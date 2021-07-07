Katy Winter of Katy’s Organized Home: “Rejection is just redirection”

Finding the right balance between home life and work life. It’s always evolving and always changing. From creating my own office at home to having office hours away from family life, I was able to create at home a better balance between home life and work.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katy Winter.

Katy Winter is a professional organizer and pantry stylist extraordinaire based in Chappaqua, NY with a degree in Fashion Marketing from the University of Texas. Believing in a practical approach, she helps clients streamline their homes and simplify their lives through successful home editing and staging.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Miami, Florida. Not only was I the smallest girl in my class, but I had the tiniest room of anyone I knew. It was basically the size of a large closet. If my pillow was on the floor, there was nowhere to walk. So I learned how to keep my room very neat. It was the only way to navigate the space. When I was 11, my parents moved into a bigger house. I treasured every inch of my new room. I unpacked everything very carefully and gave everything a perfect place. I peeked into my older brother’s room; it was a disaster. Clothes and papers piled everywhere. That was the first time I realized I had established organization skills that not everyone in my family possessed. I learned how to keep my room neat out of necessity, but now it became a habit.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do what scares you most. Even if it doesn’t work out, the most gratifying achievements came from skills that were outside of my comfort zone. I was terrified to be on TV and to speak publicly. Now I have a regular CT Styles monthly segment on organizing and have been seen on PIX 11. There is nothing to lose from trying, but you must push your own boundaries and embrace opportunities.

I left a traditional career path for the unknown, and this journey has rewarded me with financial success and personal satisfaction.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Creativity. I was an art student at a magnet school for the Arts in Miami. And my first professional life was in fashion. I am creative with an eye for design and experience in marketing. My ability for spatial distances and aesthetics came from my art background.

Organization. This is a no-brainer. I learned to be organized at a young age. I really cultivated my organization skills as a reaction against the chaos of messy siblings and college roommates. I quickly became the chief organizer of all my living spaces.

Resilience. I am my own PR team. I had to send out hundreds of pitches to receive one article or TV spot. You have to keep looking for opportunities and openings and not be defeated by silence or rejection. Rejection is just Redirection!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I worked in the fashion industry for Cole Haan and paused my career as an account executive to have my children. I tried going back as a freelancer for Milly, but the hours and the commute were grueling. I found it hard to care about handbags in the same way I did prior to having my children. My passion for fashion waned during those postpartum years.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

At 33 years old, I was staying at home with two children and constantly rearranging my closet, kitchen, and playroom. Life was chaotic with little children, and I found keeping my home perfectly organized and creating smart systems helped calm the chaos around me. When my surrounding was tidy, my head felt organized. It wasn’t long until friends began to ask me to make their playrooms mirror mine. And that is how Katy’s Organized Home became a business.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

It started organically. There was a need, and I found the process of organizing gratifying. I love connecting with other women of all ages: empty nesters, young new moms and teenagers. I love hearing personal stories about their belongings and helping clients find comfort in letting go and moving on. After years of merchandising stores, I still get a thrill when reworking shelves and arranging furniture in a new way. Whether I am helping clients stage their homes for market or just making the best of what they already have, it fills me with renewed purpose.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I started this career without any preconceived notions about success. It was something that I wanted to try, and see what came of it. It fulfilled my sense of self in countless ways and spiraled into something much bigger than I ever anticipated. Eight years ago, I had no idea home organization was a career option. My friends started asking me for help and I quickly realized there was a need. I organized for one friend and the word got out and Katy’s Organized Home was born.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is always supportive. I was a stay-at-home mom prior to my second career, which meant that my work schedule became more demanding. My husband’s role carpooling and cooking required his greater involvement. He quickly rose to the occasion and assumed the role of family chef! This allowed me the time to help with homework and be present for the children when I walked in the door.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

As an organizer I am invited into individual homes and lives in a very personal way. When you sift through memorabilia, it evokes memories and emotions. Friendship is part of the unanticipated rewards of this career path.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I struggled with social media. I follow other organizers on Instagram, and as a result, I felt insecure about establishing an online following. I had to step away and delegate my social media to someone else. This gave me freedom from doubt.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I joined NAPO, a National Association for Professional Organizers. I was able to meet other organizers and create a friend network. I joined Facebook groups and even went to an Organizer conference in Chicago.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I was intimidated by social media. It felt strange and vain to post on Instagram. I had to accept this new reality. Instagram and Facebook have been amazing marketing tools that offer exposure that has helped me grow my business.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. When I started my business, I did not anticipate how all consuming of my time and energy it would be. I received calls at all times and was working multiple weekends in a row. I had to set boundaries and limits on my working hours.

2. Asking for help is always a good idea. I had to learn new skills within the framework of my business such as marketing, social media and accounting.

3. Rejection is just redirection. I reached out to multiple magazines and TV producers and did not hear back. I kept sending new pitches. It only took one producer to believe in me. I had my first TV interview in 2018.

4. I never anticipated having to manage a workforce. I thought from the beginning that I could do it all myself. But expansion requires training and hiring the right people. Delegating was very challenging, but I have to rely on other organizers to work on larger jobs with me.

5. Finding the right balance between home life and work life. It’s always evolving and always changing. From creating my own office at home to having office hours away from family life, I was able to create at home a better balance between home life and work.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Michele Obama! She reinvented the role of First Lady and in her role, she had great impact on the country. Here is a woman who disdained politics and publicity, but she rallied in support of her husband and became and innovative First Lady and a role model for women.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!