Kathy Stevens of Catskill Animal Sanctuary: ” Get comfortable with saying “no””

Get comfortable with saying “no”. In the first months after we opened, we learned about three local hoarding situations — hundreds of animals being kept in filth and deprived of food and shelter in three different areas of the county. Was it tempting to welcome all or most of them? Yep, because they were all suffering…enormously. But we didn’t have the funds, staff, or quite frankly expertise at that early stage (the learning curve in those early years is huge) to care well for an enormous influx of animals, so I appreciated the advice from veteran sanctuary people to set a modest number as your maximum intake for the first year. The truth is that the number of animals needing sanctuary will always exceed the number of spaces available, and if you don’t have the discipline to say “no,” then you’ll quickly become part of the problem, incapable of giving the animals what they need and deserve. I was so very grateful for that advice early on from veteran sanctuaries!

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kathy Stevens.

Kathy Stevens is the founder of Catskill Animal Sanctuary, one of the world’s leading sanctuaries for farmed animals and a prominent voice in the call for humanity to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. She is the author of Where the Blind Horse Sings and Animal Camp, a former Huffington Post blogger, and a contributor to books, podcasts, and articles on animal sentience, animal rights, and veganism. Kathy especially enjoys being home, on Sanctuary grounds, connecting visitors with animals and important truths about the implications of our choices and their power to change the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was privileged — very privileged — to grow up on a thoroughbred horse farm in central Virginia founded by my dad. Though his business was horses, there were other animals — dogs, cats, a donkey named Linda, two goats, a sheep who wore diapers and came in the house and cows. Animals, and my deep love for them, have been constants in my life. After a childhood full of unique experiences, I moved to Boston for graduate school, became an English teacher, and in 1999, received an offer to lead a new charter high school called MATCH (Media and Technology High School) opening in Brookline. Had it been a school organized around social justice, I might be there today! But to say that media and technology “ain’t my thang” is an understatement — I look forward to the day when I can live in a (metaphorical) treehouse and throw away my devices!! So, I turned the offer down, and soon afterwards realized that I wanted to combine the two passions that have driven my whole life: my love for animals and my love for teaching and learning. Catskill Animal Sanctuary was literally created from my desire to marry those two things in a single endeavor.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Everything we do is a “disruption” of the status quo! In terms of the animal rescue part of our mission, we rescue the animals most people don’t ever think about as being either in need of or worthy of rescue: pigs, cows, sheep, goats, ducks, etc.: in other words, the animals most of the world eats. That’s disruptive! And then the educational part of our mission challenges humanity’s way of viewing the world, the one in which humans — privileged humans, in particular — act as if we’re the only ones who matter. We say to those folks: “Let’s be better than we are. Let’s face the horrific implications of our choices to eat animals-the implications for the animals themselves, as well as those for the planet. Choose to eat a plant-based diet. Choose to live in a way that honors the animals and has the tiniest footprint possible.” That’s incredibly disruptive because you’re asking folks not only to peer behind the curtain at the suffering, they’re responsible for in their choice to eat animals…but you’re asking them to have the courage and compassion to live differently…to buck the status quo.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There was one instance where I accidentally threw a big check away from a generous donor at a time when we were barely able to feed the animals. Back then, a $100 check was enough to bring tears to my eyes, and the check I threw away was for $5,000. Eventually, I found it, but not before losing a night’s sleep spent worrying about how to break the shameful news to the donor and anxiously thinking about how we were going to raise the money for an enormous load of hay being delivered. The lesson? Be at least as aware of your weaknesses as you are of your strengths (I am NOT an organized person) because BOY can a weakness be a dream crusher. The FIRST person I hired was a business manager!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My mentors have generally been folks closest to me, and no one has been a more powerful influence than my father. My dad left an unsatisfying career and through vision, incredibly hard work, charisma and confidence, created one of the most successful thoroughbred breeding and training farms on the East Coast. I did a (very) different version of that, many years later. Granted, it was a non-profit with an entirely different purpose…but the process of creating an expansive, working farm was identical to what I saw my dad do, and what he allowed me, as a young child, to participate in: my favorite job was to help paint fences! Just like dad did in the 1960s and 1970s, we built Catskill Animal Sanctuary one road, one barn and one pasture at a time. When the world was telling us we were crazy to start a sanctuary for pigs and chickens, I had my dad’s determination and quiet confidence to draw on.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Many people are working to disrupt the food industry — and for good reasons. It is beyond broken by any measure one uses: it tortures billions of animals and it brutalizes workers. Its processed products create human illness and disease and are also the greatest source of the most devastating environmental challenges we face including water pollution, dead zones in the oceans that are the size of entire states, species extinction, topsoil erosion, and, above all, climate change.

