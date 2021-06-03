Katie Bywater of Esoteric Therapeutic: “Self-Regulation Techniques”

Self-Regulation Techniques— Self-regulation is the ability to healthily process emotions, stress and feel your feelings. When we lose the ability to self-regulate, mental health disorders and compulsive behaviors are common.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie Bywater.

Katie Bywater, Founder & CEO of Esoteric Therapeutic and Biodynamic Breathwork Facilitator, is a trauma informed mental health professional who helps women recover from trauma, mental health issues and loss. She found breathwork in a dark place when her life was filled with grief, depression, anxiety, addiction and everything in-between — breathwork literally saved her life. Now, it is her soul’s purpose to share this healing modality with the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Happy to! I was born and raised in Denver, CO. I’d consider my childhood “low key” and individualistic. I was an only child and spent most of my time with my dog and my parents, reading or exploring the outdoors. I’ve always had an affinity for the outdoors — camping was my favorite activity as a child (and is still one of my top favorites today). I always excelled in school — a true perfectionist even to my own detriment. I moved to Boulder, CO to attend college at age 18 and have been here since. Who doesn’t love hundreds of hikes in their back yard?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every time you’re given a choice between disappointing someone else and disappointing yourself, your duty is to disappoint that someone else. Your job throughout your entire life, is to disappoint as many people as it takes to avoid disappointing yourself.” — Glennon Doyle

This quote serves as my reminder every day that it’s necessary to fill my cup first before filling another’s. I’m a recovering people pleaser so I appreciate the reminder that in order to live in alignment with my highest self, I must make my dreams a priority. When I focus on myself, I’m then able to show up for my loved ones and my community in the most authentic, loving way possible.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Thank you! The top three qualities that have helped me accomplish so much are 1) determination 2) empathy and 3) expansion. Let me explain.

Determination — I have the drive to never give up. Whether working on a project, or simply in life in general, I see things through to the end. I’ll do whatever it takes to get across the finish line. We’ll get into this more in this interview, but the most prominent example relates to my mental health. I had been struggling with depression for years, and for those of you that experience depression, the idea of giving up is ever-present. But I kept searching for new ways to recover and heal — I continued to go the extra mile until I found a therapy that healed my mental health. Empathy — Let’s be real. Being a human is HARD. There are so many factors that play into every experience, every decision, every day, every moment. Understanding that you have no idea what someone has been through, or is currently going through, is the key to success. This understanding allows you to lead with kindness and empathy, always. And kindness always wins, hands down. Expansion — I don’t take things at face value. I’m an explorer — of the mind, of new solutions, of creativity. I value expansion in all forms and am always searching for new and profound schools of thought, solutions, and ideas. Everything you can imagine is real.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, of course. There is medicine in my journey so I’m happy to share. My life was full of tragedy and grief, and zero tools to pull myself out of the darkness. By age twenty-two I had already lost two partners, one to an intentional overdose and the other to a car crash. I blamed myself for my first partner’s death, and when my second partner passed away, I concluded there had to be something wrong with me to attract this deep loss into my life at such a young age. I believed I was the string that connected the dots of death — that I must have manifested their tragedies.

This grief spiraled into a need for control, thinking that if I did everything perfectly, I wouldn’t manifest any more death for my loved ones. Years of fear-induced perfection, coupled by my second loss, spiraled into any and all forms of escape — I struggled with it all. Eventually, I fell into a deep depression and my pain seeped out toxically. At my lowest, I lost friends, quit my job, and moved across town in hopes of escaping to a new life.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Reflecting back on it, the scariest part of this time in my life was that I didn’t realize what was happening. I knew I had grief, and I knew losing my partners was extremely painful, but I shoved this pain so far down that it wasn’t consciously a part of my day-to-day. I certainly couldn’t see that my behavior was toxic and related to these losses — and that was terrifying.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term, after each of these losses, I barely reacted at all. I didn’t have the tools to healthily manage this grief so instead, I shoved it deep down and pretended nothing had happened. Years of not feeling the depth of these emotions led to toxicity. Instead of feeling what was truly there, I used every technique available to me to disconnect from my body, emotions and life experience.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

After the dust settled, I found yoga which was the first step on my path to healing. We store emotions in the physical tissues of our bodies, and through yoga I was able to access and release some of the emotions that I had pushed away for so long. Yoga became my religion in those early years — it didn’t fully address my grief and pain, but it kept me alive and, for that, I am forever grateful.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

By an act of fierce grace, I found Biodynamic Breathwork — at it saved my life. A couple of years after my second partner’s death, I was at the Hanuman Festival (a yoga festival here in Boulder, CO) and stumbled into a breathwork class. I had no idea what breathwork was or what it could heal, but I thought the class sounded interesting so I decided to check it out.

