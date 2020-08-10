K&E of The Twinning Store: “Don’t forget to help people that have supported you”

To us, it became evident early on, that twins don’t have a community to learn from. We as everyone else go through ups and downs and it isn’t always easy to know how other twins have maneuvered those roads before us. Growing up as a twin, people often group you together and compare your every move — it can be hard when you are trying to find yourself. Learning how to take advantage of it and understand the upsides is our main focus. We never claim to be experts, but instead, open everything for discussion with our community.

We’ve gotten countless messages and emails of twins thanking us for shedding light on all sides of being twins (the good and the bad). And how we do it in such a light and humorous way. More than once, have we been apart of really moving life events. So many of us take for granted being born a twin and even more being born with a best friend and always have someone to share things with. And now, not only do they not take it for granted, but find ways to celebrate it every single day.

It is important for us to show that we as twins are the same but different. Among us as siblings but also with other twins. Regardless, we can learn from each other and that is something we hope we can show everyone, twin or not.

As a part of my series about social media stars who are using their platform to make a significant social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing K&E.

They are the co-founders and twin sisters behind the global fashion line, Twinning Store, that celebrates the twin bond. The twins started the company in 2017 in Los Angeles and have sold to thousands in over 35 countries. The brand has built a solid social following and has worked with brands, such as MTV, Khassani and Benefit Cosmetics.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As long as we can remember, being twins have been a big part of who we are. We have always been close. Our special relationship has provided a best friend from day one, in addition to providing us opportunities we wouldn’t have gotten otherwise. One day, we were making the same twin joke (we have made many times) to a famous Hollywood actor (who is married to a twin) and we thought we can’t be the only twins that say these things. That started our search online to find a twin site. But, we couldn’t find any brand or platform celebrating twins. With our background in fashion and tech, we then decided to take matters into our own hands and started the Twinning Store Instagram and website.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

There have been so many interesting stories since we started Twinning Store. The most interesting thing to us is when twins buy the same things from our store to each other. It happens so often. Initially, we thought it was an error in our system.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Growing up as a twin, there are certain things you can sometimes find frustrating. Like, for example, when people can’t tell us apart or ask certain twin questions. Fast forward to starting Twinning Store- we now 100% understand why these things happen. We have more than once mixed twins and we ask some of the most standard twin questions on the regular. Oops!

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the core focus of our interview. Can you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?

Wow! Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by this cause?

Finding twins online is like looking for a needle in a haystack, especially since there is no twin registry. Therefore, we have relied heavily on word of mouth and kind people sharing our message. Being a twin platform it is hard to pinpoint one person and not a set of twins. For us, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars’ Kelly and Emma Slater have been such amazing friends to the brand. By allowing us to interview them for our blog early on, they have definitely helped us get more twins to our community. Emma has even been spotted wearing our Twinsetter Sweater on set. Something we are very thankful for.

Was there a tipping point the made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?

It is more several moments that led up to us making the final decision of creating Twinning Store. We have always had so much fun getting to know about other twins and watching TVs and movies with twins as a part of the plot. We wanted more and went to Google. Trying to find some sources for all things twins from a twin perspective was impossible. But the ultimate tipping point, was when we were going on a road trip to Montana and wanted to wear something showing off that we are twins. And to our surprise — we couldn’t find anything. That trip inspired our very first design — a Yes We’re Twins t-shirt — that has been sold to all five continents.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

We truly believe that people can learn from twins in many aspects of life.

The first thing that comes to mind is that everyone can learn from twins and their communication. As Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been quoted being twins is kind of like being married, but from the time you were born. It is fascinating to think that even as adults we still learn something about each other on the daily, and we have to be patient with each other. Knowing that even goes for twins, it is even more understandable that people that meet “outside of the womb” need to learn to be more understanding and patient. Second, as best possible try to not compare twins. It is something we are all used to, but it doesn’t hurt less. Third, tell people, especially twins, about Twinning Store. The more twins the merrier.

What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for a social good?

We count ourselves to be the luckiest twins in the world due to our amazing twinfluencer community. The community has been built through our social media and we are actively engaging with twins and twin parents there. We have at times spent so much time responding to everyone that E at some point got carpal tunnel and we had to take a social media break. If you have something you are passionate about, we would start by just doing it. Don’t ask a ton of people for approval, because it might deter you. We started with only our parents and a handful of our friends knowing and that gave us more courage to just go for it. And don’t be afraid to reach out to other people online who you think will align with your cause. The worst that can happen is that you get a no, which is not the end of the world. Feel free to reach out to us about your cause. We love getting to know people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Good question!

First of all, don’t be afraid to take a risk. More than one person told us that twins were the niche of a group to cater too. But we knew in our hearts that it was something that we were willing to risk. We always think that chances are if you’re passionate about something, someone else is too. And with the internet — you can find those people. Be kind. You truly never know what people are going through. So try to get your message out in the most positive way possible. The internet is sometimes not the kindest place, but you can choose to focus on the good things and good people. Don’t let the negative people stop or deter you. We have had so many people help and support Twinning Store grow. Collaborate. Although we have each other, we have found such help in collaborating with our community and other brands. It has helped push our message further and more efficiently. Don’t forget to help people that have supported you. Countless people have supported and helped us from the very beginning. Not only do we try to thank them often, but we also make sure to support them when they have things going on. Patience is key. Don’t expect anything to happen overnight. You have to be so passionate about your cause that you are willing to work with it through the ups and downs. Persistent patience is the key.

You are people of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We would love for people to make the internet more personal. Instead of thinking about numbers, think individuals. We started our journey not knowing any twins on Instagram. Now we know thousands and truly count them as our friends — we have their back and they have ours. Having a close relationship with our followers makes all the hard work worth it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do one thing every day that scares you.” by Eleanor Roosevelt. Starting a business for twins without knowing twins was a bit intimidating, but this quote has fueled us day in and day out. That mixed with our passion for connecting twins worldwide has made us push and go outside our comfort zone constantly.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is such a great question. There are so many people that come to mind, but we, of course, have to pick not just one but two people — Gisele Bundchen and her twin sister Patricia Bundchen. We would love to connect with them over what their work dynamic is like, especially with Pati being Gisele’s manager. And how and if the twin bond has affected anything in their careers.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@twinning.store at Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/twinning.store

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!