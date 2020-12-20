Katie Grimes: “Take action so there is follow up”

Give clear direction as well as freedom to the person who is doing it.

As part of my series about the “How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie Grimes, an international Sober Dating Coach who helps both men and women take time off from dating to prepare to be in a healthy committed relationship. She is also the host of the podcast, Anything for Love. Her programs focus on helping the person grow in their confidence and helps them feel more secure when they are ready to find love again. Katie wanted to teach other people how to get good at love by choosing the right partner and to stop attracting the type of partner who does not make them feel confident and secure. Her clients learn how to start attracting the right type of partner who makes them feel confident and secure and enforces the work they are doing in their personal development and with the inner work they do with Katie.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As a sober dating coach, I help prepare people to have healthy relationships by taking time off from dating. I was working in corporate America and trying to navigate my career aspirations and my love aspirations, and I was falling flat at both. I was not passionate about what I was doing, and who I was dating. I found that I was attracting people in my life who were not the right people for me, and I was doubting myself and it made me feel not good enough and that was translating into the careers I was choosing. I was focused on climbing the corporate ladder. I was let go from my job in 2019 because I was suffering from PTSD from being a victim of a violent crime. After having a pity party, I decided to start my own company to help other women learn how to be happy and be fulfilled in their lives. What started as focusing on a corporate career people, it was clear that relationships were an area where these people needed supports to help them in all aspects of their lives. I now work with a lot of entrepreneurs who are looking to learn how to love again.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Oh yes, I have considered giving up lots of times. But any time a Paypal notification came through I was resuscitated. I have probably considered giving up several times because there are the days that you do not get paid, there are the days like I felt that money created a sense of security. The minute I realized that I could create my own sense of security, the money came to me. I did energy work, I got coached and developed a healthier relationship to money, like how I developed a healthier relationship to love and relationships. In March of 2020, when COVID hit, my business soared. I turned to my spirituality and realized the service I was offering internationally was helping people.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I cannot tell you how many times I was selling on Instagram, and I was selling everything to no one! I did not understand about niching down or I was too scared to lose people. One day I crafted an image for Instagram that said “I’m taking on 20 new clients today…” and I lost 20 followers that day! I do not blame them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out because there is no one doing sober dating coaching. I am helping people prepare for letting healthy and confident relationships come back into their lives. I also work with love addiction, which again is a space where there is not enough support. And as a brand, I am vulnerable with my community and share my ups and downs. This helps people feel connected to me and makes them want to work with me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stop working so much! Burn out is a direct correlation to overwhelm. When we feel overwhelmed, we do not want to deal with all the things we are thinking about and the negative talk. Instead, we need to realize that these thoughts are not reality. What I find is that when I have fun and I am managing my self-care, business and opportunities come to me easily.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My 12-step sponsor has been in my life for the last ten years, helping me, coaching me, mentoring me, pushing me to be my best. She is an entrepreneur and has lived the life of recovery. She has helped me to see that I could do this business too. She helps me redirect my emotions, and challenges me to find a spiritual solution when I am lost.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

We can not do it all! We will not succeed. When I first launched my business, I was sure to carve out money in the budget to have someone help me. I knew if I was to succeed, I needed help. It is important to share the vision for the work with the team so they can live the vision too. It can be challenging, but once you let go of control, you start to see the benefits.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

Control. Too many people see delegating as a weakness and do not want to let go of the control they think they have to hold hard on to. Once you realize you can be more successful with help, your business will soar!

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

Identify what your fears are about letting go of control in your business. Ask things like what would happen if I slept in another hour or delegated a task to someone else. Once you identify the negative or fearful talk, then you can tell yourself a different story that makes you feel confident and more trusting about running your business.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Be completely clear on what you are trying to achieve. Why you want to achieve it. Give clear direction as well as freedom to the person who is doing it. Review the work that is being done and have a system in place. Take action so there is follow up.

An example is creating a social media post. I share with a team member that I am trying to create content that meets certain criteria, then I share the why and ask for any specific details that I want to see. I review the work and make sure I close the loop.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

The quote is only applicable if you are going to do it right. There are things that I am really good at like coaching, or engaging with people on social media or my personal finances. There are things that I am not really good at like all the bookkeeping for my business, so it’s important to delegate the things that you are not going at. The quote should read “if you want something done right, hire someone who can do it right for you.”

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be Anything for Love, a movement where we bring people together from all backgrounds, all races, religions and we share what we love must about one another. We will start to see we have common threads that tie us all together through love.

How can our readers further follow you online?

https://www.katiegrimes.com/

https://www.instagram.com/kg.katiegrimes/

Anything for Love Podcast

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!