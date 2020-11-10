Keep Calm & Have Faith

Many of us surely will be in the confused state of mind during uncertainty. Without knowing what will happen next. Obviously there is mixture of all negative emotions, fear, anxiety, worry, depression. No need all such emotions, just hold on all your emotions. Whenever there is an uncertainty condition please be calm, take a deep breath and most have faith everything will work. Because with an unsteady mind, we can’t do or workout anything. Better to keep calm and watch. In the mean time never lose faith. Sometimes faith makes fairy tales, fantasy stories come true. Faith makes our dreams come true. Whatever the situation may be, Keep calm & keep faith.

Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not not wonder, not imagine and not obsesses. Just breath that everything will workout for the best.