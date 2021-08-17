Katie McLaughlin: “Stop and think about how the situation makes you feel”

Stop and think about how the situation makes you feel.

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie McLaughlin.

Katie is passionate about creating happier, healthier workplaces. In her business: McLaughlin Method, Katie leverages her decades of experience driving organizational change, transforming processes and training programs, and applying principles of adult behavior & performance to create people focused leaders and team cultures. Companies who work with Katie, learn from the benchmarks and successes of over 15 software companies that have coached and trained with her. Companies with positive workplace cultures see a boost in overall performance of the business and are resilient in the face of change. Katie believes that culture must be consistently reinforced and brought into all interactions at work. Through leadership development programs, executives and rising leaders learn how to inspire and motivate their diverse teams, plus make inclusion and engagement priorities in the team culture. Katie believes all trainings must develop real skills and go beyond theory so her sessions are highly interactive, employing theatre exercises and games to go deeper while cementing the learning.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in New Hampshire, only 45 minutes from Boston. It was a great mixture of access to community and nature, while also close to everything that big cities offer. I’m fortunate to have traveled frequently as a kid through family vacations, school trips, and participating in colorguard and choir in High School.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve always thought of my career as “non-traditional”. Having a college degree in the arts & humanities means there’s a less linear path towards career. I have always been motivated by helping people. Creating environments where people are important. It’s led me naturally to coaching and training. Back in High School, my english teacher thought I’d become a teacher like my mom. Essentially, I have, just in a different way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My college acting professor Heather Parady made a huge impact on me. She instilled in all of us the message “you are enough”. Her encouragement, care, and coaching set a foundation for me that I’ll always remember.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’ll share a personal one! A few years ago, I visited Japan with a group of friends. Our locations were all planned by one of the members, so I just followed the directions on what I needed to book ahead of time. As I was on the plane, bound for this country I’ve never been to and don’t speak the language, I realized that I didn’t even get a guidebook. I’d done barely any research. I was just showing up! That ended up being one of the best trips. I was able to do a little research in country, hopped on plans my friends made, and go where things sounded interesting. It taught me that I can be pretty resilient in the face of uncertainty and make the most of things.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

I want to give advice to young people studying the arts or humanities — liberal arts degrees where you don’t have a clear path to a career. It’s not hopeless. You can apply all of your critical thinking skills, creative ideas, and background to work wherever you go. You never know where your life or career might take you. Remember that all your choices aren’t permanent. Take a job and make the most of it. You can always change it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is from Augusto Boal, the founder of the theatre techniques I leverage in my business. I’m roughly paraphrasing from memory: “Whatever one human being can do, so can any other human being. Maybe not as well or as prolifically, but it can be done, because we are all human beings.” It continues to remind me of the possibility in myself and in others. We can be so hard on ourselves. Comparing ourselves to others, and using that as evidence that we aren’t good enough. This quote reminds me anything is possible. It helps me change “I can’t” to “I can.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently iterating on my Team Health Re-Building programs. Because I use theatre in my programs and workshops, at the surface, it’s possible for folks to assume that all they get out of the program is fun. That’s what I’d call traditional team building. Intentionally, I use the term RE-building because when morale has faltered and productivity on a team slows, there’s usually a cause. And that issue festers. We need to address the issues, what I call the “muck” that keeps teams stuck where they are. We can’t build something on top of a shaky foundation.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

I am the founder of a boutique consulting firm (McLaughlin Method) that focuses on creating happier, healthier workplaces. I have a decade of experience driving organizational change, transforming learning & training programs, and applying principles of adult behavior & performance to create people-focused leaders and team cultures.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Emotional intelligence is a valuable skill in the workplace. It is the ability to apply intelligence and thinking to understanding people’s emotions. It helps people become more engaged, better communicators, and good problem solvers.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

We need to be able to identify the emotions that someone has. The thing about emotions is that they are rarely logical and are very personal. To be truly emotionally intelligent, we need to be willing to root out possible causes or triggers for emotions and be able to hold space for whatever emotions come up.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

