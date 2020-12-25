Keaira LaShae of ‘If You Can Move’: “Surround yourself with positive energy”

Surround yourself with positive energy. It’s easy to pick up the vibes around you whether good or bad so it’s best to keep the negative people away from you. I had to “breakup” with a friend once because her energy felt so toxic to me and I’m all about positivity and growth. You can’t soar with people pulling you down.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keaira LaShae.

Keaira LaShae is an experienced fitness trainer, entrepreneur and lifestyle expert, also known as the Queen of Hip Hop Tabata Fitness. She started her fitness-training career working with PopSugar Fitness and Daily Burn, where she quickly earned notability and received a loyal following. Today, Keaira has her own platform, If You Can Move, where she provides affordable yet effective dance workout videos, nutrition plans and offers a close-knit social community.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’ve loved dancing ever since the age of 7 and became a professional dancer/choreographer at age 15. I used to make up fun dance routines in my living room to perform for my family and friends because I just knew that one day the whole world would get to see me. I ended up touring as a professional dancer behind some of the biggest stars in music. At 18, I got certified in group training and started my first dance fitness job teaching hip-hop cardio at a local gym near my house. Later, I created a YouTube channel (SuperHeroFitnessTV) focusing on dance tutorials and dance fitness, along with health and nutrition advice.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I was having fun one day and posted a “how to” video on how to do a body roll on my YouTube channel and it went viral with over 16 million views! From then on, I decided to keep up the momentum and continue posting fun dance tutorials and workouts for people to enjoy! I didn’t have the best equipment or lighting and was just learning as I went on, but I just continued to DO IT! After that, my life was changed. My takeaway from that was- do not let fear of perfection hold you back from starting! You never know what could happen unless you do it. If you waste time wanting everything to be perfect, you will never start and you will never experience the possibilities.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I was first starting out, was not fully researching before I jumped into things. I was extremely excited and passionate, which made me act impulsively. As I continued to grow, I learned to take my time with everything so I could execute it correctly the first time, instead of rushing into something I wasn’t completely familiar with.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has been an amazing support system for me, he never ever let me quit when things got tough. He is still constantly motivating me to push through and focus on my passion and the love I have for my career path. My family and best friend have also been an enormous help along the way by rooting me on no matter how big my dreams may have seemed! My mother still always tells me I can be anyone I want and I can do anything I want and that has gone a long way for me. My mother in law is awesome as well, as he is always there for me. Realistically, I extremely fortunate that my whole family has been there for me throughout my journey. I could not be more thankful for the support system they provide for me.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Through my own platform and at home workouts, I have created a positive community where my supporters can enjoy fun and edgy dance workouts, as opposed to the average home workout class. It is so important to me to provide my followers with fun workouts. I never want working out to feel like chore, I much prefer it be more of an activity that we can look forward to instead of dread. The best part is that my workouts sometimes do not even feel like one, because they are so fun! However, you will be sure to realize it after the fact, when you’re dripping in seat and your muscles start to feel it!

Through my workouts, I have helped thousands of people lose over 1 Million pounds.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Surround yourself with positive energy. It’s easy to pick up the vibes around you whether good or bad so it’s best to keep the negative people away from you. I had to “breakup” with a friend once because her energy felt so toxic to me and I’m all about positivity and growth. You can’t soar with people pulling you down.

2. Be yourself! No one can be better at being you than YOU! It can be very stressful trying to constantly compete with the next person because you think they’re better than you or because they may have something you want in life. But I always stress people to remember that their journey is THEIRS and no one else’s.

3. Take time for self-care. With everything being so hectic in life especially during these crazy times, it’s sometimes difficult to find the time to care for yourself. I believe self-care is a MUST in one’s journey to becoming their better selves. My schedule is extremely busy with my careers, businesses, motherhood and family life but I make it a point to do something for ME! It does not have to be extravagant but it does need to be something that de stresses you and helps you understand your value in life. My favorite is a hot bubble bath in the middle of the day to take time to slow things down for even just a few minutes!

4. MOVE YOUR BODY daily or at least 3–4 times a week. It helps you release endorphins (happy hormones). It also gets you in the rhythm of taking care of your health and taking charge of your mental, physical and emotional well-being. I love to DANCE! It makes me smile and feel good about myself!

5. You are what you eat so make sure to ingest healthy options. What you feed your body is so important. You could choose to either appreciate your body or fill it with junk and things that could potentially make you sick. Clean and healthy eating also play a huge part in your mood. I eat as clean as I can for most of the week and it really keeps me from feeling lethargic and groggy. My mind is clear and my energy is high.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Well, that would be EXACTLY what I’m doing now with my challenges on my site IfYouCanMove.com. I’ve built a growing community of people that support and motivate each other to be healthy physically, mentally and emotionally. It’s a safe space where people can share their goals, dreams and even fears without feeling judged. I absolutely LOVE the community I’ve built during my challenges and I am excited to for it to continue to grow.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Study your craft

2. Don’t rush your ideas. Take your time and execute flawlessly.

3. Give yourself credit and understand that YOU bring something unique to the table.

4. Don’t depend on others to make it happen, you have to out in the work and make your own rules!

5. People will always support great quality!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Honestly, all of those things are dearest to me because they all have one thing in common and that’s compassion for others and yourself. In order to sustain, you have to show compassion to your supporters so that they know they are dealing with a real person with real feelings that genuinely care about them.

Veganism is also a form of compassion for obvious reasons. That shows love towards other living beings (animals) and love towards yourself because you are intentional about what you pit in your body.

Protecting your mental health is crucial, especially nowadays with such craziness going on in the world. There is division amongst races, religions, and political stances. That alone can cause an emotional breakdown. The pandemic has also definitely shown people what really matters in life and that’s love for your family and friends and of course self-love, which is also a form of compassion.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!