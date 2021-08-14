Kathy Kane: “You are always in a state of becoming”

You are always in a state of becoming. Both you and your business. You don’t ever “arrive” so get comfortable with the ride. If you think the next chapter is fixed, you limit yourself. While it may be trite, the analogy of life as a journey is so spot on. The road is unending; it may be misty at times, twisty and treacherous, bright and clear. It will never be the same. The same is true for a business. When we accept this, we are open to change and growth. Without it we are stunted. Be an adventurer and enjoy your becoming.

Kathy is a creativity coach, writer and recovering corporate citizen in her second chapter. She is an ardent advocate and supporter of a creative approach to life’s transitions as well as an awakened, meaningful, rich and purposeful second half of life or Second Chapter. She lives in North Jersey with her husband of 34 years and a wonderful, large, extended family.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/79b3e73fafb9ac66fae3be9a79c00b2c

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as one of six siblings in a small house in a small New Jersey suburb of New York City. While it was less than 20 miles away it felt like another world. I felt safe and free and spent as much time as I could outdoors. At the same time, we were very sheltered. Our world was middle class, say your prayers and be home when the lights come on. We didn’t see anyone modeling an entrepreneurial life. And yet that was what I always wanted.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — George Eliot

This was and continues to be an important reminder for me as I strive to live life without regrets. If I spent decades in a career that wasn’t the best fit, well, what can I take away that is useful now? Just because I didn’t do something then doesn’t mean I can’t do it now. And I also look at the essence of what I wanted, the way I wanted to feel if I did it. Then I ask myself where else can I get that feeling. For instance, when I was a young girl, I wanted to be a dancer. I was 18 by the time I took classes and at that age, I knew it wasn’t going to be my career. I asked myself where else I could feel good in my body, feel the freedom and gracefulness of movement. My answer was yoga. Yoga gives me the essence of what I wanted all those years ago. All this to say that while it’s never too late, don’t get stuck on the exact something you might have been. It may have morphed into something else that will be just as good, if not better and provide the juice and joy you were looking for.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Curiosity — I am curious about the world and the people around me. What makes us tick; where do we get stuck; how do we get unstuck? This allowed me to be open to the new ideas and theories that I encountered after leaving the corporate world. Some of the ideas are more concrete — brain plasticity, how our minds react to questions, what is the science behind taking small steps. Other ideas are more abstract, such as the laws of attraction or non-mainstream healing modalities. I approach all of it with an open mind. If I can’t definitively say it isn’t possible, then there always remains the possibility that it is. And I’m curious to learn more.

Persistence — I am persistent. Sometimes to a fault. For instance, the inclination to want to do things myself. To learn it, to master it. Technology and marketing are prime examples. Yes, I can learn how to build a website. But is it necessary? Wouldn’t it be wiser to let someone else do it while still being able to make changes myself? A resounding yes! I’ve tried it both ways and have concluded that just because I can (eventually do it) doesn’t mean I should.

And persistence has its benefits. I could have given up early in my second chapter. I could have just gone “back to work” and coasted unhappily up to retirement. But I was determined to create a viable business that fit into my lifestyle. One that challenged me, stretched me, taught me and even nurtured me. That is what I’ve been doing. It’s constantly evolving and that keeps me engaged while keeping my persistence well exercised.

Resilience — While not quite the same thing, resilience is a close relative to persistence. It’s that ability to pick oneself up after disappointments. To find the lesson and apply it forward. It is the capacity to persist, in spite of whatever has gotten in the way. I have found that when confronted with obstacles I can get stuck until I remember to apply the same creative tools I use in my coaching practice. I remember to ask myself small questions, take small steps and maintain a journal practice, to name just a few things. This helps me bounce back, reframe my thinking and move ahead. Just as it does for my clients.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

During college I got a “job” in the financial services industry. A previous job had given me certain skills that fit into the position of a teletype operator in a brokerage firm. It was fun and exciting. But as time passed, I wanted to move up and expand my experience. The scaling of the corporate ladder was how I defined success at the time. That led to middle management, bigger responsibilities and relocations to Chicago and Boston. My career trajectory was one that was well mapped out but that ultimately did not fit me.

I had started college as a fine arts major. A crisis in confidence led me to become a business major. The lack of creative expression my life became an issue that eventually could not be ignored, affecting both my mental and physical health. I began to feel like a square peg in a round hole and the chafing was painful.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

My “reinvention” was gradual. It was not a matter of just turning a page. I had stepped down from a big position to return to New Jersey in a smaller role. I felt tapped out and very sad that I had allowed my creative life to completely dry out. I had a desperate need to find my creative voice, one that I’d left behind as I tried to adapt to what for me were the constraints of a corporate life.

