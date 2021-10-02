Katie McLaughlin Of McLaughlin Method: “Talk about it”

Talk about it. Find an outlet. Whether that’s a trusted coworker, a partner, friend, etc. Get an initial person on your side who can help you start to process what you’re feeling. They’ll also be able to help you remember that there’s more to your life outside of work.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie McLaughlin.

Katie provides Leadership & Culture transformation for mature startups — helping leaders create inclusive cultures, build emotional intelligence, work through their assumptions & biases so they can actually connect with and get the MOST out of their teams. She does this all through interactive, experiential, theatre-based exercises. Her bias for action is HIGH so attendees to her sessions always leave with at least one action item to immediately do to shift something in your behavior, relationships, and company. Working with Katie, you benefit from the powerhouse combo of her theatre background and over 15 years in the heart of business strategy, organizational development, and change management.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I love to travel. Growing up in the same home all my life, I found myself thirsty to explore other places outside of New Hampshire. As an adult, I’ve now lived in 5 other states, and I really believe that I am a better business owner, consultant, and person because of these varied experiences. In case you’re curious, I’ve also lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Montana, Utah, and now Washington.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Starting a business is not for the faint of heart. I wasn’t like other entrepreneurs who are tired of working for someone else. Until I got to know other entrepreneurs, I didn’t think that I could cut it as an entrepreneur. I’m grateful to my amazing community of entrepreneurs in Seattle for their support along my journey these last few years.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

One of the people who was most instrumental in my career was a former boss and mentor of mine John Whelan. At the time, he was the VP of Customer Support, and I was the Training and Quality Manager. I never truly felt like he was my “boss”. He was a fantastic thought partner, and as a mentor, I felt he helped me to bring out my best self at work. We used to have these big conversations about people, teams, customer service, how to treat others, that helped me feel like a valued part of the strategy of that organization. It was one of the first times in my career where I felt influential and fully supported.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

During my years of consulting, I was sometimes brought onto projects that were on complex topics that were new to me. I remember one project for a big player in the financial industry where I really felt like a fish out of water. I’d never studied these complex economic and financial topics, but I was there to do a job. I made it my mission to not let this be a blocker to me supporting this client. I paid extra attention in the conversations and asked a ton of questions. I could’ve made the choice to pretend like I knew what we were talking about, but that wouldn’t have supported my client. Instead, since I asked all these questions, I even got them thinking about how they could communicate their ideas better. It ended up being one of my favorite projects. I’ve turned asking questions into a superpower.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Something that keeps me motivated lately is the reminder that others will look at where you are right now and wish they had what you have. When we’re experiencing burnout, we can forget all of the things that are wonderful about our present moment. It helps me to change my perspective on my current situation and to start a gratitude list. Even if I’m not able to completely turn around the situation, it usually provides me with the relief I need in that moment.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

This summer, I’ve been working with a marketing apprentice. It has been so much fun to support someone on their career journey in this way. Together, we’ve been working on a new emotional intelligence series, which I think will help a lot of leaders relate to their teams in a new way.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance. I’ve never shied away from tough conversations, asking big questions, and I’ve also always been willing to learn and ask for help. This has helped me to discover opportunities in my life that I might have completely missed if I hadn’t been willing to engage in my work in this way.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’ve focused my career on workplace culture and the development of people. As an expert on human behavior and performance, I have helped countless people in the midst of burnout. In my work at McLaughlin Method, I am actively transforming company cultures to help their employees feel valued and avoid burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

