Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keep checking IN⁣

The importance of keeping our centre in these interesting planetary times 💫

By

As the outer chaos and upheaval continues to rise around the globe and throughout the collective field, it’s a great reminder for us to continue going within ourselves for the answers. To develop the inner cultivation necessary in order to surf these gigantic waves of the unknown with precision and Integritty.⁣

Yes, we can have a healthy concern for whats happening around the planet and to the planet, and to assist in all the ways we can.⁣

The message is also to not get too ‘swept up’, but to ANCHOR DOWN and GO WITHIN to get our greatest possible sense of strength, grounding and inner fortitude possible as all of the things that do not serve humanity and this planet are moved through, witnessed, purged and released so we can be free and to set the tone for all of the generations to come.⁣

So as the outer world goes through its process of transmutation of the collective shadow, so shall we be called to continuously assist in personally transcending all that comes to meet us in each new waking day 🌞⁣

Even though we will constantly be faced with our doubts, confusion and helplessness, it’s simply a greater part of the design at this time…⁣

How we handle ourselves in each now moment is all up to US.⁣

We got this.⁣

💜⁣

#unity #embodiment #empowerment

Image Source – Unknown (Please let me know if you do so I can credit)

    Dan Regan, Empowerment Coach at Activating Authenticity

    Daniel Regan is an Empowerment Coach, Breathworker & Gene Keys Ambassador who’s zest for life, mystical adventure and vehement love for sharing and awakening others into self realization has led him to ​travel the world presenting Gene Keys Wisdom, breathwork modalities and various self-mastery systems with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.⁣

    He is pioneering a new way of BEing in these times of great change and opportunity on the planet. Dan specializes in anchoring individuals and teams into their core stability through exploring the subconscious and unconscious aspects of the psyche that are waiting to be revealed and catalyzed in this life.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Find Peace in a Polarized World

    by Parvati
    Community//

    Spring into DEEP Detox

    by Gina Yallamas
    Community//

    Ancient = Modern

    by Gina Yallamas

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.