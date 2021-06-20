Ke Jun Qin of Baseblue Cosmetics: “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life”

If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. And it’s true! Find a subject that you are passionate about, and build your career around that industry.

Baseblue Cosmetics was founded in 2018 by Ke Jun, and along with her team of beauty-obsessed executives the brand has become the go-to source for the latest beauty trends and “must-have” essentials, from applicators to makeup. Baseblue values delivering cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty while leading the way in makeup innovation and technology. There’s always something to make you wonder, and at Baseblue, the team aim to impress exploration by pushing a cosmetics line that piques interest in the beauty community.

Derived from the sheer beauty and appreciation for the mystique of nature, Baseblue Cosmetics breaks into the makeup industry offering an assortment of classic, seasonal, and on-trend cosmetics and tools to deliver a luxe makeup line for all. The team believe in enhancing beauty with an innovative approach by steadily evolving their product innovation, technology, product functionality, packaging and formulations. By focusing on the “base of beauty”, Baseblue connects with professional makeup artists and consumers’ curiosity through the wonder that begins when they tap into their inner glam potential and use our products to enhance their outer beauty.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Creating a thoughtful and exceptional company has always been at the core of my mission with Baseblue Cosmetics. I’ve learned through this experience that meaningful collections, such as our new IVF Collection are the most important to focus on and follow through with. My goal moving forward with future collections is to highlight important wellness topics that affect women. While working with Fertility Within Reach, the not-for-profit organization we’ve chosen to donate a portion of the proceeds from the IVF Collection to, our team has learned just how important it is to shed light on ‘taboo’ topics such as fertility struggles.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Now, more than ever, it is so important to use your platform, product, or voice for the greater good of the community. Our recent launch of the IVF Collection has opened a door of opportunity to benefit like-minded organizations and highlight social issues. Our upcoming launches will continue to highlight different issues and use our platform to spread awareness.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Our new collection, The IVF Collection, is launching on May 9th. We have chosen to donate proceeds to benefit Fertility Within Reach, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to increase access to health benefits for fertility treatment and preservation. They aim to alleviate emotional, physical and financial stresses as individuals strive to build their family. They achieve our mission goals by educating patients, policymakers and service providers with proprietary and evidence-based data through personalized consultations, workshops and legislative testimonies.

Through working closely with their team and founder Davina Fankhauser, she has helped us to articulate our messaging and help to spread awareness to fertility struggles. Davina is passionate, tenacious, and determined to work with others to ensure policy change to increase access to IVF and fertility preservation. Her work has helped change benefit practices amongst employers and legislators throughout the United States.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

One in eight couples suffers from infertility in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One round of IVF can cost upwards of $12,000, and only 19 states in the US require some level of insurance coverage. So it would be useful if there was policy that enforced this nationally! Secondly, there are some great organizations that get the word out there about IVF, specifically how to have conversations with those going through infertility. It’s a very delicate conversation and education is key. Lastly, it’s important to be caring and a thoughtful friend.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

At Baseblue Cosmetics, we are a small but mighty team. A dedicated and passionate group that wants to continue to put out creative, thoughtful and effective products for our consumers. Leadership is giving guidance to your team, working along with your team, and taking responsibilities.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You’ve got to be clear on your “why”–and that why can’t just be about money.

2. Make sure what you create reflects true social value.

3. Anything can happen next, be prepared and be ready.

4. Listen to your community. Good communications normally can solve most of the problems.

5. Don’t do it alone.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to continue to encourage the conversation around infertility and lobby for insurance rights to all Americans.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. And it’s true! Find a subject that you are passionate about, and build your career around that industry.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve always looked up to Hillary Clinton. She was my childhood role model, especially with her contribution to the Health Insurance Program. Especially her speech after conceding at the 2016 Presidential Election, “And to all of the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.”

