KD Hurlbutt: “Self-compassion is the act of not judging yourself as you learn how to set boundaries”

KD Hurlbutt is a Stanford environmental engineer, burnout prevention coach, and the CEO of Bask + Being — a startup on a mission to “make stress suck less” in the workplace and beyond. After experiencing her own case of burnout, KD left her role as a brand director and sustainability manager for a Fortune 500 company to become a TEDx speaker and a burnout consultant for companies like Salesforce, Apple’s Media Arts Lab, Kaiser Permanente, and more. Committed to (re)building an economic ecosystem (not an empire) that’s inclusive, just, and equitable for people and the planet. KD weaves accessible science, relatable stories, and practical tools to shift the way people experience stress and sustainability.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/e65865ad7c7b82b2fc1841cf5112c0d1

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen — that’s what I wanted my little sister and I to be when we grew up.

Life had a different plan.

As the middle of five kids, I had a full, fun, and loud childhood growing up in Tulare, California.

My best friends lived on farms, and we played baseball in fields next to cow corrals.

My dad was a water engineer in agriculture, and my mom raised five humans.

We moved to La Cañada, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, when I was 11. We stood out for many reasons — one of which was our last name: Hurlbutt. The other? In a high school parking lot filled with BMWs, we all shared my dad’s old work car: a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice.

Between the five siblings, we have nine Stanford degrees (six in engineering), an MBA from UCLA, and a PhD from Oxford. Two of us help run companies. Two of us founded our own. One of us is figuring out a solution to battery storage. Our holiday dinner conversations are my favorite season.

By the way, I didn’t make it to the NBA, but I did make it into my high school hall-of-fame for basketball. I think Phil Jackson would be proud.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I started Stanford as a history major. It was 2004, and I knew nothing about the climate crisis.

I took a seminar on environmentalism to get rid of my science requirement. The joke was on me. As soon as I learned how urgently we needed to course correct climate change — and how important environmental health is to human health — I switched majors. I even got a masters.

I began my career as a wastewater engineer in 2009. Less than a year later, I was rushed to the ICU with a bad infection and a 50/50 chance of surviving. Fast forward to 2014. I was promoted to direct the rebrand of a Fortune 500 engineering company. On a business trip from London to New York, I heard my pilot say “mayday,” over the intercom, moments before we did an emergency landing in Ireland.

Spoiler alert: I survived both experiences, but I suffered crippling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

What most people, including some doctors, misunderstand about PTSD is that stress — not trauma — is the star of the show.

PTSD is a stress disorder — so is burnout.

That’s why 18 months later, completely burnt out, I launched the Fortune 500 company’s new brand, and gave my notice with no backup plan.

I had two stress disorders, burnout and PTSD, I wasn’t receiving treatment, and no one in my medical or personal support community could help me with my mental health. I took matters into my own hands. I spent the next three years using my savings — and the generosity of my support system — to heal. Then, I built the solutions that I wish had existed back when I was in the workplace.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Ten years ago, Danielle Platt and I were hooked to a bungee cord and each other above Kawarau River, New Zealand. With the encouragement of our friends, tequila shots, and adrenaline, we dove into a 140-foot plunge. It’s a great metaphor for our friendship. Danielle and I met in grad school during Decision Analysis. We still send each other decision trees when making big life choices (she typically has to fix mine for me). Together we’ve travelled the world and supported each other though countless career and life transitions. I launched my first product in 2018, and Danielle was my first customer. In a world of comparison and competition, it can be hard to find people who choose to clap for you instead of judging you. Danielle is rare, and that makes me lucky. Her friendship makes me a braver, better human.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was facilitating a virtual workshop in early 2021, and I was very conscientious about pronouncing the participants’ names correctly. There were many names that I struggled with but demonstrated an effort in eventually getting right. About halfway through the presentation, I got a private message from one of the people who hired me. She said she appreciated how hard I was working to get the names right. That’s why she wanted to let me know that I was pronouncing “Jan” wrong. Jan, pronounced, “yawn,” was a Dutch male and the leader of the team. It was a great lesson in not making assumptions.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” -Forrest Gump

Life can be sweet, bitter, or salty. Sometimes it’s filled with caramel, and other times you’re chewing on pink fluffy stuff you’re not sure how to feel about. Forrest reminds me to appreciate the delicious days and keep the nasty ones in context.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The Reset Deck! To make stress management simple, affordable, and screen-free, my company, Bask + Being created a card game with 45 ways to make stress suck less (using your breath, body, or brain).

We use activities from therapy, breathwork, yoga, meditation, coaching, and positive psychology. There’s a card in there for everybody.

