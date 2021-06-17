Katie Taylor of Thrifted & Taylor’d: “I wish I had known that I would not succeed overnight”

I wish I had known that I would not succeed overnight. If I had known that it would take years to see success, I would not have gotten so down on myself when I wasn’t seeing the success I thought I should have.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie Taylor

Katie is the creator of the fashion and home decor blog thriftedandtaylord.com. She took her love of thrifting, fashion, decorating, and DIY projects and turned it into a career she loves with her blog. She also runs a side hustle selling second hand clothing online under her Thrifted & Taylor’d brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was very fortunate to have had a really wonderful childhood full of imagination, playtime, and all of the exciting childhood events that come along with it. Like most kids, I wanted to be so many things when I grew up; a dentist, a teacher, and a fashion designer to name a few. It wasn’t until I was actually set to go to college to become an English teacher that I realized it wasn’t what I wanted.

I ultimately ended up changing schools entirely and majored in fashion merchandising with a minor in journalism. After working in retail as a visual merchandising manager for several years I got burnt out and completely left the industry to nanny for a wonderful family for the next 4 years until my son was born.

During my time with them I was trying to figure out how to continue my love for fashion, and thrifting was becoming more and more of my favorite hobby.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I was constantly on social media platforms gathering inspiration and I was always drawn to blogs and how beautiful these people made their homes and their wardrobes. But I noticed a lot of them were similar in that they promoted similar brands and styles and that there seemed to be a lack of everyday, affordable influencers and bloggers who talked about thrifting.

So I thought to myself, “why not me?” I had been thrifting for my own closet, to sell online, and to decorate our home for a few years at this point and I wanted to show people that there were more options out there and that you could get the closet and home you wanted without having to spend a fortune.

I initially started Thrifted & Taylor’d as a hobby, just trying to figure out the world of blogging and enjoying what I was doing. But after a couple of years I decided I wanted to make this a career. So I began looking into how people monetize their blogs and the learning process began. I was able to start making money from my little hobby and it was the best feeling.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

It can be very overwhelming and it can be hard to know where to even begin. I remember feeling this way in the beginning because there was so much that I didn’t realize I didn’t know about blogging, particularly the more technical side of it. But I was so determined to make this work because it was something I loved and if other people were able to do it, then there was no reason I couldn’t.

So I took it one challenge at a time and the more I was making things succeed and checking things off my list, the more confident I became that I could make this idea happen.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

First and foremost, do your research. Are there people making money doing the exact thing you love? What are they doing to make money? Figure out if your hobby has the potential to make you money and the avenues through which you can earn a living and then make a plan for your own path.

Set goals for what you want to accomplish and figure out what you need to accomplish those goals. And then, as I did, take it one step at a time. Don’t be afraid to fail. Instead of thinking “what if I fail,” think “what if I succeed?” That will be your driving force of motivation.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

I think coming up with new content ideas for my blog and my social media channels keeps it fun and interesting. I am constantly challenging myself to find new things at the thrift store or figuring out a certain DIY project I have in mind.

I am always searching for inspiration for blog post ideas and when I come up with them, it’s very exciting. I can start planning out the posts in my mind. I jot down my ideas on my notepad in my phone and then when I’m in need of a new post idea, I can refer back to that. I also keep a running list of things to be on the lookout for while thrifting or antique shopping.

I have stayed away from the areas of blogging that are of less interest to me, like doing sponsored posts constantly. I only like to work with brands I truly enjoy and that fit with my blog aesthetic and niche. If I worked with every brand that reached out to me, I would get burned out. So being selective and writing the posts I want to write versus sponsored reviews all the time keeps things exciting for me.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I most enjoy connecting with my readers and creating content that solves problems they have. But being my own boss, while it has some great perks, can also be difficult. No one else holds you accountable, so you must be disciplined in order to succeed. If problems arise which you do not have the solution to, there is no one else to pass it off to. I have to figure out how to fix it on my own.

To overcome these downsides, I have a dedicated time during the day that is for working. I also have my son at home with me so my time is limited, since he is my number 1 priority. So I plan out what needs to be done each day during that timeframe so I am able to get everything done. I stay as organized as possible and keep important deadlines in my calendar.

As far as problem solving, it has been a lot of learning. Learning how to fix things on the backend of my blog, learning how to improve my website, and more. I have joined Facebook groups that have amazing people ready to help solve technical problems and who provide new knowledge all the time.

I’ve done a lot of reading and have taken courses to grow my knowledge. I don’t think you should ever stop learning in your field of work. There is always new information. So it’s just about staying up to date and continuing to learn.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I didn’t realize how much goes on behind the scenes. I thought it would be far easier to create a blog post than it actually is. I thought I would grow an audience and succeed quickly. But that’s rare in the blogging world. It takes a lot of time and initial investment to see success.

