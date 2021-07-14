Keeon Yazdani of Elevate Delta 8: “Email marketing is one of the oldest marketing channels”

While everyone wants to rank on the first page of Google, it doesn’t happen overnight. The best option for receiving brand visibility immediately and receiving high traffic to your website is PPC. PPC is great because your business’ ads are guaranteed to show up in top placements. With that said, it is your responsibility as an advertiser to publish relevant and quality content. The better your ads are, the better your ROAS (return on ad spend) will be. Also, the more relevant your ads are, the more they will be displayed in top placements. If your brand is strictly business to consumer, you will not have the time to wait for SEO results to pay off, especially if you are in a competitive niche. Therefore, PPC will need to be your main strategy for building brand awareness, driving traffic to your website, and converting sales.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keeon Yazdani.

Keeon Yazdani is an entrepreneur and digital marketing guru from Southern California. He is the chief marketing officer of Elevate Delta 8. In his free time he enjoys training Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I began working in digital marketing in 2014 when I founded an online smoke shop business, The Source of All. I partnered with a friend of mine who was a large importer and distributor of smoke shop products. With zero experience in digital marketing, I was provided with an amazing opportunity to figure out how to sell a warehouse full of products online with absolutely no overhead on my end. As I began learning about SEO, email marketing, and affiliate marketing, I quickly learned I wouldn’t be able to sell these products overnight on my e-commerce store. Fortunately, I was able to sell some of my products on eBay, which allowed me to bring in enough revenue to invest in SEO and email marketing courses. This is where my journey started in the digital marketing world.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The funniest marketing mistake I made when I first started working in the digital marketing space was purchasing backlinks from a black hat SEO forum. At the time I thought I was getting ahead, but little did I know I was doing more damage than good to my website’s SEO. My keyword rankings dropped to lower positions than ever before and I had no idea why. I say this is the funniest marketing mistake, because it was at this time I realized I needed to learn become a SEO expert if I wanted this business to do well. After months of learning SEO, I went back to analyze the backlinks I had purchased a few months prior. I realized all the websites linking back to my website were private blog networks, and they all had extremely low domain ranks. What I learned from this at a young age was nothing comes easy. You have to put in the work if you want to see the results.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am most grateful for my first business partner who gave me the opportunity to sell the products stocked in his warehouse online. He allowed me to make mistakes and learn on his dollar, and I am forever grateful for that. For the first six months, he allowed me to reinvest the majority of the revenue into marketing and digital marketing educational content for myself. I truly believe I would’ve always been in the digital marketing space, however his faith in me catapulted my progress in digital marketing learning.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are many things I believe make our company stand out, however I believe the most important is our commitment to quality. We are in the business of manufacturing wellness products, and it is our responsibility to provide consumers with a great product. To start, our Delta-8-THC gummies are all fully infused and lab tested to ensure our customers are receiving the dosage we advertise. There are many companies in our industry that do not fully infuse their products. Instead, they purchase wholesale candy in bulk, and spray the raw material on the candy whether that be Delta-8-THC or CBD. Often times the raw material is cut with another product in order to create a mix that can be sprayed on the candy they purchase. Unfortunately, many of these companies do not disclose the cutting agent they are using in their ingredients. Aside from not be transparent with customers, the issue with this spray-on method is it is extremely difficult to achieve consistency in dosing. Often times the candy is not able to absorb the raw material as well as it would if it was fully infused, and the customer ends up receiving a product that only contains 2mg of the raw material instead of receiving what was advertised.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe the three character traits that are most instrumental to my success are: discipline, work ethic, and balance.

I don’t think long-term success can be achieved without discipline. I attack everything I do with discipline, and I am able to be consistent as whatever I do as a result of my discipline. For me, discipline is what keeps me going. Aside from work, for the last seven years I have stayed consistent with waking up early, sleeping early, meditating, stretching, maintaining a good diet, and exercising. I firmly believe life is a marathon, not a sprint. Without these disciplines, I wouldn’t be able to achieve long-term success.

As far as work ethic goes, I’ve always believed I am the hardest worker in the room and nobody will outwork me. In my childhood athletic years I learned I wasn’t the most gifted athlete, but I knew I could be competitive if I worked harder than the athletes who were more athletically gifted than me. If I identified my weaknesses and put in the extra hours to work on them, I knew I would be able to surpass the other athletes. I’ve kept this mind-set throughout my life and have applied it to everything I approach. There may be digital marketers who have been in the field longer than me, but I believe I will put in the time to read more content than them, take more courses them, and apply the principles I learn more diligently than them. Most importantly, I am never satisfied and I always have hunger to learn more.

