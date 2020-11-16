Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keep Calm & Be Kind

Kindness it costs nothing, But means everything...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Kind is the best attitude, that we can show to others. Simply saying everyone expects kindness. Being kind to others, changes the environment and its change any kind of situation. Being arrogant , cruel won’t change anything. Without kindness you can’t do anything. When kindness rules you, you can do anything.

Start from your home use kind words towards others. Please, Sorry, Thankyou, Excuse me introduce introduce such words in conversation. Use these words in the right time, right place. Teach your kids to be kind, show kindness towards others. Children will learn from you and observe your attitude as well. Better be calm, show kindness. Because what children learning at home, school they will reflect in other places. Be an inspiration for others in showing kindness. Being kind, showing kindness win heart. One kind word can change someone’s entire day.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Power of Kindness

    by Rachel Peterson
    Community//

    Two Words: Kindness over Contentious

    by Mary Elizabeth Beary
    //

    Be Kind—It May Have a Ripple Effect

    by Dale V. Atkins, Amanda R. Salzhauer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.