Katie Lee’s Whispers, For The Pondering Of Rivers!

Rivers are the mysterious silks to the Earth’s paintings. What is it about rivers, and their silent movements of knowledge? What is it about the delicacy and gentility of rivers? How does their stillness and subtle movements force us into a place of mental, spiritual, and emotional decor? What makes rivers so alluring and free? When people want to go into a space of centering, it is often through the lakes and rivers. They take us to a place, that we have never been before. Rivers and other forms of water, within her gentle nature permit us to enter into a space of memory. When humanity is in tune with the very core of our humanity, we are naturally led to water. They are gentle hints (and clues) that we are where we are meant to be; where we are supposed to be. Humanity has to understand such pleasures and treasures. Its a sacred world, which is on a higher energy field of reality. It feels Heavenly! It feels Divine!

Rivers are navigation mappings into life’s treasures. Just as their design physically, hints into a particular level of artistry, so does its spiritual (and emotional) allure. Symbolically, the different curves and turns of its shaping, permits us to examine just how beautiful and surreal the river paints the Earth’s landscapes. They are so precious in their manner, that songs are written about them. And, of course, it takes the right singer-the right artist-to convey the personal story and journey of a river. It may sound easy, but it is not so. Delicacy is needed. One must have already gotten in touch with one’s own unique sensitivities in order for the performance of rivers to take place. The vocal timber of any singer must match the very mood and tranquility of rivers. There is no other way around it. It requires a certain of tact and decorum. Nature demands our very silence, in order to hear water’s song. It requires a level of inner healing, peace, and tranquility. For that very realness, it requires that certain mastery of self, even write a song, based on the river’s timing-let along, singing it!

For the purpose of this timing, we are focused on the work of one woman, who was no stranger to the very person of, rivers. It was through rivers, where people congregate, when seeking answers from the Spirit. It is through rivers, where people have mastered their presence with the Spiritual world. That’s the heart of the matter. During times of mourning, we meet at the river. During times of celebration, we meet at the river. And, when it is only our very Being, and the traces of memory for those still teaching the lessons, we meet at the river. It will begin at the river, and it will end at the river.

Then, of course, there are certain individuals, whose livelihoods are based at the very rivers. For one folkloric dame, their journey is a life worth waiting for. Her name is none other than. . .

Katie Lee

It is the 1964 song called, “Song Of the Boatman.” What an adventure is must be for one to spend one’s entire life, mastering the very rhythms, traces, and heartbeat of the river. A person learns to move through different timing. A human understands mastery of oneself. And, during those times, when its just them and the river, a certain stillness dresses the mind, body, and Spirit. Boatmen and Boatwomen have a sacred connection with rivers. The sensory forces one to close one’s eyes, in order to truly hear and see the aesthetics of the river! The songs are intriguing. They are captivating. And, they force us to center ourselves in a way, in which we are not accustomed.

Last Night I lay in a restless bed,

A humdrum life pounding in my head.

When out of the night, came a mighty roar,

The river calling me back once more.

My heart knows what the river knows,

I gotta go where the river goes.

Restless river, wild and free,

The lonely ones are you and me.

Today I know your magic call,

Will lead me back to the canyon wall.

And the music in your rapids roar,

Make this boatman’s song from his soul outpour.

The very first stanza is a symbolic telling of that healing effect of the river. It is filled with a sense of nurture and grace. That “mighty roar” is a voice and sound, in which very few are aware. It is a sound of eloquence and spacing. It is a sound, which reminds us of what happens, when we have removed ourselves from her blessing. Such is important, regarding how we are made to keep her vibes (and energies) as blessed kisses, within our daily lives. It is a different kind of roar. For it is not based on the loudness of thunder, but the awakening memory of our silent paths and crossings, within the distance. How awakened can one truly envision one’s livelihood, without the very power of water?

My heart knows what the river knows,

I gotta go where the river goes.

Restless river, wild and free,

The lonely ones are you and me.

Ir seems that rivers have a heart for those, who are lonely. It comes to nourish their Spirits. However, let it be known that those who are lonely are never alone, when in the company of the river. It seems that rivers have a way of cleansing the memory from past pains. Rivers bring a state of euphoria to the embodiment of our very psyche. Rivers cleanse away old wounds and wash them away into a place of no more.

My heart knows what the river knows,

I gotta go where the river goes.

Restless river, wild and free,

The lonely ones are you and me.

Tonight as on your banks I sleep,

Like a woman soft, you will sigh and weep.

And I will dream of a sweet warm kiss,

And a moonlit stream and the love I miss.

My heart knows what the river knows,

I gotta go where the river goes.

Restless river, wild and free,

The lonely ones are you and me.

Someday before I’m old and gray,

I’ll find a woman who’ll go my way.

She’ll take the rapids strong with me,

And she’ll blend her voice in a song with me.

My heart knows what the river knows,

I gotta go where the river goes.

Restless river, wild and free,

The lonely ones are you and me.

The song is clearly coming from the vision of a man, and yet it is a woman, who sings it. How intriguing! A great fascination, indeed! And, yet it takes a special woman, such as Katie Lee to sing it! She sings it with the subtlety, only known to rivers. Simultaneously, there is a passionate aura for her allure! And yet, the passion comes from peace. The inner workings of peace are subtle, and yet the silent blessings continue to bless the space for certain performances of time. Nevertheless, certain pleasures are layered and spread across the river. It is through the river, where beautiful treasures of solace continue to remain.

One of the ironies of rivers is that sometimes the meditations can be very painful. Reflecting and pondering on whatever lingering pains arise, can be taxing (and heavy) on the psyche. Past pains and memories require a certain essence and element in healing. There is something about it. One cannot escape its very elixir. Taxing, at first. Yet, it is refreshing, in the after. Simply think about that. You imagine yourself sitting near the river, smelling the sigh of relief! A sigh, which comes from the very freshness of the the air, when it has not been tampered by human indifference. Now, that is the kind of treasure and endurance we are left to explore.

And, explore we shall, into subtle dances, within river’s domain!