I believe balance is one of the most underrated characteristic traits adopted by entrepreneurs, and I believe it is the most important. Many entrepreneurs fail to realize that burnout is real thing, and longevity is the name of the game when it comes to success. Everyday I make sure I meditate, stretch, train Muay Thai, train Jiu Jitsu, and lift weights if I have the time. It may seem as if this takes a lot out of my day, however it does not. In fact, I feel like I am able to accomplish more out of my work day if I am able to do these activities. Why is that? To start, I feel more energetic, less distracted, and calmer. Aside from my work ethic, this is one of the main reasons why I am able to work everyday of the week. If I didn’t participate in any of these activities and solely focused on work, I believe I would still be successful but I wouldn’t be able to maintain. By the 4th or 5th day of the week I would start to burnout and have a mental breakdown. Just like how we don’t neglect our business, we can’t neglect taking care of ourselves.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our brand, Elevate Delta 8, currently specializes in manufacturing gummies, however we will be introducing new products in the near future. Some of the new products include, Delta-8-THC cartridges and Delta-8-THC tinctures. We’re currently going through the design process for the packaging of these products, and this process is always the most exciting for me. I think there is a large creativity gap to fill in this industry when it comes to branding and packaging, so I’m always excited when it comes to this. These products we are planning to release provide another effective way for people to consume Delta-8-THC.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. In my opinion, a big mistake many companies make when they first start out with their PPC campaigns is a failure to plan. For example, many companies that are first starting out with Facebook ads will run a top of funnel advertisement but will fail to run a campaign retargeting individuals who didn’t convert from the first advertisement. This is a waste of marketing dollars, and will significantly reduce a company’s ROAS (return on ad spend). With that said, I recommend all companies new to digital marketing fill out a campaign planning sheet before they begin running ads. The campaign-planning sheet can be used to fill out each step of a company’s Facebook ad funnel strategy. For example, the top of funnel ad will target a cold audience who is unfamiliar with your brand. The middle of funnel ad will retarget individuals who took an action to engage with your top of funnel ad but didn’t click the ad to go on your website. The bottom of funnel ad will retarget individuals who clicked on the ad to go on your website, but didn’t end up purchasing something. Each step of the funnel can have a different ad creative, different copy, and a different offer. All of this should be planned before starting, and can be done by filling out a campaign-planning sheet. Most importantly, your Facebook advertisement marketing spend will not go to waste.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

My idea of a successful marketing campaign is one with multiple touch points. I like to start with a main marketing channel that feeds into other marketing channels. For example, we use Facebook ads as our main marketing channel because it is the easiest channel to reach scale. Once an individual lands on our website, we present them with a popup email signup form. The popup email form offers a 10% discount on your first order if you signup for our mailing list. If the individual purchases after signing up for our email list, they will be put in our post purchase automation email flow in our CRM, Klaviyo. If they signup but don’t make a purchase, they will be placed in our welcome series automation flow where we will send them a series of emails over a 2 week time span. These emails consist of educational content, user generated content reviews, and discount codes. With multiple pixels firing on our website, we will be able to track actions of individuals on our website and retarget them in Facebook ads, Google Display Network, and YouTube ads. We believe there’s a great chance of converting people into customers if they are touched multiple times from different marketing channels.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

In my opinion the best PPC platform for increasing sales would be Facebook ads. If you believe there are people online interested in your product/service, Facebook is arguably the best PPC platform to reach them and get quality traffic to your website quickly. Facebook ads provide a dynamic way to craft an irresistible offer for your potential customer. Whether it be a jaw-dropping Facebook ad creative or the copy within the ad, there are many ways to convince cold traffic from Facebook to land on your website and take an action. Facebook ads also provide an effective way to retarget individuals who may have landed on your website but didn’t end up making a purchase. For example, if an individual saw my TOF (top of funnel) ad and took action to land on my website from the ad but they didn’t end up purchasing, I could create another campaign within Facebook to retarget individuals. Since we would be retargeting individuals who are already familiar with our brand, this campaign would contain a set of new ad creative as well as different copy. A retargeting campaign would most likely contain ads consisting of user generated content and testimonials to provide brand affirmation.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

The 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign are: Understanding ad funnels, leveraging PPC campaigns to grow email lists, and A/B testing.

