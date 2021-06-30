Katie Is Setting Big Goals and Learning to Appreciate the Little Things

I got caught up in the whirlwind of life during the pandemic and forgot to appreciate the small moments and live in the present. I felt like I was on a wheel that never stopped, in constant motion that made me feel disconnected from my family. I heard about the Challenge during Walmart’s Year Beginning Meeting and decided to download the app — but I didn’t get on board at first. I thought I was “too busy.” At the end of my first 21 days, the app congratulated me, but I thought to myself, “for what?” I realized I had nothing to lose and decided to try again.

My first steps were so simple.

I decided to increase my water intake to two liters a day and actively listen to my children. From there, I started taking my lunch into work — and actually eating it! This not only saves me money, but also pushes me to make better choices. I choose food that will fuel my body instead of food that will lead to a sugar crash.

Running has become important to me.

It’s both a stress release and a stepping stone to a bigger goal: preparing for the Boston Virtual Marathon in October. I love it when my four kids ride their bikes while I run. It’s impressive to see them bike 14 kilometers! I’m more present with my children than ever before. I take moments to appreciate the little things. Even in moments of chaos, I remember they will not be young forever and I soak it all in.

The goal of saving for my children’s college education is becoming a reality.

It’s still a work in progress, but with small steps like bringing my lunch to work and canceling our cable subscription, I saved approximately $300 in 21 days. Another goal of mine: getting at least seven hours of sleep each night. I’m reading before bed instead of turning to screen time. I’ve always loved mornings, but now I’m waking up ready to take on the Challenge!

My relationship with myself has become forgiving.

While the whirlwind of life has continued, Microsteps have given me the ability to breathe, reconnect with myself and others, and live in the present. It’s not always easy, but it’s in the smaller moments that I remember to be thankful for my health and well-being. Every time I run, I’m aware of the strength of my lungs, how lucky I am to be able to do what I love. The Challenge has reconnected me with my family and has encouraged me to dream big.

—Katie LeBlanc, Supercenter #1178; North Sydney, N.S.; $2K Winner

