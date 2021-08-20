Katie Matthews: “Developing your self-awareness and understanding of your zones”

Developing your self-awareness and understanding of your zones: Comfort, Growth and Danger. Growth space is the optimal zone for learning, and is the space in which we are challenged, but are more likely to achieve success and personal growth. Explore your triggers, your frames of reference and ask where has this idea of perfection come from? Why do I feel the need to be “perfect” all the time? This may require treatment for trauma or a lot of hard “work” and personal introspection, but is so worth it, as it allows you to work through and move past the “stuff” that is blocking you, restricting you and causing you to feel inept.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie Matthews.

Katie Matthews is a 29-year-old, multi-award-winning entrepreneur, growth mindset educator, speaker, founder, mentor, trauma-informed practitioner and mental health and well-being trainer. Katie has 12 years lived experience with mental illness, and is passionate about supporting other’s mental health, entrepreneurship, leadership, community development, growth mindset development and supporting our next generation young people. Katie is the founder of 4 businesses: The Mind Tribe UK, Excel In Education Tutoring School, Odence and Bloombug, as well as founding two voluntary organizations: Young Entrepreneur’s Network NI and FYLA Global (Female Youth Leadership Academy) and runs her podcast: The Omni Voices Podcast.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Hi there and thanks so much for this opportunity and yes of course I can tell you a little bit about me and the way I grew up! I was born in Epsom, Surrey and grew up in Worcester Park where I lived for seven years with my mum and dad, then moving to Bexhill-on-sea, East Sussex once my younger brother was born. I was a very happy, active and sociable child, playing in all the sports teams, taking a hugely active role in school life and would have always taken on leadership roles such as team captain, school council member and house captain. I loved reading (and still do!), music, learning new things and even enjoyed homework and exams! I know that probably sounds a bit strange for a child, but I enjoyed working hard, putting forth effort and reaping the rewards for the determination I had shown. It’s not to say that things were always easy. I endured instances of bullying, struggling to the point of tears with math (until I received tuition) and always struggled with self-doubt, confidence and rumination. Fast forward a few years to secondary school, and I was a successful and outgoing student, excelling in academic work, captaining the school’s sports teams, singing in the choir, and taking a very active role in all aspects of school life. In my final year, I was elected as Head Girl of St Richards Catholic College and really nurtured my leadership skills and confidence. Life took a bit of a turn when I left secondary school and moved on to college to study my A levels. I was diagnosed with Depression aged 17, which was compounded further by my parent’s separation the following month after my diagnosis. I moved to Northern Ireland when I was 19 to start a degree in English with Linguistics at Queen’s University Belfast which I loved, but unfortunately experienced a traumatic event in my final year, leading to the development of Generalized Anxiety Disorder aged 22, experienced frequent panic attacks and was unable to leave the house for months at a time, and found it really difficult to talk to people. I am pleased to say I’ve been on the road to recovery for the last five years but definitely still have work to do, and am always learning, growing and healing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yes, it is something my mum said to me when I was in university running for President of Queen’s University Belfast. She said, “If you win you will be pleased, and if you lose you will be wise”. This embodies how I live my life- striving and working hard, making mistakes and learning from them, and looking for the opportunity even in negative circumstances.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Absolutely, I love reading and there have been many books that have had an impact on me. The two that spring to mind immediately are “Conquering Anxiety” by The Speakmans and “Mindset” by Carol Dweck. The Speakman’s book provided me with a clear insight into myself, my experiences, behaviors, schemas and strategies to support my healing. I am pleased to say my Anxiety is so much better since reading the book and I always recommend it to others. I think I should be on commission for it by now! I read Carol Dweck’s book back in 2017, which introduced me to Growth Mindset theory and again contributed hugely to my recovery journey by applying the theory. I am a huge advocate for growth mindset development and incorporate it into every aspect of my life, my work and my training.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience — one thing I am exceptionally proud of is my grit and determination. I don’t believe in quitting — you can rest, regroup, reassess, rework, redirect but don’t retreat or quit. I try to use previous frames of reference to inform current experiences and future challenges. I also hold on to a deep-rooted, intrinsic hope that things will get better and that things won’t always be this way. Keep on, keeping on! Consistency is key and even when things get tough, it is important to keep trying and looking for alternative strategies to achieve your goals. Authenticity — I am very clear in my personal values and beliefs in who I am, the way I behave and how I treat others. This also applies in a business sense, and am steadfast in this. I do not believe in trying to be someone else, and value integrity and honesty above all else. I have no interest in people who are disingenuous, who are self-serving or selfish, or people driven by hatred or revenge. It drains my energy and I want to surround myself with people who are unapologetically themselves. It doesn’t mean that I will always agree with them or that our values will always align, but I deeply respect people for being true to who they are, for being tolerant and kind, and for being honest. Embracing a Growth Mindset — continually striving for improvement, progression and development means I am always working on myself and striving to become the best version of myself. Having experienced trauma, mental illness and bankruptcy (all by the age of 26!), embracing a growth mindset, asking for help, and taking ownership of my mistakes has allowed me to bounce back, to rebuild my life and thrive. I am the happiest I have ever been and I credit embracing a growth mindset for this. Not only have I been able to reconstruct my self-confidence and realise my self-worth, I am proud to say that in December 2020 I was appointed as the Northern Ireland National Director for the Global Entrepreneurship Network and have recently been awarded Young Business Person of the Year at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards. Always remember failure is not fatal, and just because you have made mistakes does not mean you cannot come back from it, learn lessons from it and achieve success and happiness.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