I also never knew how much things change in the blogging world. I feel like I just get a handle on things, and then there’s an update that happens and I have to learn what that means for my site. There is so much more to it than just writing a blog post, if you want to make it more than just a hobby.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Absolutely, in the beginning I had many issues that kept happening and I had no idea how to fix them. I had many moments of “I can’t do this, I should just give up.” It was scary. I had invested my time and money into this and I was stuck. I didn’t want to quit and waste all that had already been put into it, so that’s when I started researching and found the groups on Facebook.

I had some very helpful folks fix the problems for me and then explained how to fix them so I would be able to do it, should it happen again. It gave me the boost of confidence I needed to see that I could do this. So I kept going.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think something I look back on and find funny (and also perhaps slightly embarrassing,) are my photos from early on. I had no idea what I was doing when it came to photography. Editing was a foreign matter to me. It took a lot of practice, learning, and reading to get to where I am today. And again, I still think I have lots more to learn, but I am much prouder of my photography today. It just was another lesson that there is always more to learn, which as you can see, has been a reoccurring lesson through my career.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I would definitely have to say my parents. They both are now retired but I watched them have great success as leaders in their industries and it motivates me to want to do the same. Seeing all that they accomplished in their careers drives me to want to set the same example for my own kids. To show them that hard work and dedication really does pay off. I want to teach them to become great leaders and be a positive force in this world. I feel the best way to do that is to lead by example, just as my parents have for me.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have been using my platform to promote a more environmentally friendly approach to the world of fashion. In a world where fast fashion reigns supreme, I want to be a voice that says there is a better way. I want to show my audience how they can find amazing, trendy pieces and even their favorite brands at thrift stores. I want to help get rid of the idea of wear and toss clothing. I am a proud outfit repeater. By shopping second hand you reduce the use of precious resources, reduce pollution, and keep things from ending up in the landfills and that’s pretty significant. Every little bit helps.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I guess I have kind of touched on a couple of these but the first one is I wish someone would have told me to learn more about the technical side of blogging. If I had done more research beforehand, there are things I would have done differently. Lesson learned.

Second, I wish I had known that I would not succeed overnight. If I had known that it would take years to see success, I would not have gotten so down on myself when I wasn’t seeing the success I thought I should have. Some bloggers are able to see great success within their first year of blogging and they are the ones who talk about it. Not the ones who took years. So initially, it seemed like I was doing something wrong, or perhaps that my content just wasn’t good. That was really discouraging. But the more I learned about the majority of other bloggers who were saying, no it takes time, the better I felt.

The third thing I wish I were told is to create quality over quantity. To not worry about having a specific number of blog posts but about the quality of the posts I was creating. I was initially trying to create new content twice a week and it was a lot of work. I felt like my posts were lacking. So then I scaled it back to once a week and found that much more manageable. I was able to focus entirely on that one post, making it much more informative and visually appealing.

The fourth thing I wish someone would have told me, is to update old posts regularly. I never though about updating old posts. I figured once they were published that was it, time to move on to the next. So now I have many older blog posts that do not perform well and thus are kind of dead weight.

Now I try to update at least 1 post per week and if the update requires less work, then I will do 2.

For posts that are performing particularly well, I update those quickly by refreshing affiliate links when items are no longer available or switching out images if I have newer ones that are a better fit.

The last thing I wish I were told is to not compare myself to anyone else. I think a lot of people find themselves comparing what they’re doing to other people and seeing their success while not seeing their own and becoming defeated.

I often would try to emulate other bloggers and influencers instead of letting myself shine through. I thought that what they were doing was how you succeed, instead of realizing there could be success in doing my own thing.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Although I do see second-hand shopping becoming more and more popular, I would love to see a movement truly promoting it. Removing the stigma of wearing something that someone else has owned. Promoting closet clean outs and donating unwanted items versus throwing them away. There is so much that ends up in landfills that still has plenty of life left in them, but it’s just not something you see promoted.

Even some thrift stores themselves, end up having to toss things that sit for too long. Perhaps if they gave their unsold clothing to homeless shelters instead, that would be a much better solution. Our environment needs us to do better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oh my, there are quite a few that come to mind. I think one that most relates to this particular area of my life is “walk your own path.” Had I not chosen to change my entire college career, or to leave my retail job, I wouldn’t be in this position I am in. Had I chosen to keep copying what I saw other successful bloggers and influencers doing, instead of doing my own thing, I wouldn’t be nearly as proud of where I’m at. I have a vision for even more growth within my brand that is in my long term goals and I am very excited about that. I don’t think I would have seen this area of opportunity if I hadn’t chosen to walk my own path.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

The home decor section of my blog has grown so much to be what it is today due, in part, to the inspiration of one of my absolute favorite bloggers and influencers. Liz Marie Galvan of Liz Marie Blog is an absolutely incredible woman. Not only has her own decorating style been of immense inspiration and has, in part, helped me determine my own, but she is an amazing business woman and mother. She owns her own store, has published 3 books, creates content for her blog and social media accounts, and always finds time to be a mom.

It is such an inspiration and motivation for me to see her level of success. I would love to just chat and get new ideas on ways to improve my own brand. I would love to learn more about her career and how she got to where she is.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.