helped her family to heal. Using her background as a social work professor, therapist, and performance artist, Dr. Collins demonstrates in her presentations, workshops, and writing how art-based tools have helped her and can help others get through life’s toughest challenges.

    Sheila currently directs the Wing & A Prayer Pittsburgh Players, an InterPlay-based improvisational performance troupe whose mission is to assist arts and human service organizations in achieving their noble purposes. In collaboration with community nonprofits, the group has developed programs and performances to address such tough topics as ending the stigma of mental illness, changing the race dance, and saying No More to gender violence. She travels nationally and internationally assisting individuals and organizations to tell their stories in trans-forming ways. Her blog Dancing With Everything is on her website https://sheilakcollins.com/

     