In order to monetize off PPC campaigns, it is important to understand ad funnels so your marketing dollars don’t go to waste. Many companies new to Facebook ads will run a top of funnel (TOF) campaign with hopes of sales, but they will fail to run retargeting campaigns to individuals who didn’t convert. This is a complete waste of marketing dollars, and all companies new to Facebook ads should avoid this. Instead, a business should include a middle of funnel (MOF) and a bottom of funnel (BOF) campaigns within their ad strategy. For example the MOF campaign should retarget individuals who may have liked, commented, or shared the top of funnel ad they first saw, but exclude individuals who took action from the TOF ad and ended up on the company’s website. On the other hand, a BOF campaign should retarget individuals who took action from the TOF ad and landed on the company’s website, but failed to make a purchase/convert.

As a digital marketer, It’s important to understand there are multiple marketing touch points along the journey of earning a new customer. With that said, running PPC ad campaigns alone doesn’t hit enough touch points. Online businesses should also focus on email marketing, and leveraging their PPC campaigns to grow their email list. For example, if an individual ends up on a business’ website from a Facebook ad, they should be presented with an email signup popup form. The email signup form should offer them a discount on their first order in exchange for their email address. This strategy is one of the quickest ways of growing an email list. E-commerce businesses should create email automation flows within their CRM to capitalize on their growing email list. For example, a company could have a welcome series flow, a post purchase flow, an abandoned cart flow, and a repeat purchase flow. The emails within each flow should be different, and should tailor the subscriber based on where they’re at in their purchasing journey. For example, an abandoned cart flow will send automated emails to individuals who almost purchased but abandoned their cart. The emails within this flow will consist of reminders, some user generated content reviews, and discount codes toward the end of the emails within the flow. As subscribers receive emails from the abandoned cart email flow, they will also be seeing Facebook ads retargeting them. This should provide enough marketing touch points to convert them into a customer.

It is important to A/B test whenever running PPC campaigns. A top of funnel (TOF) Facebook ad campaign should show a few variations of ads to the targeted audience. For example, there should be variations of the ad creative, the copy within the ad, and the CTA. As a marketer, you won’t know which ad creative; ad copy, or CTA resonates with your audience best without running through some A/B testing. After looking through analytics, you can distinguish which variation(s) is a winner in the A/B testing phase. You can then create a new campaign meant for scale and this campaign will use the winning creative and copy from the A/B testing phase.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

The 3 things you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign are: how to create and run email flows, how to A/B test for email marketing, and how to run manual broadcast campaigns.

Email flows are much needed if you want to maximize revenue from email marketing. Some of the most common email flows are, welcome flow, post-purchase flow, abandoned cart flow, and repeat purchase flow. Each flow contains a series of different emails. The welcome flow consists of 9 emails, and is sent to individuals who’ve signed up for our mailing list but haven’t made a purchase. The emails within this flow primarily consist of educational content from blog posts, a few user generated reviews, and discount codes toward the end of the flow. The purpose of the welcome flow is to have our subscribers learn more about our brand with the intention of turning them into customers. An abandoned cart flow consists of 10 emails, and is sent to individuals who started the checkout process but abandoned their cart. This emails within this flow consists of reminder emails, discounts, and a few educational blog posts. A/B testing is another important skill to learn for running successful email marketing campaigns. There are many areas within an email campaign where A/B testing can be done. For example, if you’re running a 15% off sale campaign, two variations of the email can be sent to a small audience to see which email performs better before you decide to send the email to all your subscribers. It’s important to look at the data when making decisions on which email performed better. Some of the main data points you want to look at are the open rate and the click rate. There are many areas that can be tested within an email, such as the subject line, the preview text under the subject line, and the actual copy within the email. Many companies use manual broadcast campaigns, but they’re often underutilized or not utilized correctly. An example of a manual broadcast campaign is a 20% off weekend sale. Many companies will send 1 email promoting the sale, and they will stop sending emails regarding the sale the rest of the weekend. When we promote weekend sale campaigns, we like to send 3 emails the first day, 2 emails the second and third day, and 1 email the fourth day (sale extension day). With our CRM, Klaviyo, we are able to automatically exclude sending emails to people who have already purchased from an email. This way we are not harassing them with emails the whole weekend. A sale campaign should be run like this in order to maximize revenue.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I am very passionate about email marketing because I know how much revenue it can generate if done correctly. One of the most effective ways to grow an email list is by presenting an email popup sign up form when an individual lands on your website. The email popup form will offer the individual a discount on their first order in exchange for them signing up for your mailing list. The individual’s email address will automatically sync to our CRM, Klaviyo I like to leverage Facebook ads to grow my email list. For example, if an individual lands on my website from a Facebook ad but doesn’t make a purchase, there is still an opportunity to receive their email address and market to them through email marketing. Since the individual didn’t make a purchase, the will fall into my welcome series email flow. This email flow consists of 9 emails, and the email content includes educational content about the product and discount codes. The welcome flow is 1 of 5 of our email flows in Klaviyo.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

These are the 5 skills you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer: copywriting, data analysis, SEO, PPC, and email.

