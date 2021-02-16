Katrina A. Roddy: “Evaluate your relationship with money”

E — Evaluate your relationship with money: Take a look at your relationship with money, then ask yourself the hard question of WHY? Why do you have the relationship that you have with money? For me it was due to my humble childhood that was passed down from my parents’ humble childhood that was passed down from my grandparents’ humble childhood, so on and so forth. After you dig deep to understand why, then you will want to take an approach to change it to suit your current situation.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katrina A. Roddy.

Author/Entrepreneur Coach, Katrina A. Roddy worked 30 years in Corporate Insurance before being laid off. It was at that moment when she chose to take her acquired skills in corporate and created her own career. As the author of “Steal Your Skills from Corporate” she will guide you through the emotional transition in efforts to identify your skills and become the CEO of your life!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Like many that work in corporate, I had my fair share of downsizing and layoffs. Companies will continue to go through layoffs, it’s inevitable! Since the pandemic started, there has been a tremendous spike in layoffs and many people are left wondering what their next move will be. These individuals have the skills and the entrepreneur spirit; however, they do not know how to apply them to create their own career.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

What’s interesting is that I started my career with the desire to help individuals identify their skills to create their own career; however, I find myself helping more and more get over the fear of transition and the emotional struggle that comes with The Corporate Breakup. I coach the “What if” theory. A lot of times people are bogged down with “What if I don’t succeed?”, “What if I don’t get the support from family and friends?”, “What if I don’t have enough fans on social media?”, and “What if people don’t understand my purpose?”. Well “What if” ….goes both ways. What if you do succeed, get support, have enough fans and have people to understand? It becomes a mental game changer.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned to avoid burnout is to become a great listener to and for my client. Once you are serving in your purpose and truly helping people on an individual basis, your work does not feel like a job; therefore, it helps to avoid burnout. EVERY person you coach is different and has their own unique background that brings them to this very point in their life. Listen and become a resource to them in their journey.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

The key to a fantastic work culture is EMPOWERMENT. When you point out someone’s talents and skills then empower them to use their strengths; morale changes and you will see a shift in attitudes.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There is a documentary that made a huge impact on my life. Ava DuVernay produced a documentary called “13th” where it educated me on how the 13th Amendment effects Black America. This documentary caused me to write a letter to the parole board and help a relative get released from the prison system based on minor charges. This documentary also helped shape a second purpose of my book “Steal your skills from Corporate”. I am working with someone on how to use my book to help those who were formerly incarcerated. I want to teach them to use their life skills to create their own career and not be subjected to job declination due to their past.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each?

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain? I mentioned The Corporate Breakup in previous answer. I’ll explain it in detail, so you’ll have a reference point. The Corporate Breakup is when you are laid off or left your corporate job. The emotions associated with this breakup can be directly compared to a breakup of your personal breakup. A lot of times when we go through a personal breakup, we are often told take time to heal, work on yourself, then get back out there. Some of the emotions will often include anxiety, shortness of breath, sleep disturbances, tightness in chest, anger, and avoidances to name a few. I read a study from American Psychology Association that states the impact of corporate layoffs. The psychological impacts are those that I named above, but what was most interesting was the impact for those leaving as well as those staying. On one hand you have anxiety because they must leave and the other hand there is anxiety because you have to stay at a job with uncertainty; wondering when you will be next. I like to say that once you get over the initial shock of the breakup you need to do 5 things: Make M.O.V.E.S.

M — Mindset reset: Meditation reduces activity in the brain’s “me center”. Helps with anxiety and depression. Yoga helps you become aware of each breath you take. Physical activity triggers a release of dopamine which can improve mood. All of these things will promote clarity and get rid of the noise. O — Own your own title: Step away from the titles that you are used to and adopt the biggest title ever!! CEO of your life. Take control of your life and the happiness you bring to your life by doing a more fulfilling job that you created for yourself. V — Value your relationships: Create your own Personal Board of Directors. This is important as you move into a new phase of your life. I explain in my book that you should have 5 mentors in your life. These are people that will support you through your journey. E — Evaluate your relationship with money: Take a look at your relationship with money, then ask yourself the hard question of WHY? Why do you have the relationship that you have with money? For me it was due to my humble childhood that was passed down from my parents’ humble childhood that was passed down from my grandparents’ humble childhood, so on and so forth. After you dig deep to understand why, then you will want to take an approach to change it to suit your current situation. S — Share your story: Be vulnerable. There are so many people going through the breakup and do not get the support they need because they are too embarrassed to talk about it. Anger and Avoidance are heightened at this time. You cannot get the healing you need if you don’t talk about it. There is no need to be embarrassed because you are in a position of power. You just hit the reset button and now you have the opportunity to start the fulfilling career of servicing people by using your skills and talents acquired through life and corporate.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious? Of course, seek professional help if your needs are beyond what is described above.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“If you are persistent, you’ll get it, if you are consistent, you’ll keep it!” I remind myself of this almost daily. I work hard on consistency, so in order to remain consistent I have to remind myself of what consistency does for me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My idea of having a center to provide services to those who need healing from Corporate breakups would be perfect. I’ll have retreats, teach meditation, cook healthy meals, exercise, provide coaching and support. That’s my goal and that’s what I work towards!!