The dictionary defines a “Perfectionist” as “​a person who likes to do things perfectly and is not satisfied with anything less”. But what does “Perfect” mean? Again, the dictionary defines perfect to be “having all the required or desirable elements, qualities, or characteristics; as good as it is possible to be” or as something that is “excellent or complete beyond practical or theoretical improvement”. Someone who is a perfectionist is concerned with striving for flawlessness, faultlessness and perfection, which is accompanied by critical self-evaluations and concerns regarding others’ evaluations of them. I think of it as someone with a fixed mindset, that only sees two options: perfection or failure. They have a trait that refuses to accept any standard short of perfection and are extremely self-critical, condemnatory of others and overly concerned with other people’s opinions of them.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Being a “Perfectionist”, in principle, can have some excellent advantages. They possess an overwhelming desire to perform to the best of their ability, to achieve the goals they have set for themselves and to reach their full potential. It can make you work hard and strive unequivocally towards the things you want to achieve, and for some people it may increase motivation, to strive for excellence, and uphold high standards for themselves and others. Arguably, it can keep people accountable, focused and driven. Within my own work, I am always striving to be the best version of myself and ensure that the services I am providing are unrivalled by other providers, that customers and service-users are completely satisfied and that I go above and beyond what is expected of me. However, I have to say that as someone with 12 years lived/living experience with mental illness, the notion of “perfection” is just an ideal, but not necessarily something tangible. I’ll explain what I mean next!

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

As mentioned, I was diagnosed with Depression when I was 17 and Anxiety aged 22, after a childhood of being an “over-achiever” and obsessing over winning, always being the best and never being satisfied with achievements. Even when winning, I would still critique myself for not being good enough- for not being “perfect”. My head was filled with negative self-talk and damaging criticisms, that obliterated my self-confidence when I was not “the best” or winning. Aligning my self-worth and value with achievements was damaging for my confidence and identity, as I started to devalue myself and believed I was unworthy of love, attention, success, happiness and kindness if I hadn’t won. Why did I deserve praise from anyone, let alone myself, if I hadn’t achieved perfection? Holding these beliefs for years, combined with battling severe mental illness, body confidence issues and traumatic experiences, manifested in Anxiety, Depression, low self-confidence and constantly worrying about what other people would think of me — what happens if I don’t win? What will other people think of me if I fall short of perfection? I wanted to achieve everything, be everything, do everything, to absolute perfection. In the end, something had to give and I reached burnout and experienced bankruptcy aged 26. I became so overwhelmed and exhausted from trying to do everything, that I ended up being able to do nothing. Have you ever experienced burnout? Just completely shutting down. My body told me enough was enough. It can be extremely difficult for others to be around or work with someone who is a perfectionist and can actually demotivate team members. How does it make you feel to consider that nothing you EVER do will be good enough? That anything you offer will be criticised in a non-constructive manner? That your hard work will be ripped apart and unappreciated? For me, it doesn’t make me feel motivated, but rather deflated.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

