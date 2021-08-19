Katrina McGhee: “Celebrate your successes and wins daily”

Celebrate your successes and wins daily. It can be so easy to dismiss the small wins along the path to our bigger goal. But it’s critical that we stop to celebrate these moments, big and small.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katrina McGhee.

Katrina McGhee is a Career Break and Sabbatical Coach — a certified life coach with an MBA who helps 9-to-5ers design mind-blowing breaks to create happier, more fulfilling lives.

After saving 40k dollars in 18 months, Katrina sold all of her possessions and left her corporate job for a 20-month break to travel around the world. Upon returning to work, she landed five job offers in just five weeks, paid off 42k dollars of debt in full and then embarked on career break #2.

Katrina helps her clients create fail-proof plans to leave their jobs and take successful breaks of their own. They return from their breaks recharged, inspired, happily employed and forever changed. The accomplishments of her 35+ clients on their time off include writing novels, traveling the world, changing careers and more.

Katrina is an enthusiastic world traveler and digital nomad. Her advice on career breaks, money management and international travel has been shared across various websites, blogs and podcasts including Forbes, Smarter Travel and HuffPost.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Of course — I was always the “good” kid who did things the “right” way. I’d grown up wanting to make something of myself, but with no real idea of what that actually meant, I defaulted into the widely accepted path: attend a great college, land a good corporate job, make it a career, work really hard, get promoted, buy a house, and keep climbing the ladder of success.

But achieving those goals just brought an increasing sense of discontent and lack of fulfillment. It was then I realized that traditional path was not MY path. So, I left for business school later began a second career only to discover that I still hated corporate life. Tired of making “smart” and “strategic” decisions about my life and future yet feeling hopelessly lost, I tossed my old life aside to take a 20-month career break. And that’s when things got really interesting…

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes!! I’m creating a new workshop to help others plan a successful career break! I’ve loved coaching clients in 3 to 6-month programs, but I’m excited to offer a solution for those who have less time and/or money to invest in making their career break or sabbatical dream happen. We’re even putting together a few surprises for the workshop that are going to blow my attendees minds! 🙂

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

Being a fantastic career break and sabbatical coach requires a mix of personal experience and training. I bring to the table my four years of career break experience, having undertaken two career breaks of my own, plus 15 years of corporate work experience. But my experience and familiarity alone wouldn’t be enough to help my clients completely overcome their own obstacles — this is where my life coach training comes in. As a certified coach, I’m able to use powerful coaching tools mixed with practical resources to get my clients big results.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Yes, most certainly! In my early 30s, I was working with a life coach to figure out my next career move. I was tired of the corporate rat race but unable to come up with any new options for my future. I was desperate for a change but was getting nowhere trying to figure it out on my own.

During one of our sessions, I had a big epiphany that I wanted to quit my job and travel the world.

While my coach was very supportive of my new dream, I personally didn’t know anyone who had done such a thing. I felt overwhelmed by the logistics of planning such a big undertaking and afraid of the uncertainty looming ahead.

Many of my friends and co-workers were supportive when I was finally brave enough to share the news, but some of my peers and family members did not get it at all. They felt it would be career and financial suicide to walk away from a 90k dollars job with great benefits. The job market can be so unpredictable — who knows what I would come back to once my break was over.

The naysayers offered alternative and “less-risky” solutions like taking an extended vacation, requesting a short leave of absence or just finding a new job. But none of these alternatives solved for the biggest risk of all: living a life that was created from fear instead of inspired by my dreams. I no longer wanted that life to be my future, so I asked myself one simple question “What am I risking if I DON’T take a break?” The answer made my decision quite clear — I was going to go for my dream.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

Naysayers thought my idea to leave a well-paying job with no guarantee of work when I returned was crazy and basically career suicide. But once my break ended, I landed five job offers in just five weeks, including a dream job that I accepted. And after 21 months of being back at work, I paid off my last 42k dollars of debt, became a certified life coach and then embarked on career break #2.

Recently, I celebrated my biggest month ever in my business (as a coach helping people plan career breaks and leave their jobs during a pandemic!) and it surpassed the best month any corporate salary ever provided me.