That need led me to write and to certify as an Amherst Writers and Artists workshop leader and a Kaizen-Muse™ Creativity coach. I continued to educate myself on the creative process, writing and other tools. Then, as so many other companies did at that time, my firm had a “reduction in force” in 2009. I made my case for getting on the list, got a severance package and left to start my next chapter.

But a corporate and career driven mindset doesn’t turn on a dime. At least not for me. The licenses I had acquired over a long career were my safety net and eventually they were expiring. Fear drove me back to the business although this time only in part-time capacity. This allowed me to continue to work on my coaching and writing workshop business. Eventually, I let the part-time work go and wholly embraced this chapter.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

As I mentioned above, my transition wasn’t quite a plunge. However, there is a moment that I can point back to and say this is where it all started, my “dark night of the soul.” While managing one of the largest offices in the country, I found myself feeling desperately unhappy. Finally, one night, I found myself wandering the house, weeping, at a loss for what to do next. I knew that I couldn’t go on as I was. Something had to change. Although my transition took several twists and turns, that was my turning point. Staying the old course was no longer an option. With my husband’s support, I made the decision to step back from the bigger job, return to New Jersey and figure out what was next. And yet, it still took a while.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I always liked coaching and training my staff. I liked to see them succeed even if it meant they would move on and I would need to replace them. For me that was a measure of my success. So, when I knew that something had to change, coaching was something I explored. In many ways it felt like a natural transition. And pairing it with creativity was perfect.

Once I shifted my attention and opened my mind to a new chapter, opportunities began to present themselves. A publication that I had never seen or ordered (or ever seen again!) arrived in my mailbox with an ad for a local writing group. An invitation to a weekend retreat with a creativity coach. Meeting people with whom I related so much better than those I had known for years in my corporate life. I embraced them all. I felt all the barriers lowering.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Things are going well. While life never progresses in a straight line, it has always brought what I needed.

One of the biggest lessons that I’ve taken away from my trial-and-error life is to be resolute in doing what I do best and doing it my way. I can listen and observe the way others do things but, in the end, it has to be a good fit for me. One of my biggest delights has always been leading Amherst Writers and Artists writing workshops. I believe I do it well and that my writing circles have a big impact on my writers. But for a long time, I resisted. I thought my business “should” primarily be coaching clients and that the writing circles could be saved for when I had more time. When I finally gave it my attention, softly, not pushing, those workshops filled. Coaching clients still appeared. My own creative writing flourished. In combining my coaching skills with my workshop training I was able to bring forth a style of writing circles that worked wonderfully. I use these same skills in creativity workshops. Everything dovetailed and created the business that I wanted and needed.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many people who’ve helped me. There was no way I could have done this alone. But one stands out. A former colleague with whom I worked, worked for and who has since become a dear friend. He always believed in me. He saw things in me that I didn’t and always encouraged me, regardless of what I was doing. He also always provided me with a safety net. When I leaped, his was the net that appeared.

One net was the part-time work I mentioned above. I had stopped into the office to visit. I was telling him about how my licenses would expire in a few months and how it was causing some nail-biting. I could see his wheels begin to turn. He has a unique style of thinking. I knew to wait. Finally, he said, “I think there’s a financial consultant in the office who is looking for someone to do her marketing on a part-time basis.” Serendipity and synchronicity and knowing that we never succeed all on our own.

Eventually, I did have to ask him to stop tossing the net for me. Eventually, I had to sink or swim. I swam.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

My own personal growth and change. In looking back over the past decade or so, although it feels funny to say it, I find my own personal story to be interesting. I see how the narrative of my life has changed. My second chapter has become more inner directed. My work and my life need to be in balance which wasn’t the case for much of my other career. Those things that are important to me — family, fitness, garden, writing — have to be part of my world along with the work I have chosen to do at this time. This work is about helping others do the same — live from the inside out.

We are all works of art and our life is the most creative work we will ever do. Everyone’s chapter is unique and helping women in their second half of life to bring forth their personal narrative and take the steps to bring it to life…that is the best work I can do.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Oh, yes! In many ways it was easy to be successful — or a version of what the world considers successful — when working for someone else. Someone else makes the rules and we follow them. So, relying on myself, defining my own version of success and finding new daily rhythms was a challenge.

Limiting beliefs are deep rooted. Venturing out and finding like-minded women helped immensely. I was not alone. I was not a loser because I struggled. I was normal!