My definition of burnout is very nontechnical, which makes sense since burnout can feel different to everyone. Burnout is first and foremost a feeling. If we think about a burned out building, we can imagine something that is now hollow, an echo of what it used to be, fragile, and devoid of the life or energy it once had. All of those descriptors can describe what it feels like when you are in the middle of burnout.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Energized, engaged, motivated, positive, thriving.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Continuing on with my burned out building analogy — we’d never just leave a half burned building as it is. We’d likely tear down the rest, clean it up, and try to reuse that land or space in a new way. Burnout is not a positive feeling. It is like that building: in need of renewal. When burnout is left to fester, it can quickly devolve into depression. And with depression or even with burnout, it is our body and mind’s way of letting us know that something is wrong. We need something else, something different than we have presently. In burnout, it can feel incredibly difficult to make a change because we are so depleted energetically, emotionally, and more.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Most frequently, we are hearing about burnout at work. Many of us are feeling burnout because of the continued pandemic. Generally, an overabundance of repeated stress is the biggest factor of burnout. At work, we’re frequently experiencing burnout because of being overworked and underappreciated.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Talk about it. Find an outlet. Whether that’s a trusted coworker, a partner, friend, etc. Get an initial person on your side who can help you start to process what you’re feeling. They’ll also be able to help you remember that there’s more to your life outside of work. Get professional support. Since burnout can easily transition into depression (and has similar symptoms), it is important to seek out professional support through a therapist or licensed mental health counselor. They can help you sort through the causes of your burnout, how that’s impacting other areas of your life, and most importantly, help you address if this has transitioned to depression. Find or create wins for yourself every day. There is more to life than work. And even at work, we can find little things that can motivate us each day. When I’ve been in burnout from a particular job, I’ve found great motivation in the tiniest things. Consider celebrating the tiny accomplishments throughout your day, the phrasing you used in a meeting or email, a small deliverable you finished, smiling or laughing with a colleague, or even how much money you brought in that day for your family. Be your own cheerleader and give yourself credit for all the things that you do. Add some variety to your work day. During burnout, it can feel like “same stuff, different day” so try something new (or several things) to get you out of your funk. Change locations where you work. If you’re working remotely, try a new room in your home, taking a couple hours to work from a coffee shop, your patio, another public space. Update your computer screen background. Update your calendar or switch up your daily schedule. It may not make an impact immediately, but overtime, you’ll start to see a bit more momentum and energy start to come back to you. Schedule nonwork times and stick to them. Close your laptop. Turn off email notifications on your phone. Get your body moving. Read a book. Watch a documentary or learn about a new topic. Go for a walk. Play with your kids. Really focus on those things that are outside of work and aim to be present in them. Your life is so much more than work, and yet, many of us have no sense of work-life separation anymore. Take the time for yourself — it will actually make it easier to concentrate later.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Most importantly, you can be there for someone. Call them up. Invite them to go for a walk. Helping someone who is in burnout to see that there’s more to life than what they’re going through can be really helpful. Most importantly, though, be gentle. Everyone has their own cycle with how they process burnout. It’s important that you don’t minimize their feelings, while providing that steady encouragement to change things up.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers need to start taking an active role in reversing the cultural expectations and structures at work that are systemically contributing to burnout. The fastest way to burnout for your employees is being overworked. We tend to over rely on our top performers for all the urgent or high visibility projects. This is also extremely draining. Take time to review how you’re driving towards various outcomes. If you’re in a state of constantly pushing to meet aggressive deadlines, look into this. There are always ways to let up on some of that pressure — bringing on temp workers, adjusting deadlines or expectations, looking at priorities with fresh eyes, planning farther ahead, and more. Make sure you’re giving and encouraging your team to take time off. We all need a mental and physical break from work, but since most of us aren’t traveling right now, many folks are not using their time off. Set up systems to look for patterns of people or teams that aren’t using their time off so you can investigate what is keeping them from feeling like they can.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Make employee wellness a regular part of team meetings and strategic leadership decisions. When employee mental wellness is a consideration in regular business decisions, you’ll be able to be more strategic and intentional about your employees’ needs.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The worst mistake we can make around burnout is to assume that a single wellness or morale event will fix the problem. Yes, wellness and morale events are wonderful. You should keep doing them. But a single event doesn’t reverse the weeks, months, or years that have been eroding an employee’s motivation and engagement at work. We need to accept that burnout takes time to reverse. Burnout happens so slowly that we don’t even realize it’s there. There won’t be a quick fix to burnout and that needs to be expected. Plan for the longer term. Take tiny actions every day to help get out of the burnout rut.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love for the workplace to become a space where we are the safest to be our whole selves. Where we can explore and innovate the next amazing solutions and technologies, where we feel excited to get up and go to work that day.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Recently, I’ve started to do more work with local Seattle clients. It’s causing me to see the city in different ways, and be curious about how some of Seattle’s biggest companies came about. I’d love to have lunch with Melinda Gates. To hear what her life and career was like. In a world obsessed with the accomplishments of white men, I want to refocus myself on the amazing women of our time.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Join the conversation on happier, healthier workplaces at www.mclaughlinmethod.com, follow McLaughlin Method on LinkedIn, and sign up for blog updates at http://bit.ly/MMBlogSignup

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!