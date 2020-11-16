Keep Calm & Be Kind

Kind is the best attitude, that we can show to others. Simply saying everyone expects kindness. Being kind to others, changes the environment and its change any kind of situation. Being arrogant , cruel won’t change anything. Without kindness you can’t do anything. When kindness rules you, you can do anything.

Start from your home use kind words towards others. Please, Sorry, Thankyou, Excuse me introduce introduce such words in conversation. Use these words in the right time, right place. Teach your kids to be kind, show kindness towards others. Children will learn from you and observe your attitude as well. Better be calm, show kindness. Because what children learning at home, school they will reflect in other places. Be an inspiration for others in showing kindness. Being kind, showing kindness win heart. One kind word can change someone’s entire day.