To date, I’ve impacted 35 career breaks and counting with clients who have written novels, traveled the world, changed careers and more. I’ve helped dozens of people prove their naysayers wrong too.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I credit a lot of my success to my life coach, Ann. Through our work together, I started seeing my life in a new light and realized how much power I had to make different and better decisions for myself. I started challenging old beliefs and opening my mind to new ideas. It was through this process that I realized I didn’t want to find another career — I wanted to take a break and travel the world. Because of the tools she shared and the clarity I felt, I was able to move forward with this big, scary idea instead of just pushing it off again like I’d done in 2009 when reading Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love and realizing that grown adults did amazing things like quit their jobs to travel.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

I am biracial — my mom is white and my dad is black. Growing up in a small Appalachian town was definitely challenging and required a lot of resilience. To be seen as an outsider and “less than” by neighbors, classmates and even some family members was really painful. As a young kid grappling with my identity and the realization that people judge your worth as a human on something as arbitrary as skin color, I had to dig deep to not let those experiences defeat nor define me. But I was lucky to have two parents and an amazing brother who constantly reminded me that my differences were special and beautiful and to not be ashamed of who I am.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

Make choices your future self would make. Going for a walk when you’d rather scroll social media? Saying yes to an opportunity that terrifies and excites you? Overcoming your fear of being seen to step into the spotlight to share your thoughts with others? When it’s time to make an important decision, stop for a moment and think about the choice your future self would make — the version of you that has already achieved the big goal you are pursuing. Embody that person today when you make your decision and the results will follow. Create better problems. I used to think success meant having less (or no) problems in my life. But listening to an episode of the Life Coach School podcast shifted my perspective completely, as I realized that problems are forever — our brains will always create more problems to solve. The good news is that when you’re facing obstacles or problems, it doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong. If your problems today feel better than the problems you wrestled with last year — congrats! Don’t let the onslaught of problems defeat you — you are heading in the right direction. When I started building my business one of my biggest “problems” was getting clients. Recently, I was invited to join a friend for a free trip to St. Thomas, but I had to say no because my calendar was completely full. While, I initially felt frustrated by this problem, I realized that having a full calendar of clients I loved to work with was definitely a better problem to have. Start a daily gratitude practice. If you want to keep going, you’ve got to focus on the good around you. Having a nightly gratitude practice where I wrote down 3+ things I was grateful for each day helped me feel more supported. Even when things went wrong or people doubted my abilities, I could reflect on my day and see that good things were happening all around me and that I had a lot to be grateful for. This helped me to keep going even in my darkest and loneliest moments. Normalize your goal. If you want to achieve your impossible goal, one of the best things you can do is surround yourself with evidence that what you want is possible. It creates a sense of normalcy around pursuing your goal and helps shift the momentum in your favor. Listen to podcasts, read books, meet people who’ve done what you want to do or are working towards a similar goal. Being around “your people” helps you feel less alone and makes your big goal seem way more possible. At 29, my lifelong dream of traveling abroad still felt far away. So, when I decided to attend business school, I intentionally chose a school that had great international opportunities and encouraged students to take advantage of them. Suddenly I’d shifted my status quo and normalized my goal. I then went on to visit 40+ countries over the next 10 years. Celebrate your successes and wins daily. It can be so easy to dismiss the small wins along the path to our bigger goal. But it’s critical that we stop to celebrate these moments, big and small. Doing so will help you feel the momentum you’re building and stay the course. Try collecting your wins throughout the day on a post it note. At the end of the day, play a celebratory song and spend the next 3–5 minutes rereading and reflecting on your wins. Let the joy of celebration flow and create more evidence for yourself that your hard work is paying off.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

I’m a recovering perfectionist who long believed that studying harder, learning a little more or thinking a little longer would help me avoid the disappointment and embarrassment of failure. It took me 40 years to understand that you can’t avoid failure. But you *can* choose to not make it personal (i.e. I suck, I’ll never be good enough, no one likes me, etc.). Failure offers you an opportunity to learn and grow and sometimes it can even be… fun! If you sit on the sidelines waiting until you feel completely prepared and can guarantee a mistake-free experience… you will never get the results you most want in life. You win or you learn but if you don’t try, you get neither.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Career breaks are my movement! I want to inspire massive amounts of people to value their own well-being and give themselves permission to do things they really want to do. More people feeling hopeful, lit up and living their purpose is exactly what our world needs.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

Yes — I would love that! They can find me on Instagram @kmcgheecoaching

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!

Thank you so much for having me and allowing me to share my story.