Not long after I left the corporate world, I signed up for additional coaching training. It was a live program in San Diego. My husband and I planned a cross country car trip during which we’d stop and visit people we knew — both virtually and personally. That was a wonderful stretch for both of us. That and the five-day training with strangers who became friends. Whose passion and perspective encouraged me. My self-understanding and belief went deeper and wider. I did not come home as the same woman who left.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I didn’t immediately. My enthusiasm outshone the need for practicality. However, one of the first things I did was look for space where I might hold workshops. I googled art studios, made a phone call and connected with June Shatken, then owner of Brookside Art Studio. I always tell people that it was the best call I ever made. In addition to having a space to run workshops, June is a natural networker. I met people with whom I felt a natural kinship. I learned about the world outside the cubicle. I was exposed to ideas, began to grow a network and collaborated on a program called Find and Follow Your Spark! that we continue to deliver. So, while I didn’t strategically set out to create a support system because I knew I needed it, in the end that is what I got.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

The phone call mentioned above was definitely out of my comfort zone. Me, cold call? But I did it and the results were what I needed. The other thing I did as a deliberate act of getting out of my comfort zone was to join Toastmasters. One of the most fear inducing things we can do is public speaking, right? So, I dove in. Once again, the people I met, the experiences I had were wonderful. Learning and practicing the art of public speaking not only gave my confidence a boost, it helped me as a workshop leader and in other speaking engagements.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. After the leap, take time for a pause. Take time for yourself to figure out who you will be in this phase of life, how you want your days to be, how you want your world to look. Get to know this new version of you; create your new rhythms. When I left my long career, I plunged right into my coaching business. I applied the work mindset to which I was accustomed and put myself on a fast track to frustration. As part of my work severance package, I had access to outplacement services. I remember enthusiastically saying to my counselor that I could work from my kitchen while cooking a pot of soup. How great was that! No, he advised. I should focus on my work. Soup is a distraction. Well, his advice was wrong for me. Eventually I understood that weaving together the different elements of my life and day were important to me. I can start a pot of soup while I write a blog. I can flow from one thing to another. Because that is how I have determined my life will be in my second chapter. When you pause you become the expert on who you’ll be and how you’ll live.

2. You are always in a state of becoming. Both you and your business. You don’t ever “arrive” so get comfortable with the ride. If you think the next chapter is fixed, you limit yourself. While it may be trite, the analogy of life as a journey is so spot on. The road is unending; it may be misty at times, twisty and treacherous, bright and clear. It will never be the same. The same is true for a business. When we accept this, we are open to change and growth. Without it we are stunted. Be an adventurer and enjoy your becoming.

3. Don’t try to do it alone. Find a coach, a tribe, like-minded support and community. That can be virtual or in person. For me, that was life changing. Participating in a writing group, being part of a mastermind, collaborations… I felt like a flower opening up to the sun. I learned, I taught, I grew. As a coach I have a full tool box. But knowing what to doesn’t mean I always do it. Being in conversation with others who are on similar paths (there’s that analogy again!) helps me remember those tools, helps me stay accountable and in momentum. Doing it all alone can be difficult and, frankly, not at all fun.

4. Asking for help. This can range from mere handholding to asking someone to do things for you. For instance, bookkeeping, web design, copywriting, etc. Just because you can learn it, just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. If these tasks are holding you back from being the thought leader, the coach, the teacher you want to be, then let those things go. In return, you will gain the space for your growth. Something I learned was that not asking for help became a way to resist doing the work I was called to do. I would get lost in figuring things out, in mundane tasks. But was that the best use of my time? Help is also the hand holding, accountability, sharing, community I mention above. Once I stopped thinking I had to do everything or know everything, I was able to relax and that relaxing made things come so much easier.

5. Not all the help out there is the best help for you. Once you seek out help, be sure to evaluate what they offer in terms of your personal goals, lifestyle, financial needs. Not every guru is best for you. And some of them are quite costly. If their message and methods are congruent with who you are and how you want to work, then go for it. You will flourish. But be discerning. Don’t leap at every promise you see. You still have to do the work. And if the methods don’t work for you, you won’t do the work. When I tried to mold myself into someone else’s process, it created angst and self-doubt. Now I pick and choose. I consider what is being touted and if there’s something I can take away that is useful, I do. Otherwise, I say thank you and keep on moving. Be true to yourself and your creative process in all you endeavor.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To help women in the second half of life discover and uncover their personal and unique Multidimensional Life. This is one in which we tend to what is truly important to us at every point of our lives. It is discernment with life planning. It is understanding that things may change but we also learning how to flow with it. A Multidimensional Life is mindfully choosing how we spend the precious commodity that is our time. It is a creative process that is non-linear, sometimes unclear and always a rich adventure. It is especially potent when we are preparing for or traveling through the second chapter of life.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Julia Cameron. Her Artist’s Way and other books have been transformative for me and part of the inspiration for the coaching model I use (Kaizen-Muse™ Creativity Coaching-thank you, Jill Badonsky!) and the program I developed and deliver with artist, June Shatken called Find and Follow Your Spark! In so many ways Julia’s work has been the foundation for much of what I do and how I live.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: www.kanecreativeconsulting.com

Blog: www.acreativecompass.com

