Katie Adkisson of REED Public Relations: “Intrinsic motivation”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie Adkisson.

Katie Adkisson, APR is the partner and co-founder of REED Public Relations, a boutique PR agency based in Nashville, Tenn. She leads all efforts related to new business development, works closely with the account team and manages many of the company’s other day-to-day operations. Katie has received several awards including the PRSA Nashville Mercury Award in 2012, which honors the top PR professional in the market with less than 10 years of experience, and was named to the Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class of 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I met my business partner, Lauren, when she hired me as an intern at a mid-size PR agency in Nashville. I learned so much from my first position, and I fell in love with PR. I ended up joining the firm full-time for several years.

When Lauren ventured out to start her own agency in 2012, she brought me in on the ground floor. I quickly became a partner and helped mold REED PR into the growing company that it is today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

At first, I was intimidated by other business owners and sometimes allowed them to set the tone for meetings because it seemed like their time was more valuable than mine. Once I realized my worth and the expertise I could contribute during meetings, I actually got more respect from potential clients and colleagues.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There have been a lot of funny memories, even though many didn’t seem funny at the time! Once during an interview, I forgot to hold the hand of the person in a penguin mascot costume, and he nearly fell on live television. The anchor made a great save by adlibbing that it was “slippery in the studio” that morning, but it could have been mortifying had the actor come out of the penguin costume!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Lauren Reed has been a guiding light for me throughout my career. She chose me out of a pool of candidates for her internship, and she’s helped me reach new heights ever since. She is a big-picture thinker, while I shine managing logistics and people, so we complement each other beautifully. She has pushed me to become a better thinker, leader and PR professional.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Sometimes, all it takes is a little push or support from friends and colleagues. There are obvious challenges that hold many people back — and some big risks. You’ll no longer have company-funded health insurance, or you’ll need to set it up yourself. There’s no PTO policy, unless you put one in place for yourself. There’s no safety net. When you are a working mother, single or in a precarious financial situation, that can be a very scary prospect.

I think female entrepreneurs-to-be need a reminder that good ideas are rewarded in our marketplace, so women should take the first step and see where it leads them. We need more women leading companies!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Finding a female mentor who went through similar challenges in the past is a great first step. Find someone you trust that can help guide you through the unforeseen difficulties of starting a business.

Female Founder groups can also offer great support. I am a member of this type of group, and so is Lauren. We get some of our best business ideas from other members who have already successfully navigated the same challenges we’re facing.

Finally, female entrepreneurship incentives from the government can help even the playing field.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

It is SO important to get more women in positions of power, because it helps our society function more equitably on every level. We might begin to see better maternity leave policies, more support for flexible schedules that allow working mothers to also take care of their families, and more. Women in positions of power can help lift other women.

Finally, more women in decision-making roles means more female perspectives are going to be represented in the media, in advertising and in board rooms across the country.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A common myth is that founders work around the clock. You can approach your work like this, but you don’t have to. I’ve found that a healthy lifestyle balance including quality time spent with my partner and pet, travel and business makes me the happiest and most productive version of myself. The key is to set boundaries and let go of things that aren’t important.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Certain leadership and public speaking skills are necessary to succeed as a founder. You need to be able to speak confidently and clearly about your business idea to prospective clients and donors. You need to be confident in your idea and possess the wherewithal to follow through on your business plan.

You also must be willing to take some risks. Success is not guaranteed when starting a business, but a willingness to try new tactics and think creatively to solve problems will often lead to growth.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

A great business idea that solves a problem — Lauren and I started REED PR because we saw a need in our market for a creative, problem-solving firm willing to build authentic relationships with clients and media. Confidence — If you don’t believe in yourself, who will? You have to be your business’s #1 fan from the very first day. Public speaking skills — As I previously mentioned, it’s imperative for founders to be able to talk about and sell their business idea to others. Intrinsic motivation — When you’re a founder, you are your own boss. You need to be internally motivated to produce great work and stick to a schedule, or you may not get your work done. Passion — As a founder, sometimes your work seeps into your personal life. If you’re passionate about your work, it makes the occasional late nights and weekends so much easier!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I helped spearhead our agency’s internal give-back program, Be The Good, that uses a portion of annual profits to fund trips for volunteers to go on service trips both locally and abroad. It’s so rewarding to know that my team’s hard work supports trips that are making a genuine difference in peoples’ lives.

More recently, I led the development of REED PR’s COVID-19 Communications Hotline, which provided free PR and marketing counseling to small business owners located nationwide amidst the pandemic.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m very interested in sustainability, but it’s difficult to decide where to start. Ultimately, I’d love to spearhead an initiative that makes simple sustainable living practices like recycling, composting and minimizing plastic accessible to more people.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I think Sarah Blakely is awesome. I also admire Lo Bosworth and what she’s done with Love Wellness. Both women are innovative and champions for their companies and the teams that support them.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.