Copywriting is written material with the purpose of promoting and prompting action. With so many marketing channels today, copywriting is an essential digital marketing skill. For example, email, paid ads, landing pages, product page descriptions, and social media posts all require copy. Copywriting is a unique skill because it requires the ability to grab someone’s attention, promote action, and display value with a limited amount of text. When I first began my digital marketing journey, I quickly learned I was a good write and could put a solid blog post together. This was because I began my digital marketing journey with SEO in mind. As they years went on, I began to learn about PPC. I quickly had to learn how to become a good copywriter, since blogging skills do not translate to PPC copywriting skills.

Data analysis is a marketing skill that is often overlooked, however it may be one of the most important marketing skills to have. Data provides the evidence needed to see if your marketing campaigns are performing well or not. There are many companies dumping large sums of money into underperforming ads. These companies do not track the analytics to see if their campaigns are performing well, so tons of marketing dollars are going to waste. With that said, we use Google analytics to track performance from our Facebook Ads. We’ve found Google Analytics to be more accurate than Facebook Ads Manager when it comes to data reporting. Some of the main performance indicators we look at in Google Analytics are, cost per lead, cost per acquisition, and return on ad spend. This information allows us to set benchmarks for future campaigns, and spend marketing dollars wisely.

The benefit of showing up on the first page of Google is hard to beat. With that said SEO skills is a crucial digital marketing skill to have. SEO consists of technical SEO (site structure), on-page SEO (content), and backlinks. There are many niches, like the Cannabis/CBD, sex toy, and gambling that are unable to utilize PPC marketing. These niches rely heavily on SEO, and there is a high search volume for keywords within these niches. Ranking on the first page of Google for some of these high search volume keywords can result in hundreds of thousands of clicks to a website.

While everyone wants to rank on the first page of Google, it doesn’t happen overnight. The best option for receiving brand visibility immediately and receiving high traffic to your website is PPC. PPC is great because your business’ ads are guaranteed to show up in top placements. With that said, it is your responsibility as an advertiser to publish relevant and quality content. The better your ads are, the better your ROAS (return on ad spend) will be. Also, the more relevant your ads are, the more they will be displayed in top placements. If your brand is strictly business to consumer, you will not have the time to wait for SEO results to pay off, especially if you are in a competitive niche. Therefore, PPC will need to be your main strategy for building brand awareness, driving traffic to your website, and converting sales.

Email marketing is one of the oldest marketing channels, however it is still one of the most relevant and effective marketing strategies. One of the main reasons for this is because email marketing is so versatile. For example, it can be used to create email flows and segment subscribers into different flows depending on where they’re at in their customer journey. It can also be used to promote sales, useful content, important dates, and more. In fact, a CRM like Klaviyo has a predictive analytics tool which is able to predict useful information, such as a customer’s lifetime value, their next order date, and their gender. This data is extremely valuable because it can allow a business to plan their campaigns and email flows effectively.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

As a marketer, I am never satisfied and I always want to learn more. With that said, I enjoy learning from Ezra Firestone’s team at Smart Marketer. I have enrolled in many of their courses including their courses on Facebook ads, email marketing, and YouTube ads. In addition, I also am regularly reading the content on SocialMediaExaminer.com. Digital marketing trends are changing everyday, and Social Media Examiner provides a free way to stay up to date on these trends.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This may sound very cliché, however the message I would like to pass to others is to not be afraid of failure. For many years of my life I was extremely reserved and didn’t take risks. It was almost as if fear dictated my life. I realized I am my worst enemy, and if I want to live to my fullest potential I’d need to change. In the last few years I’ve become extremely passionate about self-growth. I’ve learned the art of meditation, which has helped my anxiety and overthinking. I’ve also become a daily practitioner of martial arts, which has allowed me to become comfortable with putting myself in uncomfortable situations. A once shy and reserved kid is now someone who is comfortable initiating conversations and talking to strangers. Aside from my personal life, this has helped me immensely in the business world because I am now networking with people who I would’ve never spoken to a few years ago. Life truly does begin at the other side of your comfort zone.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Readers can follow me on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/keeon-yazdani

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!