When making business decisions at work, we can experience a lot of resistance and emotional turmoil because of a decision. The emotions can come from old hurts, old triggers, or more frequently, the natural grieving process that comes from change. These emotional reactions can be complicated. Most frequently, I see emotional flare ups when changes are made. Leaders announce a change without realizing the potential for triggering intense emotions and then there’s a huge productivity dip because of this emotional reaction and resistance to change. The more leaders can understand why changes or decisions might trigger an emotional reaction or resistance, the better we can get at communicating changes, coaching people through their reactions, and getting teams back to productivity faster.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

Every time that I enter into a coaching session with a client I use emotional intelligence. When my clients are short with their answers or seem distracted, that becomes the first indicator for me that they might be experiencing some emotion. I don’t have to know what the emotion is to recognize that it is there. I usually take a deep breath, adjust my tone, and invite the client to share what might really be on their mind behind what they have already shared.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

All our business outcomes are ultimately people-driven. People purchase products, write your marketing materials, talk with your customers. So we need to shift our thinking from a business first mindset to a people-first mindset. It’s not just about running a machine faster, you have to create an environment that is conducive to growth, safe to ask questions or raise alerts, and inspires creativity and innovation. Innovation comes from happy people.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

We have relationships everywhere in life — at work, home, school, and out in public. Building emotional intelligence is a skill that can be applied to all areas of your life. It might take effort to transfer that skill from a work environment to a personal relationship, but you can do it. As you start to notice that you’re able to identify that someone is having an emotional reaction, call that out for yourself. “I am building my emotional intelligence.” The more you acknowledge the skills you’re building, the better you are able to start transferring them to another situation.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

As you improve your emotional intelligence, you’ll naturally start to realize that someone’s reaction to you isn’t always about you. When we aren’t taking things personally, we’re less likely to blame ourselves for a particular outcome or emotional response. That blame, when repeated over time, can really hurt our mental health driving seeds of self-doubt, self-sabotage, and more. This isn’t a quick fix for mental health, but it can help.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

These are 5 steps to build more emotional intelligence immediately in the midst of a conversation or situation involving someone else:

When someone says or does something that triggers an emotion in you: take a deep breath in through your nose, and slowly out through your mouth out before responding. This simple action can keep the chemicals in your brain in check, and allow you to make a thoughtful and supportive answer, rather than become emotional yourself. Stop and think about how the situation makes you feel. Name the emotion you are feeling. Giving it a name gives you some control. It also slows you down, which gives your Executive brain the chance to work to shift your response to the situation. Now, try to recognize the emotions in the other person. Could you name the emotions that you see or thing they are expressing? Be cautious before making assumptions: you don’t know the whole picture yet. The best way to understand where someone is coming from, is to ask. I know, talking about emotions is scary. Try something like: “I’m hearing a sense of urgency or frustration that I don’t understand. Help me get on the same page as you.”

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

Absolutely! First, we can start to acknowledge how any student is feeling. And get them to practice naming their feelings. Frequently, we assume that we know what emotion is driving us, when in fact, the surface expression isn’t always the true emotion driving our behavior. Giving students a chance to practice digging into their emotional responses is great practice for developing a true sense of our emotional well-being.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to inspire us all to hold space and consideration for the emotions that we all have, and to build skills in naming and sharing our emotions. There’s too much shame out there about certain emotions that we might feel — thinking that there are good and bad emotions. There’s nothing wrong with us for feeling angry, frustrated, sad, or depressed. I hope that I can inspire more people to sit and be with whatever emotions are coming up and know that they are okay.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am a huge Brene Brown fan, and I would love to be able to sit down with her and chat about life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You may check out my website — https://mclaughlinmethod.com/ or follow me on my Linkedin pages:

Business — https://www.linkedin.com/company/mclaughlin-method

Personal — https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaughlinkatie/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.