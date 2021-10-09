Katie Love of Love Social Media: “Don’t step-aside, step forward”

Don’t step-aside, step forward. The battle for women to lead, run companies, make more money than men, is sometimes steep, but it’s happening every day. Our roles as women are not just to be baby makers and first ladies. It’s time to step aside when necessary and stop mudding up the path for us.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Katie Love.

Katie is an expert social media strategist and the founder of Love Social Media. She’s helped numerous businesses turn followers into real leads and sales. Katie started her career working for TV stations across the country, covering high-profile murder cases, natural disasters, and presidential elections. She’s worked with top names like Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand, 305 Fitness, and Dance Moms star, Christi Lukasiak.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I watched my mom struggle after a couple of divorces and knew I would never let a man dictate my worth. She always taught me to have and make my own money. It was a way to feel powerful and bet on yourself. I also grew up watching my dad transition from being a breast cancer oncologist to becoming a medical entrepreneur. He always told me there’s nothing more satisfying than working for yourself and creating your own path in life.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I was determined to become a news reporter since I could write and tell stories as a kid. I studied at the Bob Schieffer School of Journalism and interned at The Today Show and MSNBC. The day after graduating college, I started work as an on-air reporter in Springfield, MO. My first assignment was covering an EF-5 tornado that killed over 150 people. I spent the next 6 years covering natural disasters, high-profile murder cases, and presidential elections. I started to grow my social media following and realized the way people were consuming and communicating was changing rapidly. Two weeks before starting a new job in Pittsburgh, PA — I QUIT. All those years spent dreaming of one career and BAM, I was ready to be my own boss and start something new. I went from covering the Trump/Clinton Presidential election one week to launching my social media agency the next. I have not looked back since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I became a social media manager for a few celebrities. I am not shy about being unapologetically girly and loving the color pink. My branding caught the eye of a friend who knew Kameron Westcott, the QUEEN of pink and a Real Housewife of Dallas. Then my company landed on the radar of business mogul Bethenny Frankel. We manage her personal social media account and her very successful brand — Skinnygirl. We also work with Christi Lukasiak, the star of TLC’s Dance Mom!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am relentless, bold and charming (so I’ve been told!). When there is a giant task ahead of me, I look at everything from a big picture perspective and then dive into executions. In situations where I never thought I would be allowed “in the room where it happened,” I put any feelings of apprehension aside and go for what I want. I also think it’s sometimes disarming to see a 5’2 woman usually wearing a pink tulle skirt, taking up a lot of energy and space in the room. It helps me stand out in a competitive industry.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Society wants women to choose, to play 1 part and forget about being multidimensional. I wanted to have a baby and run a business, but for many that means failing at both. It’s time to stop putting women in boxes.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

In the height of the pandemic, I was 8 months pregnant going to doctors appointments alone while my business was doubling in revenue. In a world suddenly going digital, businesses realized the necessity of reaching customers on social media. I ripped off my mask, gave birth and was answering work emails hours later. I’m When my daughter turned 1-years-old, my husband, who was also a news reporter, decided to quit his job and become a stay at home dad. Friends, family and coworkers could not wrap their mind around my income being enough (if not more than enough) to sustain our lifestyle. He was asked, “Won’t you miss working?” “Won’t you hate not having your own money?” “Isn’t it weird for your wife to be the breadwinner?”

While, if I had walked away from my business to become a stay at home mom, I know the reaction would be, “How wonderful! You’ll never regret spending this time with her.” It’s completely sexist and just shows (sometimes) the world is uncomfortable with women running it.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Learning to be comfortable with your own power is step #1. Others will feed off your energy. If I notice others don’t know how to interact with me, I show them how I deserve to be treated.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Don’t step-aside, step forward. The battle for women to lead, run companies, make more money than men, is sometimes steep, but it’s happening every day. Our roles as women are not just to be baby makers and first ladies. It’s time to step aside when necessary and stop mudding up the path for us.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

One of my first meetings with a large brand, I was the only woman in the room with about 12 other men. I had just started my company and really needed to land the business. About halfway through my presentation, one of the men stopped me, looked at me up and down and said, “I can tell you would be good at social media because you look the part. You’re blonde and cheery and I like the way you dress.” My heart stopped and my palms started sweating. I casually laughed it off and tried to move on. I wanted to move up, make money, so I swallowed the sexist remarks. Years later, I look back at how uncomfortable and vulnerable I was in that situation.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

When men are confident and confrontational they are applauded. When women say what needs to be said and are decisive, we can be dismissed for being a “bitch.” If we are passionate, we can be seen as “emotional.” If we need time off to have a baby, we fall behind and struggle to get back ahead.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Before getting pregnant, I was grinding the candle at both ends to get my company off the ground. I would work all day, have dinner with my husband and then be back at it until one in the morning. I can pick up my phone and be instantly in touch with all my clients and working on their social media accounts, it was hard to “sign-off” for the day. I was always accessible and boundaries didn’t exist.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I was diagnosed with preeclampsia during my pregnancy. Preeclampsia is a serious blood pressure condition that can lead to fatal complications for mom and baby. I had to deliver my daughter Adley early and she spent a week in the NICU hooked up to all kinds of monitors. It was pure torture. It was the tipping point in my life needing a little give. I asked for help. It might sound simple, but in a world where if a woman asks for help, it can be a sign of weakness, it wasn’t easy to do. I started scaling my team and setting better boundaries with clients. I’m not sure I’m working less, but I’m more present where I need to be.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the better narrative is how we feel about ourselves versus how we are perceived. You can hold more power in a room when you feel confident in what you’re wearing and how you look. It is important to me to feel put together, but I do think it’s inherently different between the sexes. If a woman shows up to work without makeup, they are immediately asked if they are tired. There’s so much more effort that goes into being a woman.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1. Learn the word “no”

#2. Confidently ask for what you’re worth

#3. Don’t dwell on what didn’t happen

#4. Ask questions. It doesn’t show weakness

#5. Gut feelings are usually not wrong.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Amy Schumer! She made me see what was possible going on tour during a very difficult pregnancy. We had similar issues and I admired her grit and ability to be vulnerable on social media. Plus, she’s HYSTERICAL!

