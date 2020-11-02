Kayla Barnes: Upgrade Your Brain, Upgrade Your Life

Sometimes it can feel like you are carrying a piano on your back. Pressure can really weigh you down. Too much pressure can make a lot of us angry, feed up or sad. Or simply, over time, knock you out cold with a burnout. We face enough stress in life without putting more on ourselves, but that’s exactly what many of us do, in one way or another, sometimes without even realizing it. The first step toward easing off of yourself is to realize when you might be making things harder on yourself unnecessarily.

Every thought or action from birth until death: starts with the brain. Despite this evident fact, improvement in brain health is often overlooked or deemed unachievable. Many are naive to neuroplasticity and how lifestyle adjustments can enhance brain functions. Of course, every person is different. There is no single solution, which is why Certified Brain Health Coach Kayla Barnes developed Brain Upgraded, a service with personalized, science-backed biohacking methods to upgrade cognitive function, improve longevity of the brain, and nutrition for total optimization of movement and mindfulness.

Barnes is an accomplished entrepreneur with a hectic schedule. Multi-tasking is this business woman’s modus operandi. However, her high energy and focus have been a work in progress. When Barnes launched her first company, RPO Worldwide, optimal execution was essential for all operations, something she began to struggle with as time went on due to ‘brain fog.’ This setback caused decreased energy levels, sleep issues, and decreased cognitive performance. Her entrepreneurial mindset kicked in, and where there was a problem, Barnes determinedly sought out a solution.

“I began to build a team of Naturopathic Doctors and Nutritionists to identify lifestyle factors that may be triggering the symptoms I was experiencing,” Barnes said. “After refining my diet, nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness regimens, symptoms improved.”

Persuaded to facilitate her knowledge of the mind and proactive measures for her own anti-aging, Barnes studied under Dr. Daniel Amen. Shortly after learning from a renowned expert, Barnes decided to share her new knowledge, all while evolving lives.

“Having the opportunity to positively impact the client’s overall health and performance is incredibly rewarding,” Barnes said. “When you feel better, every facet of your life improves. From career performance to personal relationships and social connections, I am grateful to walk alongside our client’s path to optimal health.”

Brain Upgraded has a unique, functional approach beginning with an initial client questionnaire to list issues and goals. Upon completion, biomarker testing is conducted to identify each person’s root cause of underperformance or brain-related issues. The test reveals the genetic make-up of a person, the nutritional status, the microbiome’s health, and more. Further tests, such as SPECT, MTHFR, and others, are carried out if deemed necessary. Barnes has also aligned with Dr. Will Cole, one of the nation’s leading experts in functional medicine and Shauna Faulisi, a celebrity nutritionist and wellness chef to enhance Brain Upgraded services. Once the problems are identified and a customized plan is developed for the client.

Recent world developments have led to a growing interest in telemedicine. This is another advantage of Brain Upgraded services, as they dominate the market in this respect. Brain Upgraded clients can frequently check-in virtually with their around the clock practitioner. Ultimately it is up to the client to comply with the arrangements, but Brain Upgraded holds to the message, “when you upgrade your brain, you upgrade your life.” The company’s methods are backed by evolving science that Owner Barnes ceaselessly tests and implements into her practice.

“I have surrounded myself with leaders in functional medicine and brain health in order to continually stay up to date with new scientific developments and techniques,” Barnes said. “I also review clinical trials and continue my education daily.”

Under pressure and social stress, a speedy consultation with Brain Upgraded may likely result in a general improvement in life.