We ran a successful Kickstarter campaign in May of 2021 and are printing our initial decks right now. The Reset Deck will launch in time for the holidays so people can give the gift of peace [of mind]!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I decided to ask current and former bosses and direct reports to weigh in on this one! Here are their answers:

“My favorite KD quality is her willingness to put mental health and people first in the workplace. When KD told us that she wanted to experiment with three-day weeks, I knew I had made the right decision in coming to work for Bask + Being. I feel rested, and my work life and life-life (lol) are balanced for the first time. The best part is, I have complete buy-in from KD and my team to fit my job into my life instead of molding my life around my job.” -Dominique Haikel, Communications + Community Director, Bask + Being “Kasey (KD) is crazy talented, her intellect and energy are off the charts. Most leaders would be satisfied and grateful to rely on these gifts. Kasey’s leadership talent super power is her capacity to draw, energy, engagement and belief from her peers, her team and her clients.” -Mark Fallon, Chairman & CEO, APTIM “There was a week where I was having a tough go of things and was mentally in a bad headspace. When I let KD know, she gave me as much time as I needed to get back in the right frame of mind. I love that at Bask + Being we get to show up 100% authentically ourselves (both the good and bad), and KD and the team give support, understanding, and space. It’s her empathy that makes her stand out as a leader in my book.” -Alyssa Allen, Copywriter, Bask + Being

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’m an engineer with two degrees from Stanford and a professional license. There are plenty of resources for how to beat burnout and manage stress. What I excel at is organizing that information in a systematic way that gets results.

I had two stress disorders: PTSD and burnout. For over a decade, my doctors couldn’t help me. I had no choice but to build resources that worked for me (which I now teach to others).

I’m a certified yoga instructor with over 1,000 hours of experience. My training focused on how to use body movement, breathwork, and meditation to heal trauma, anxiety, and depression.

I’m a certified health coach. I’ve facilitated individual and group workshops to 1,000+ individuals.

I’ve coached professionals at Kaiser Permanente, UCSF School of Medicine, Salesforce, Flexport, and AI and genome mapping startups — to name a few.

Authority is in the eye of the bestower. The truth is, when it comes to your stress and health, you are the authority. My expertise is helpful, but don’t forget your sovereignty. Take what resonates, try it out, and tailor it to meet your needs. Compost the rest!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

According to the World Health Organization, burnout is “chronic workplace stress that has been unsuccessfully managed.” It’s characterized by reduction in motivation, engagement, contentment, and productivity.

I like to explain it as The Cautionary Tale of the Energizer Bunny™.

We’ve all heard the myth that the Energizer Bunny™ can keep going and going. Eventually, however, the bunny will need a new battery. The same is true for humans because of The Law of Conservation of Energy. Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. Since energy input equals energy output, people burn out because they try to defy physics. In other words, there’s too much energy output and not enough input. It’s likely that their body has been giving them warning signs for some time — but they’ve been pushing through them.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

If burnout is too much energy output (production), then it’s opposite is too much energy input (generation). Basically, the opposite of burnout is pent-up energy that’s stuck and can’t transform into action.

Therefore, the objective of burnout recovery is not to achieve the opposite of burnout. The objective of burnout recovery is to restore balance to your energy equation.

The goal is to reset, recover, and then learn how to fluctuate between energy input (rest, recovery, and relaxation) and energy output (productivity, creativity, and action) without getting stuck on either side.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout means that you’re exhausted and your nervous system is fried. Your body may be stalled in a sympathetic (fight, flight, or freeze) response.

According to a 2015 study by Stanford Graduate School of Business professor, Jeffrey Pfeffer, over 120,000 U.S. deaths could be attributed to chronic workplace stress. Which, at the time, made it the number six cause of death in the U.S.

If burnout is the worst thing that happens to you, you’re lucky. For many of us, it signals a final opportunity to change our lifestyle before our stress morphs into something more serious.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The obvious answer: working too much.

The more interesting answer is why people work too much.

But first, let’s get clear on the inherent privilege embedded in both the causes and solutions to burnout.

In 2020, 37.2 million Americans were living in poverty, and the median household income was 67,521 dollars. Meanwhile, the living wage in the United States was 16.54 dollars per hour, or 68,808 dollars per year, before taxes for a family of four (with two working adults and two children). That means 11.4% of Americans are currently living in poverty, and 50% of households make less than a livable wage. These households are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, non-white Hispanic, and female led. For them, the root cause of burnout is systemic racism and sexism — among other “-isms.” They have no choice but to work beyond their physical means to make ends meet, and it’s not fair. The strategies I teach can help, but they aren’t sufficient. Systemic change is needed.

