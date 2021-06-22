Kavita Sahai: “Use the power of scent”

Use the power of scent . We have done a clinical study to show that the use of certain essential oils will improve your sleep drastically. I use essential oils in my shower, massage oil and I inhale before my meditation. While I may be a touch obsessed, there are many studies to show how essential oils can help you drop into a deeper more restorative sleep.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Kavita Sahai.

Kavita Sahai is the Co-Founder and CEO of 21drops. She is on a mission to help people use plant power to be their best selves. Kavita is certified in aromatherapy, yoga, and nutrition and has her MBA from UC Berkeley.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I am a proud mom of three kids and a recovering workaholic. I started my career as an investment banker and then went on to do private equity. I was working crazy hours, but I thought I was successful since I was making good money. One day I found myself in a sea of post-it notes, and I hit a wall of exhaustion. My brain and body had started to shut down.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

In 2016, my mind was so foggy and disoriented, I felt like a complete zombie. I mean, a cool, hot, independent woman zombie — but still a zombie. When I went to doctors, they diagnosed me as an “overwhelmed mom,” so I started to look for alternate paths. Feeling “normal” was my new definition of success. Finally, I came across an aromatherapist who made me a custom blend and after a few months my I was sleeping well, my brain fog cleared and I felt like my best self. Bringing these custom oil solutions to the world became my new passion. I also became obsessed with many different wellness modalities.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

In the search to be “normal”, I studied and got certified in yoga, nutrition and aromatherapy. I have spent many years researching and studying methods to optimize our physical and mental wellness. I have probably read over a hundred books on these topics and tested out different theories on myself. I am obsessed!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Thrive by Arianna Huffington had a big impact on me because it felt like a familiar story of a successful woman who had to redefine success by focusing on wellness and giving. I believe the modern definition of success hit her in the face quite literally. I remember reading it and wondering why as a society we don’t think about well-being and giving as a measure of success. I think that our focus on only grades and other academic achievements has led to a large population of young adults with mental and physical health issues. After reading the book, it was clear to me that I had to redefine success in my mind. The more I practiced self-care and giving, the happier I felt. I was able to align my new focus on health into a career and community. I found opportunities to give back to nature and my community, which as predicted made me happier and I believe more successful. There is a study in the book that says if you volunteer at least once a week it will give you the same well-being as if your salary increased from 20K to 75K.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I love quotes so this is a hard one. One of my favorites is “Choose your Hard.” Since this article is about sleep, I have a direct example. When I first starting studying the topic of sleep, I put myself on a strict bedtime routine and my husband, who likes to stay up late, told me it would be too hard to go to bed early because I wouldn’t have enough time to decompress after the kids went to bed. It was hard because it felt like our time and “me time” got taken away, but it was even harder for me to feel like a zombie and power through the day on empty so I choose my hard to be making myself go to bed vs. the hard push I would have to make if I did not.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

I do think that sleep can vary from 7–10 hours depending on age and varies by person. Children ages 6–12 should get at least 9 hours of sleep, middle-aged should get 7 hours or more and I think the elderly should get around 8 hours. Other than age, I think the other thing to look at is stress level and activity levels as they will likely increase the amount of sleep you need.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

I have experimented with this topic quite a bit and I think if you are getting at least six hours then the time of when you sleep is more important. Everyone has a natural circadian rhythm which is why it feels like some people are morning people or night owls. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, you want to be awake for all hours of daylight. I have experimented with different times and I found that when I followed the Ayurveda teachings of sleeping from 10pm to 6am, I felt the most rested. If I got less sleep, I was still ok as long as I was asleep during hours of 10pm and 2am.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

This hypothetical 35-year-old is in for such a treat! She will stop needing to use post-it notes for everything because her brain will be able to focus and retain more information. She will lose weight as her metabolism starts to work more optimally and she will have more energy and sex drive. Her level of patience will make her a kind person again and she can expect her mood to be uplifted. At least that was my experience.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

YES! Getting sleep has to be a priority in our life or we will start running on empty and damage our mental and physical health. We don’t expect our cell phones to work without charging then, and we have to think of our body the same way. If we do not recharge it, we will not be able to function properly. Nobody feels great when they don’t get enough sleep, but we often just push through not understanding there is so much more damage happening on the inside. Also, as a perk, there is scientific evidence that shows that more sleep helps you look better!

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

I agree and this is a choose your hard moment. The three main blockages preventing people from getting enough sleep:

They tell themselves they don’t need 7–8hours of sleep. Yes, you do! Keep reading and understanding the importance sleep has on your brain and body. The never ending scroll on the phone. I suggest replacing it with a nighttime ritual that you look forward to so you are not dreading having to close the phone or computer. The third block is we believe that work is the priority rather than health.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

It is definitely a lot harder to get good sleep than before because of all the entertainment we have in the palm of our hand. Our brains are so overstimulated by all the videos and channels that are designed to be addicting to both those creating and consuming content. It is hard to turn it off and drift into good sleep. Also, the blue light from our phones tricks our circadian rhythm into thinking it’s still daytime so we don’t fall into as deep of a sleep cycle.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

My 5 things to help you get the best night of sleep.

Create a 30–60minute ritual of self-care to transition from crazy normal life to deep rest. Take a warm bath, meditate, read or journal — just take time to relax & reflect. My night time ritual includes shower, massage, meditation with aromatherapy incorporated into each step. Make it Dark and Cold. Generally anywhere from 60–67 degrees is great as our body expects to experience a dip in temperature at night. I even use cooling sheets to make sure I drop into a deep sleep. I also use darkening blinds. No Screens One Hour Before Bed. Because light is one of the main drivers in our circadian rhythm, and all the potential emotional triggers it could have, it is best to stop your scroll one hour before bedtime. I have a timer on my phone that alerts me to put it away. Because I have my awesome nighttime ritual to look forward to, I don’t mind. Make sure you are asleep from 10pm-2am. Trust me when I say after a week of doing this you will feel so energized. Use the power of scent . We have done a clinical study to show that the use of certain essential oils will improve your sleep drastically. I use essential oils in my shower, massage oil and I inhale before my meditation. While I may be a touch obsessed, there are many studies to show how essential oils can help you drop into a deeper more restorative sleep.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Usually waking up in the middle of the night is solved by actions taken during the day. Now I have had those nights where you keep looking at the clock each hour and the best thing to do is know that even if you are not sleeping, resting is important so keep your eyes closed, re-apply some oils and try to meditate or count backward. Under no circumstance should you reach for your phone!

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Napping affects people differently. I feel groggy after taking a nap, but I know some people that get a huge energy boost. Usually, if your body wants a nap, you should take it. Even the 20 minute power nap can help you recharge as long as you don’t find it is disrupting your normal sleep routine.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Sarah Blakely because I think she is amazing in so many walks of life — an entrepreneur, mother and wife. It would be incredible to be able to ask her specific questions about how she funded her growth and balances all of that with four kids! Does she focus on wellness? I know her husband is obsessed with the topic.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find my articles on physical, mental and energy health on my company blog at 21drops.com

