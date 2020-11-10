Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Keep Calm & Have Faith

The greatest test of courage on the earth is to bear defeat without losing heart - R. G. Ingersoll

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Many of us surely will be in the confused state of mind during uncertainty. Without knowing what will happen next. Obviously there is mixture of all negative emotions, fear, anxiety, worry, depression. No need all such emotions, just hold on all your emotions. Whenever there is an uncertainty condition please be calm, take a deep breath and most have faith everything will work. Because with an unsteady mind, we can’t do or workout anything. Better to keep calm and watch. In the mean time never lose faith. Sometimes faith makes fairy tales, fantasy stories come true. Faith makes our dreams come true. Whatever the situation may be, Keep calm & keep faith.

Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not not wonder, not imagine and not obsesses. Just breath that everything will workout for the best.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

