Here we are close to the 1st anniversary of when the world as we knew it shut down. When we first sheltered in place, or quarantined, or locked down, or moved in with relatives, whatever we called it at that point–we thought it would be for (fill in the blanks) tops. But the trouble with life is we have to live it forwards without a clue. Understandings comes afterwards and at this point in time we’re still not sure about when afterwards will be.

If we had known how long this keeping on, keeping on was going to go on – would we have done anything differently? We could have gone to a place in a warmer climate or ordered the heater or fireplace for my studio much earlier, for sure. We didn’t know of course that the winter weather here in PA, (and other places on the planet), would decide to become

“unprecedented” along with everything else that bears that title these days.

Online with my selfcare class the other morning we were in agreement that most everyone is a bit frayed around the edges, questioning how much longer can we carry on? We played and danced to the Keep Going Song by Abigail and John Bengsons, a husband and wife musician team I’d first heard earlier in the pandemic. The subtitle of their album is “Life from our home at the end of the world.”

The melody and refrain” Keep going, keep going, keep going on” repeats and repeats and repeats, while Abigail asks, “Are you ok?” Do you have enough to eat, enough sleep, enough memories to last a long time?” While the music and refrain repeats, keep going, keep going, she suggests,” If your heart is breaking, I hope it’s breaking open.” The video was originally done at John’s parent’s house in Dayton Ohio, using what equipment they had on hand. How like what we’ve all been doing, keeping on, and on, and on.

Wise women know that life is not a sprint and that we need to pace ourselves like in a marathon. But even marathons have mile markers and finish lines. The Bengson’s repetitive melody and rhythm don’t offer a resolution, an ending, as music often does. Yet dancing to the Keeping On Song while viewing others dancing in their own little boxes on the screen, from their homes at the end of the world–it’s a balm to my soul. Find the video and dance to it. Maybe your grandchildren will join you from their house wherever that is. Turns out it helps to have a soundtrack accompaniment to what’s unfolding in the dramatic plotline of our lives.