It’s also mind-bogglingly inefficient: it takes much less land, energy, and water to grow vegetables, fruits and grains than it does to grow cows and chickens and turn them into food for humans. The Earth can’t get any bigger to accommodate our growing food needs: with a human population estimated to be 10 billion by mid-century, it’s imperative that we use the least land and water possible.

In short: the food industry is long overdue for disruption because the only people it’s working for are the owners of the giant food corporations and the well-paid top executives. There would be no need to disrupt how we feed humanity if the system we used respected the environment and the workers, while leaving the animals alone. Disruption is vital when a business works for the few at the top, rather than for its employees, its clients, and society.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Get comfortable with saying “no”. In the first months after we opened, we learned about three local hoarding situations — hundreds of animals being kept in filth and deprived of food and shelter in three different areas of the county. Was it tempting to welcome all or most of them? Yep, because they were all suffering…enormously. But we didn’t have the funds, staff, or quite frankly expertise at that early stage (the learning curve in those early years is huge) to care well for an enormous influx of animals, so I appreciated the advice from veteran sanctuary people to set a modest number as your maximum intake for the first year. The truth is that the number of animals needing sanctuary will always exceed the number of spaces available, and if you don’t have the discipline to say “no,” then you’ll quickly become part of the problem, incapable of giving the animals what they need and deserve. I was so very grateful for that advice early on from veteran sanctuaries! Make time for yourself. This work isn’t for the faint of heart: we see enormous suffering, all the time. We fall in love with the broken beings lucky to find their way to us, we heal them, care for them, sometimes for many, many years. They become our dear friends in the same way that your dog is your best buddy. We watch in admiration as they become powerful ambassadors for their species to thousands of guests who visit each year. And then, after they’ve been a part of our special family, they pass away — one after another after another. For the humans who work here, it’s a constant cycle of falling in love and saying goodbye. That takes a toll. So does the constant pressure to raise funds in an extremely challenging environment for a cause that so few people care about. There are plenty of other challenges, too…so after years of barely having a day off, I do now take time for myself. Don’t give up on humanity. It’s a pretty interesting time to be alive, no? And while humanity has created the shit show we find ourselves in, we’re also our only hope, the only chance we’ve got. So, I appreciated the wise sanctuary founder who said to me, “You’re going to hate human beings…but you’ve got to fight against that.” Sure, there are evil people in the world, and sure, far too many folks simply move through life with their heads in the sand, doing little or nothing to help a world that needs the best from all of us. But man, are there plenty of extraordinary people doing bold and courageous and visionary things, along with a planet of open-minded folks willing to hear the truth. These are the people I pay attention to!

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Sorry. Can’t spill the beans until we finalize the plan!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Hmmm…I’ve never thought about this, but perhaps they’re the same challenges faced by women participating within the system: trusting our own voices when nearly all aspects of the dominant culture are controlled by men, having to be better than our male counterparts to garner the same attention and respect, building powerful networks when those in power are male and don’t always want to be inclusive. Those are the biggies, I’d say.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

A few come to mind that have had the most lasting impact are Dr. Will Tuttle’s book, The World Peace Diet, and two films, Earthlings and Dominion. With both extraordinary research and profound moral clarity, Tuttle presents how our routine, unquestioned exploitation of animals impacts not only the animals but the human psyche, with devastating impacts on life on Earth. World Peace Diet has become an entire movement, and the book is available in 16 languages! Though I read it years ago, I still remember its impact: it’s a book you feel in your body — you feel yourself growing as you read it.

The films are both a punch to the gut. I wept my way through each of them, but they’re profoundly important for folks who want to understand the consequences to the animals, and to a lesser extent, to the planet, of our relationship with animals. So, gather up your courage and watch these films. You will be enraged, horrified, and, I believe, moved to action. That’s how good they are.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I want to inspire is one that would do the greatest good for the greatest number of beings…not just people. That movement, of course, is humanity’s rapid switch to plant-based living. The reason is simple: our consumption of animals is at the root of the greatest challenges we face, including climate change. Unless we dramatically and quickly reduce our consumption of animals, Earth is going to spit us out like rotten food. It’s already happening. So that is the movement I’d love to inspire!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The great leader Mahatma Gandhi said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” I’ve lived by that quote my entire life. Do I fall short sometimes? Of course, I do. But I try each day to consciously embody what the world hungers for: Love for every living being. Despite the insanity and challenge of this time, I still believe that most people are good…so if each of us did our best to consciously live our lives according to that principle, the world would be a beautiful place.

How can our readers follow you online?

My public Facebook page

Herd Around the Barn, my weekly podcast

Instagram

Catskill Animal Sanctuary website

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

My absolute pleasure! Thanks for the invitation and hope to see you and your readers for a weekend visit to Catskill Animal Sanctuary!