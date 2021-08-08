Katy Calabrese of Proximo Marketing Strategies: “You have to know exactly who your ideal customer is and be specific”

You have to know exactly who your ideal customer is and be specific. If you market to everyone, you market to no one. People need to see themselves in your marketing. That means ensuring that when you’re communicating, there are self-opt-in questions that make people say “Yeah that’s me!” You can only do that if you’re talking specifically to them. Saying your service or product is for everybody is not enough. You’ve got to get more granular. It doesn’t mean you won’t serve people outside of that specific niche, but you have to talk directly to your customer and that means you have to know who they are specifically.

Katy Calabrese is the COO of Proximo Marketing Strategies. With nearly 20 years experience in high-stakes sales, business development and marketing, a penchant for process management and a heart for service, she has all but perfected the art of creating a “Wow” customer experience. Clients who are fortunate to benefit from the culmination of Katy’s experience and talents can expect to feel heard, valued and supported while being encouraged to lean into their passion and welcome the success that follows.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my nearly 20-year career in sales and marketing selling plywood. Not exactly the glamorous life I had imagined for myself as a fresh-faced graduate from Gordon College, carrying my degree in Business Administration off the commencement stage. My first sales job was a lot less like dipping my toe in the sales pool and a lot more like getting thrown in the deep end repeatedly. But in a male-dominated industry where few succeed, I was able to thrive, and the experience not only taught me so many incredible lessons that I still use today but was an especially important, very necessary steppingstone in my career. I hate to use the cliche, but I really did feel “If I could make it there, I can make it anywhere” and the confidence that instilled in me allowed me to take risks and pursue career opportunities that otherwise might have scared the living daylights out of me. Everybody must have that moment in their career — the one that shows them what they’re made of and lights a fire under them. I was fortunate to experience mine very early on and with each new challenge I’ve faced and overcome, I’ve felt that renewed sense of confidence and purpose that propelled me to the next opportunity. But I’ve got to say the opportunity to work with Proximo has probably been the most exciting one I’ve encountered thus far — to work with a company of strong, talented women who encourage and support each other and who just “get it” when it comes to providing a service to their clients — this is far greater than anything I could have imagined for myself all those years ago at Gordon College!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Aside from the comedy of errors that was learning how to talk about plywood in Spanish as I sold it to Mexico… there is one story in particular that makes me chuckle now (though at the time, it seemed like a total disaster!). It wasn’t a mistake I made, but one made by an assistant in my office, and it ended up bringing with it a pretty awesome lesson that continues to impact me even today!

As I recall, the assistant was cleaning a desk out in the office, removing papers, ripping them and throwing them in the trash bin. What she did not realize, however, was that there was a check for 50,000 dollars that had been placed in there amongst the papers. She came to me with the check torn in half and I think we both thought it was probably time for her to start saying her goodbyes. But you know what? She didn’t get fired! The check was able to be salvaged and the assistant only had to suffer mild humiliation from time to time as the story was retold — a fate she gladly accepted over having to pack her things and look for somewhere else to work!

The moral of the story there was that NOTHING is ever as catastrophic as you think it is. We’re not saving lives here (unless you literally ARE saving lives. In which case, this doesn’t quite apply to you). Yes, what we do has value and is important, but at the end of the day, if we make a mistake, no one is going to die. And often, there is a solution that’s easier to come by than you might have thought. So, if you mess up, don’t jump to the absolute worst-case scenario in your mind — communicate! Take responsibility, ask for help and 9 times out of 10, you’ll be able to recover.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I honestly can’t really choose just one person because I’ve been blessed to encounter so many different people at different stages who have poured out their knowledge and energy so that I could soak up all of it and grow in my career. I’ve found that, as long as I was willing to listen and learn, there were always people who had something to teach me. Ultimately, my goal is to be intentional about the people I surround myself with and to always prioritize having relationships in my life that offer accountability, mentorship, and growth — I don’t want to work in a vacuum. I have no qualms about admitting that I still have lessons to learn and that I don’t know everything. A lot of people are stuck on the goal of reaching “the top,” First Chair, CEO, etc. And once they get there, they don’t want to admit that they don’t know it all for fear of ruining the facade. But I have always been extremely comfortable in the Second Chair position and coming up under someone in a senior position. There is always something to learn from being support staff and that idea of serving others is what has made me a better senior executive and made me better with client care.