For those of us who have the privilege to solve our burnout without risking our livelihood, our root causes look different. I summarize them as the 3 P Personalities:

The Perfectionist The Performer The People-Pleaser

These personality traits have learned how to survive by finding security and a sense of belonging through behavior patterns that often come at the cost of their energy, health, and needs.

The Perfectionist has learned how to control their environment by not making mistakes. They’re an expert at anticipating and side-stepping judgments from others. Their ability to “do it all” and “have it all” seems an enviable superpower to outsiders looking in. But, to them, it feels hollow, overwhelming, and unsatisfying. As the veneer cracks, they begin to lose control. Mistakes start to show, and the vulnerability of letting others see that feels like too great a risk. Cue the burnout vortex.

The Performer lives for a challenge. Their favorite phrases are “Prove it!” or “That’s impossible.” They leap at the opportunity to demonstrate their worthiness — no matter how menial or enormous the task. Performers crave the applause above all else. Sleep and sanity be damned! They thrive under pressure, in fact, they may be addicted to it. As burnout chips away at their productivity and motivation, they’re thrown into an identity crisis. The only way they know how to cope is to work harder — and that’s how they dig their grave.

The People Pleaser has a sixth-sense for anticipating people’s needs. They are masters at creating safety for themselves and others by keeping the peace. People go to them to vent, get a volunteer for their Employee Resource Group, or fill in for the soccer referee who called in sick. Pleasing others with such acuity has required repression of their pleasure and needs — many of which are important self-care activities that prevent burnout. As they spiral down the burnout staircase, they try to help everyone who has it worse off than they do — until they have nothing left to give.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Be a BOSSS. BOSSS is an acronym that stands for Boundaries, Ownership, Support, Self-compassion, and Service.

Boundaries are your values and beliefs put into action. Whether you like it or not, you are already holding boundaries. If you’re burnt out or on the road to it, it means you either don’t value your own well-being — or you place more value on something else. Burnout can also point to an underlying belief that you don’t deserve to prioritize your own needs. My favorite exercise for how to address both is called The Reverse Golden Rule. It states, “I expect myself to treat others well, and for them to treat me well in return. I recognize that people aren’t mind readers, so I will clearly communicate how I want to be treated and ask for feedback on how they’d like to be treated. I treat others no better, or worse, than I treat myself.” Ownership is taking accountability for holding those boundaries and taking responsibility for the consequences when you don’t. Many of us grew up being afraid of conflict and/or not knowing how to do it without making things worse. If we can’t communicate our boundaries and needs, it’s hard for others to respect them. That’s why I teach people how to do it with LOVE. That’s an acronym (shocker) that stands for Listen, Own, Validate, and Empower. Support is about learning how to ask for and receive help as generously as you give it. None of us were meant to do this human thing alone. I have a goal of doing a pull-up. I can’t do it on my own yet. I still need my trainer’s spot and gentle push to get my eyeballs above the bar. I don’t want to need his help — but I do. Refusing his help will burn out my muscles too early in my workout. Accepting his support makes me stronger. Literally. Self-compassion is the act of not judging yourself as you learn how to set boundaries, own them through courageous communication, and ask for support. The easiest way to work on this is to bring awareness to when you’re beating yourself up in your head. This often sounds like, “Why did I just do that?” “I sound so stupid.” “I’m being needy.” “Who am I to ask for this?” After you notice it, try to rewrite the thought without the shade. For example, “I just did that.” “I said what I said.” “I expressed my needs.” “I am a person who asked for something.” Do that for a month. Service is the radical art of imagining a better existence for all of us, and then courageously showing up for it. Ultimately, service is being strategically selfish so you can be sustainably selfless. For example, I said no to volunteering because I need that time to read a book on my porch and relax. That way I can show up fresh for work and create resources to help people reset their nervous systems. Because I want to live in a world where we aren’t burning out people and the planet, I’m strategically selfish so I can powerfully show up for that vision.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Get curious! I’ve never had a single client hire me because they wanted to be preached to. The job of a coach, therapist, or a concerned third-party is to ask great questions and listen. Without. Giving. Advice. Next time they complain about a pain point such as poor sleep, lack of productivity, or anxiety, ask an open-ended question. Listen to the answer. Reflect back what you hear. Do this 3–5 times before you recommend a solution. Pro Tip: If you do this really well 3–5 times, they will likely invite you to help them solve their problem. Model it. Pick a letter from the BOSSS strategy above and work on it. Tell the person you’re worried about what you’re working on. Maybe even invite them to keep you accountable. Refer them to a resource. Now that you’re modeling behaviors and have been enlisted in their support team, refer them to a resource. That can be a therapist, coach, healer, book, YouTube videos, Instagram or TikTok account, or something else.