I would suggest there are five main reasons that cause perfectionists to become stuck and unable to move forward or progress. Firstly, the fear of failure is suffocating. With a fixed mindset, individuals are so afraid of failure, looking “silly”, or being deemed incompetent, that it stifles them from trying new things, from embracing challenges and from experiencing potential success! This links into the second factor: Fear of other people’s opinions. Obsessing over what other people think of you, your words, actions, achievements and experiences, invalidates your own self-worth, confidence and the opinion you hold of yourself. This may stem from the third reason- previous negative criticism or bullying from others. This means we have become conditioned to place greater value and worth on other people’s opinions, rather than our own. It also stops you from making progress, as you are so focused on the negativity and adopting a negative perspective of the criticisms offered. I would suggest flipping the way you consider criticism, and simply view it as feedback and an opportunity to learn and make progress. This runs simultaneously with taking things to heart, and taking feedback as a personal attack. When you start to separate your self-worth from your achievements, it frees you from the web of negativity and allows you to view mistakes as learning opportunities for personal and professional growth. Finally, I would suggest that perfectionists experience paralysis by over-analysis! By analysing every possible scenario and over-thinking every negative outcome, we end up becoming paralysed and stuck in the space we are currently. It prevents us from experiencing growth, exploring or learning new things, stifles our potential and prevents us from achieving potential success and happiness.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Firstly, recognizing, understanding and accepting that perfection is a constructed concept and doesn’t actually exist! I’m sure we have all heard at some stage, “Practice makes perfect”. In principle, this sounds like a great philosophy surely? However, all we are actually doing is setting ourselves up for failure and disappointment! How can you work towards something that isn’t real? How will you know you have achieved it? It is interpreted by everyone differently and can look dissimilar to different people. Instead I would suggest that we adapt that saying to “Practice makes progress” and consider what we can do to improve, to develop and grow from our experiences. Striving for progression is certainly more achievable that striving for perfection. Failure is not something to be feared, but something to be embraced, explored, deconstructed and utilized as opportunities for learning and growth. Sometimes you just have to accept that done is better than perfect. This is an idea that I used to really dislike, but now I actually try to use this as motivation to strive for better and realistically, sometimes we just have to get things “done”! As humans, we can never be perfect! It is human nature to make mistakes, to fall short, to miss the mark or however else you would like to think of it, and making mistakes is how we learn! When we first started learning to walk, did we just simply stand up and start to run? Of course not! We had to stumble, wobble, fall over (and over and over again!) until we had practiced enough that we could do it. This process of learning doesn’t stop just because we are older. I think sometimes we also need to give ourselves a break! We can be extremely derogatory, dismissive or diminishing towards ourselves and forget to celebrate our small wins, be grateful for what we have achieved and speaking to ourselves kindly, expending so much time and energy focusing on all the things that we didn’t achieve, rather than celebrating the things that we have done. We need to separate our self-worth and value from our achievements, and recognize that we are always worthy of love, we are always valued and always worth investing in, whether we come first or last! Consider what is the worst that could happen in order to mitigate risks where possible and put safe-guarding measures in place- If I know I am going to be disappointed then what steps can I take to ensure that I am not disappointed or to minimize it? However, I would also consider asking yourself, “what is the best that could happen?” (We sometimes forget to ask ourselves this!) Embracing a growth mindset approach to life, means you will always be striving for progression and development, and opportunities to improve. I think there is real value in being both realistic and optimistic. Within this, also comes asking for help when we need it! It is not a sign of weakness or failure to reach out and ask for help and support when we need it. There is power in making yourself voluntarily vulnerable, in order to make progress and improve. Developing your self-awareness and understanding of your zones: Comfort, Growth and Danger. Growth space is the optimal zone for learning, and is the space in which we are challenged, but are more likely to achieve success and personal growth. Explore your triggers, your frames of reference and ask where has this idea of perfection come from? Why do I feel the need to be “perfect” all the time? This may require treatment for trauma or a lot of hard “work” and personal introspection, but is so worth it, as it allows you to work through and move past the “stuff” that is blocking you, restricting you and causing you to feel inept. Being organized — I think it can be unproductive to simply say “just do it” as you may not have the skills, resources or opportunity to do whatever “it” is. Instead I would suggest taking a more considered approach so that you can then get on and do “it”. This comes through having a plan, a to-do list or goals that keep you on track, make sure you have enough time to complete the given task so you are not rushing and can give your best effort, energy and focus. You are then less stressed in the process (and might actually enjoy it more!) and less likely to rush, make mistakes and be unhappy with the final result. And don’t forget to keep that self-chatter in check!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to see a global movement around Mindfulness, Kindfulness and Empathy. This would support individual wellbeing and personal development but would also allow for a more collective healing across our communities and the world.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

It has to be Oprah Winfrey, Gary Veynerchuk and Elon Musk. All incredibly, intelligent, resilient, inspiring trailblazers and innovators. It would be an absolute dream come true to meet them!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can connect with me on Linkedin, just search for Katie Matthews Excel, or across social media you can search for any of my businesses and organisations:

– The Mind Tribe UK (themindtribeuk.podia.com)

– Excel In Education Tutoring School

– Odence (odence.co.uk)

– Bloombug

– Young Entrepreneur’s Network NI

– FYLA Global (Female Youth Leadership Academy)

– The Omni Voices Podcast

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!