But if I’m being really honest, I’d probably have to say that the greatest help I’ve received along the way came through therapy! It challenged me to grow into a more whole, complete person, to prioritize my own wellbeing and mental health, and helped me become more self-aware.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Now, more than ever, businesses of all sizes are under incredible pressure to grab their share of the market because the consumer has so much access to information. Ads are everywhere — social media, TV, radio, print, emails, billboards, you name it. Your competitors are actively showing up in all the same places you are, presenting alternative buying options to your potential customers. And because the information is so readily available for the consumer, they’ve done their homework and they’re more aware of what they want/need and what is reasonable to pay for it. And on top of it all, they can find reviews for any brand or service they might be considering in a matter of minutes. So, consumers are coming into the sale with higher expectations than ever before and something about your business has to make you unequivocally better than everybody else. There MUST be something special about what you’re offering, which is where the positive customer experience becomes absolutely essential for the survival of any business. The human connection a business creates with its customers can mean the difference between one-time buys and repeat customers because so much of the buyer’s experience is completely impersonal now. The benefit of having the internet and all the information you could ever need right at your fingertips is contrasted by the lack of human interaction that has always been so vital to the process of making a sale. Sales, in my opinion, has always been about building relationships — we just have to get more creative about how we do that in the digital age.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

No one intends to give a bad customer experience, right? Nobody is out there saying, “I am going to ruin this person’s day!” (at least I would REALLY hope not) So, to me, when I see poor customer service, I tend to think it signifies a breakdown in the system somewhere. One possibility is that it’s very easy for companies to get complacent when the money is flowing, and business is booming. They might have gotten too comfortable, forgetting what brought them success in the first place, and just aren’t trying as hard to create a great experience anymore. On the flip side of that are companies in crisis who are pouring all their energy into one specific problem, taking the focus off the customer experience because they’ve lost the ability to see that all of those things are woven together. And then the other issue I see a lot of are companies that have grown too quickly and find themselves overwhelmed because they haven’t implemented the structure needed to develop the customer experience — they put the cart before the horse so to speak. All these things are a system breakdown — they can be fixed, but it takes work.

It’s also important to mention that sometimes people just have a bad day. We’re utilizing manpower to grow our businesses, which means we’re dealing with imperfect people who have their own life experiences outside the job that can influence their approach. So, mistakes get made and the response from the consumer is not always fair — it may simply be a one-off bad experience and there was no understanding for human error and imperfection. There does need to be more room for grace on both sides — none of us get it right 100% of the time and bad days happen.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

If a business is looking at the customer experience simply because they’re trying to one up the competition, then their perspective is skewed and they’re likely already off track. Yes, we want (and need) to be knowledgeable about our competitors in the marketplace but getting into a warfare scenario means you’re focused on the competitor and not the consumer. It reminds me of a famous photo of Michael Phelps swimming to another victory. He’s focused, he has his eyes on the finish line. He’s not worried about anything but the end goal. And one lane over, his competitor has his eyes on Phelps and is falling behind. It’s the perfect illustration of my point.

Healthy competition just comes with the territory — it’s expected, and you should be prepared for it. But you should also make sure that you never take your eyes off the prize. Stay in your lane, focus on what matters. When it comes to the customer experience, it’s very simple. Look at the customer.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

Within our company, we are constantly focused on the overall experience, not just for our clients but for our employees, fellow business owners — everyone we encounter — because we realize that everything is interconnected (and because we just really love people). When our employees are treated with respect and love their jobs, they pass that on to the customer and the customer returns it back to us. It’s important that our clients feel seen, heard, and validated in a way they haven’t encountered in other spaces because we know it’s lonely out there these days! As I mentioned previously, the digital world is pretty cold and impersonal, and I think we’re all craving a little more humanity. So that’s what we focus on. And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant — it’s the simple stuff that can be the game changer: remembering the last conversation you had, remembering what they like to drink and making sure it’s available when they come in, learning about their lives and checking in from time to time without a sales pitch as your motive.

One of the most recent ways I’ve seen this play out was when a client told me after our strategy sessions that she could feel a dream reawakening within her that she didn’t realize had died. It touched my heart to hear her talk about something she obviously felt so passionate about and it was powerful to see her light up just thinking about the possibilities. And all I did was give her permission to speak freely and articulate her dreams instead of trying to fit her into a mold. I wanted her to do what was best for her at that moment even more than I wanted to make a sale. Conversations like that have made all the difference for our customer experience and our business because we’re not afraid to serve the customer and give them our 100% even if it’s to our own detriment. We genuinely care for our clients and want to help them find what’s right for THEM.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Absolutely, and it always does. By building genuine relationships and cultivating trust with our clients, we elevate the customer experience which helps them see a future with us. Instead of them saying, “Thanks for that service, goodbye” they’re saying, “I need to continue working with you because this has felt so good.” The ripple effect is seen not just in opening doors to new areas of service with our existing clients because they trust that we now know them well enough to speak confidently about their needs but of course, it increases word-of-mouth referrals and extends the opportunity for us to serve others. Our business has grown 400% in the last year — during a pandemic, no less — and that is largely due to referrals from our existing clients.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