Most importantly, avoid judgment! No one burns out on purpose. People burn out because they learned how to stay safe and take care of their needs by pleasing others, proving themselves, or making sure things didn’t go wrong.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Beating burnout is a three-front battle for every organization. If you really want to move the needle on employee wellbeing in a meaningful, measurable way, you need an integrated workplace wellness strategy addressing all three. I call them the three care cycles.

Self-care: Like it or not, you were handed a workforce that was never formally taught how to manage their stress and wellbeing. They were taught how to work hard in pursuit of achievement, profits, or survival. The humans comprising your workforce are predisposed to burnout. For once, this isn’t the fault of mega corporations. It is, however, their problem. The simplest way to solve this is by integrating these skill sets into operations, training, workforce development, and benefits. Here are three simple ways to do this:

Team-care: An organization is not a monoculture. It’s the sum of its team’s co-cultures. The most effective and efficient vehicle for improving employee wellbeing is through teams and people leaders. This will become increasingly important in a remote and hybrid world.

Business care: Policies and decisions driven by executives and administrative support teams (legal, HR, IT, finance, facilities, etc.) have a disproportionate impact on employee wellbeing. These stakeholders have been charged with the task of protecting the company from liability, bankruptcy, and bad press, while growing stockholder value through top-line and bottom-line growth. Employee health is often invisible or completely absent in their prioritizations and decision-analyses. Until that’s made a visible and required priority, improvements in employee well-being will be fleeting.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Talk about and measure it. Require every C-suite executive to have an employee wellbeing KPI in their annual performance plan. Put money on the line if they don’t hit it.

Will the things we decided in this meeting have a negative, neutral, or positive impact on employee wellbeing? Charge every single member of your organization with asking and answering that question before the end of every meeting they’re involved in for a year. Things will start changing within three months. You’ll have a full-blown transformation underway by the end of the year.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Don’t quit your job. Most of my clients assume that their job is the problem and the simplest fix is to leave it.

That’s partially correct, but it’s mostly wrong.

Starting a new job tends to exasperate the Three P’s: People-pleasing, Performance-proving, and Perfectionism. You have a new boss to please and a team to prove yourself to. The stakes of getting something wrong feel higher, because people don’t have a reference point for your work quality yet.

Burnout is a merry-go-round of habits. The cycle will repeat unless you address the underlying issues and shift the habits. That’s easier to do in your current job.

Stay where you are, and learn how to set boundaries, own them, ask for support, have self-compassion, and show up in sustainable service.

Then, if you’re still unhappy, by all means — leave.

The only time I recommend a client quit their job to solve burnout is if they’re in an unhealthy workplace. Signs of that include the following:

Your boss or skip-level tells you that burnout isn’t real or to “just push through.”

There is no mental health Employee Resource Group. Your leaders don’t invest in team wellbeing through coaching or workshops, and/or your Employee Assistance Program (EAP) lacks mental health resources.

You’ve tried to establish boundaries at work and they’ve been disrespected or ignored.

You regularly experience micro and/or macroaggressions.

Employee health and safety are not a stated priority of your CEO, COO, or CHRO.

If one of those is true, think about quitting. If two or more of those are true, get out as fast as you can.

Otherwise, quitting your job won’t solve burnout. It will simply postpone the work.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Burnout isn’t just a mental health crisis — it’s a climate crisis too. They are two sides of the same coin. Burnout is the human stress response, and climate change is Earth’s stress response.

If we want to solve both, we have to tackle them at their common root cause — the assumption that we can extract resources from people and the planet without boundaries or balance.

We only have 30 years to redesign our built infrastructure, in a just way, to stave off climate disaster for future generations. And we’ve never had poorer mental health than we do right now.

Solving burnout isn’t just a matter of human health. It’s existential.

Let’s give the planet a chance to reset, by first learning how to do that inside of ourselves.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Naomi Osaka! The ground she is tilling through her talent as a tennis player, investor, activist, fashionista, and brand partner is simply badass.

I’d love to have a meal with her to get to know her. It’s one of the things we forget about when it comes to celebrities. Most people just want to be seen for who they are.

I’d love to thank her for her courage, inspiration, and influence. If she’d ever be interested in collaborating on the Naomi Pack for The Reset Deck, it would be a dream come true.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