That first class changed my life forever. In that one class alone, I release more grief and pain than I ever knew existed within me. I connected with my heart, my emotions, my body and learned that I was in fact not the cause of my partners’ deaths.

After that first breathwork class, I was hooked. If one class could transform my life so profoundly, I knew there was more to be discovered in this work. So, I sought out the facilitator and joined a training.

I found breathwork, and over time, it saved my life. Breathwork released the suffering from my grief, and it gave me the tools to heal the traumas that were at the root of my pain. Breath by breath, I put my life back together. I reawakened my self-love, released my need for escape and awakened to my most brilliant life.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

BioDynamic Breath & Trauma Release System is a new approach to trauma release. It is a profound system of breath and bodywork that releases trauma from the physical, mental and emotional bodies. It also recalibrates the nervous system to heal mental health.

Working 1:1 with a BioDynamic Breathwork practitioner healed the deep sadness and wounds within me from my partners’ deaths, and in healing this trauma, my mental health symptoms healed as well. I was able to take the insights I learned in breathwork sessions outside of the therapeutic room and into my daily life. I realized that my addition to escape was a coping mechanism, and slowly with the help of my practitioner, I developed healthy self-care and self-soothing techniques that I now use every day.

In the beginning, I worked with a practitioner on a weekly basis to heal the trauma in my body. Now, I maintain a practice as mental health maintenance and employ all of the techniques I learned to self-soothe regularly.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to Giten Tonkov and his team for developing the BioDynamic Breath & Trauma Release System. Giten facilitated the first breathwork class I ever stumbled into and, if it weren’t for this one class, I don’t know where my life would be today. I then completed my training with Giten and his team — to everyone that was involved in that training (facilitators, mentors and students) — I am forever grateful for your vulnerability, presence and love.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Absolutely. If I hadn’t experienced deep loss and grief in my life, I wouldn’t be where I am today. One of the main reasons I’m able to successfully help my clients heal is because I have been there myself. There’s a deep resonance and deep empathy between my clients and me that allows for transformational healing. I am grateful for my journey because it showed me the path to help thousands of others find healing.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that feeling our feelings and processing difficult experiences is the most important thing we can do in our lives. Every unprocessed emotion directly correlates to how we show up in the world. For me, unprocessed grief led to addiction. For others, unprocessed emotions lead to other detrimental behaviors. Our society hasn’t given us the tools to manage our life experiences in a healthy way and this is why we have such high rates of mental health issues and violence. Our world is in urgent need of transformation and, through this experience, I learned that the best way we can help heal the world is by healing ourselves first. It’s a ripple effect — heal yourself, heal the world.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Self-Regulation Techniques — Self-regulation is the ability to healthily process emotions, stress and feel your feelings. When we lose the ability to self-regulate, mental health disorders and compulsive behaviors are common. There are many different self-regulation techniques to help process stress but some of my favorites are conscious breathing, exercise, meditation, self-expression through art, and awareness of body sensations (identifying what you’re feeling and where you feel it in your body). Self-regulation involves staying present with what’s there instead of dissociating or ignoring your experience. Space for Reflection — Similar to self-regulation, reflecting on your feelings and experiences is incredibly important for healing. In our society, we’ve often been taught to shove our feelings aside to focus on the task at hand and that is simply not the way to heal. The only way out of a difficult experience is through. The longer we push the experience away, the longer the feelings will build up within us and the more detrimental theyr may be. Making space for reflection is key. If possible, taking time away after a loss is very healing. If time away is not possible, taking time each day to journal about the experience and feel what’s there can be just as effective. A Supportive Community — Talking about your experience and feelings with a trusted community is often helpful. There is healing in shared experiences. This teaches you that you’re not alone in your experience. If you can join support groups for your loss, or know friends who have been through similar situations, reach out to them. Therapeutic Services — There are experts in every type of dramatic loss or life change. These experts have either been there themselves and made it to the other side, or they’ve studied the experience deeply. There are therapeutic services out there that will certainly make this journey more manageable for you. Seek out a therapist, breathwork practitioner, alternative healer or any other therapeutic service that feels right for you. Time — As with all wounds, we need time to heal. There is no one magic solution that will heal you after loss. Time, coupled with progressive action, will allow you to heal in the healthiest way possible.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It is my soul’s purpose to share BioDynamic Breathwork with the world. I believe so deeply in this healing modality — a movement of consciously connecting with our bodies and emotions would be world-changing.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would be blessed to have a private breakfast with Deepak Chopra. Deepak Chopra has brought alternative medicine wisdom to the forefront of Western society and I am honored to read and listen to his work. He has changed millions of lives and I’m so grateful for all of the knowledge he so generously shares with the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can connect with me on Instagram @esoterictherapeutic or on my website at www.esoterictherapeutic.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!