You have to know what the customer actually needs, not just what they think they need. You’ve got to ask questions that will lead you to the truest answers. I recently had a meeting with a potential client who I had learned a lot about from other contractors who knew them. Those prior conversations presented a list of red flags, and I wasn’t sure we were going to be a great fit for the client. But I went in with an open mind and through the course of the conversation with the client, I was able to ask some questions that brought out more information and showed me that what the client thought they needed was completely different than what they actually needed. We were able to get on the same page and create a custom offering that was tailored to their specific needs. You’ve got to be sensitive to the needs of the customer while also being agile at the same time. Don’t get locked into the idea that you’re supposed to sell them something specific and then force it. You must establish trust as swiftly as possible and it has to be REAL. I’m talking about sacrificial servant leadership, genuine, authentic trust. People throw around the directive “establish trust” like crazy but you CANNOT pull the wool over people’s eyes. You have to go the extra mile to establish REAL human connection that cultivates trust. I worked in a company where the CEO was exceptional at establishing human connection quickly, it was like his superpower. He could get in a room with someone and within minutes, they were like old friends. It helped his business immensely and also helped him grow a network that was constantly sending new clients to his door. You have to know exactly who your ideal customer is and be specific. If you market to everyone, you market to no one. People need to see themselves in your marketing. That means ensuring that when you’re communicating, there are self-opt-in questions that make people say “Yeah that’s me!” You can only do that if you’re talking specifically to them. Saying your service or product is for everybody is not enough. You’ve got to get more granular. It doesn’t mean you won’t serve people outside of that specific niche, but you have to talk directly to your customer and that means you have to know who they are specifically. You need to read the Pumpkin Plan. This book by Mike Michalowicz is a game changer! He focuses on finding the differentiator in your business. Read it and then ask yourself: What makes your business different than anyone else’s? How is the experience you’re providing unlike anything your customers have ever seen? Look at what’s missing in the market — what’s the one thing that no one else is doing that you can do and how can you use it to elevate customer experience? Grace grace grace (and then more grace). Acknowledge that people are living complex lives and on any day are battling stress/anxiety that they are likely bringing into their buying experience. Your customer experience has to address that. You must give them love and grace and they will return it. Always be a safe and positive environment for them to access. Of course, this does not mean you accept abuse for the sake of the customer experience. You must set expectations for respect and protection for your team so that they’re not getting walked all over. But if you are taking time to love your clients in a way that acknowledges that they’re experiencing difficulties they’re never going to communicate to you and you can provide grace, comfort, and understanding there then it’s going to return to you. You have one job — to make their experience good, not to make your experience good. If you do your job, the first part will take care of the second.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

If you do this right — if you do everything you can to make the experience awesome, people have to talk about it; they won’t be able to help themselves. It happens organically when you’re doing it right. Of course, you should always ask for referrals, but I always think it’s better to ask for them without actually asking for them (PLEASE don’t use the word “referral!”). You could say something like, “I really enjoyed working with you. Can you think of anyone just like you that could use my help?” Go the extra mile for your clients. Don’t just make the sale and move on. Coming back to the customer afterward can set the stage for recurring business, simply by checking in to see how they’re doing. Something as simple as remembering your client’s daughter is getting married and sending a little congratulatory note can have such an impact on them and lead to future sales — either with them or by way of them talking about your above-and-beyond service and leading to a referral. If you maintain a relationship with your clients, they will say your name first when someone asks who they should hire.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Ultimately, there is a large volume of people that are not willing to exchange customer experience and quality for a bottom-dollar price. And if you can focus on those people, you can still have a healthy business, even in the face of cheaper alternatives. There are so many things that motivate buyer habits beyond the price tag — they want to feel good about their purchases. We’re seeing a lot of people prioritizing their purchases with companies whose values align with their own — from social causes to environmentally friendly practices, to minority-owned companies, etc. So, if you can lean into that and connect with your niche, you’ll be able to combat super-cheap overseas imports because you’ll develop brand loyalty with buyers who respect your mission. Now, you must do that authentically and not opportunistically. Don’t just jump in on hashtags that you aren’t actually living out. Walk the walk, don’t just talk the talk and you’ll be just fine because there are plenty of people who won’t exchange humanity for cheap prices. It’s not a perfect system and not everybody is going to survive, but there is an opportunity to thrive there. It’s not so easy as simply saying the cheapest price tag wins.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a person of faith, I believe that people can do business differently. I believe we’re entering a world of doing business without doing business. People have an opportunity to lead with their values and integrity. I would love to give as many people as possible permission to acknowledge that love, faith, and integrity are still very much alive and well and you can build a business with them at the forefront and still be massively successful. It doesn’t have to be a rat race where we’re fighting everyone around us to be the last one standing at the top of the mountain. The people I want to work with are willing to prioritize their integrity, their humanity, and love for others over everything because they know that if they do that well, everything else will fall into place. I think it’s also about changing how we view success. Success in the business realm should not look like any one thing. Everyone should have the permission to define and chase their own version of success and not feel boxed in by what they see others in the industry doing.

