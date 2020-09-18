Katy Goshtasbi: “Pick one day a week and eat “clean” that day”

Pick one day a week and eat “clean” that day: I recently discovered that if I eat clean for even one day a week, I feel like a million bucks the rest of the week- no matter how poorly I eat. I’m not suggesting being extreme and eating poorly the other days. See if you can take small steps to well-being by adjusting your diet even for one day a week.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katy Goshtasbi.

She is the CEO/Founder of Puris Consulting and the creator of the Emotional Resonance Factor® Course. Katy left a successful securities law practice to pursue her passion 12 years ago. Katy’s natural talent is to support other professionals in accessing a portal to discover who they truly are and create an extraordinary brand that gets them results.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m a refugee from Iran. We left Iran in 1979 and left everything behind. I grew up in Indiana. It was a hard childhood, and also ideal growing up in the Midwest as the Midwest has its charm. I didn’t’ look like everyone else. I got teased and picked on. I always wanted to save the world by becoming a securities lawyer. I did that for 14 years until I burned out. The stress was literally killing me AND I was not living my purpose. I quit my job cold 2 years before recession. I started this business because it is my natural talent. I spent 7 years figuring out who I was in order to make a business that was profitable and authentic to my brand. I created my programs because my hope is that no one has to go through the confusion and pain I did.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I didn’t think I was a public speaker when I started this business. The first time I was asked to speak to a large audience, I thought they were kidding me. I was scared. I took the stage, anyway. It turns out, I was a natural public speaker! Who knew? The main lesson is that often the Universe will give you subtle cues. You have to listen and be courageous and take those small steps. You’ll learn new things about yourself and grow your business.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was tired of acting from my left, linear brain all the time. I decided to follow my right, creative brain, only, in my business. As a result, I wasn’t watching the numbers very well. I was operating from a place of pure creativity. I learned data and statistics are just as key to drive results and direction for business growth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been blessed to have some famous mentors in my second career. All three mentors have gotten me to where I am, one way or another. They have all shared their time and knowledge sincerely. I found all three of my mentors just by showing up and asking sincere questions. This made them want to share their time and expertise with me. My first mentor is a founder of a very famous food company. I met her by once asking her a question from the audience when she was a on a panel. Afterwards, she came up to me and said, “You asked a very good question. Who are you and how can I help you?” The rest is herstory.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I did formal research at UCLA with a neuroscientist. My research finds that there is a direct, inverse correlation between stress and self-confidence. As stress goes up, self-confidence drops. As a result, our brand value diminishes meaning we no longer emotionally resonate with our audience. We cannot get others to notice us, nor convert them to our biggest fans, clients, friends, life partners, etc. All of my work is focused on my research. When clients learn about the stress/self-confidence relationship, their world shifts. This allows them to access all my tools to shift their stress levels and be better people and brands. The impact on the world is tremendous because they take this transformation and pass it on to their world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Self-awareness: If I am not self-aware of what’s not working for me/my brand, I have no place to start my transformation. Having clients just realize, with self-awareness, how their stress impacts their brand is a huge step in their wellbeing journey.

Self-soothing: Once I realize that I am not happy in my life, then I can make a conscious decision that I matter and I want to do better. This allows me to start taking baby steps in finding ways to self-soothe myself. This mindset and focus puts people in control of their lives. For example, if someone upsets me I don’t have to choose to turn to food, drugs, alcohol or other people to make me feel better. I have the capacity to self-soothe. Maybe that’s meditation, maybe it’s yoga, or maybe it’s a few deep breathes.

Kindness: Kindness is a gift. We are all so hard on ourselves. I know I am. I intentionally work to be kinder to myself. Any act of kindness towards myself can translate to be an act of kindness towards others. This makes my brand shine and lowers my stress. For example, if you find you missed a work deadline what if you didn’t punish yourself but rewarded yourself for the effort by taking a bath? How much more likely are you to be willing to be kind to others after your bath?

Have More Fun: We are all so busy and so stressed these days, the idea of fun is silly, it seems. I am always working on having more fun in my life. When was the last time you saw life as fun? What are some daily activities you can do which are fun? I’m not asking for the moon. Just baby steps. Maybe one day, as you make a salad for lunch, you take a minute to decorate your salad by cutting up your carrots to make a smiley face?

Pick one day a week and eat “clean” that day: I recently discovered that if I eat clean for even one day a week, I feel like a million bucks the rest of the week- no matter how poorly I eat. I’m not suggesting being extreme and eating poorly the other days. See if you can take small steps to well-being by adjusting your diet even for one day a week.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I love movements and I love starting them! I don’t find we have enough compassion for ourselves, as humans. My goal is to have people have more love and compassion for themselves. A good place to start is by having compassion for others. I’m starting a non-profit devoted to old dogs, aged-out foster kids and senior citizens. If we can learn to love and have compassion for our elderly population, then we can learn to love ourselves and find wellness in our lives.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It all passes- Don’t worry so much about what you think you should worry about because life changes moment to moment. I don’t have to sell- Just showing up and being my authentic brand is my sales job. Happiness is everything- I used to think this idea was reserved for “tree huggers”. Now I see the Divine wisdom in just being happy in the moment, where nothing else matters. Money is a result of my faith- Each day when I choose to remember that I am guided by a Divinity within myself that wants me to succeed I become more and more abundant and prosperous. It’s that easy — and that difficult. Heart over head- Coming with love and kindness to the business table always yields me huge results. Start by thinking about business with your heart, not your intellectual mind.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health means a lot to me. I believe every success in my life starts with my mindset. I also believe I have full control of my mindset and mental health. Just like oral hygiene is important if I want to keep my teeth healthy, mental health hygiene is paramount to a successful life and career.

