Kathryn Mayer: “Build a positive emotional foundation”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kathryn Mayer.

Kathryn Mayer’s third book, Productive Perfectionism: A Woman’s Guide to Smashing the Shackles of Perfectionism, will be released next year. Her earlier books are Collaborative Competition™: A Woman’s Guide to Succeeding by Competing, and How to Stay SANE and Successful in the COVID World: Thrive, Flourish, and Prosper Even When All the Rules have Changed. President & Founder of KC Mayer Consulting, Inc., a strategic leadership coaching firm, Kathryn has been a leadership development professional for over twenty years, facilitating workshops and coaching executives with a special focus on women in competitive businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I can attribute my perfectionism to many factors: DNA, dysfunctional family dynamics, inept coaching, and gender.

I was the eldest of five children and grew up in the suburbs of Baltimore, MD. My father was a neurologist, and my mother was a frustrated homemaker. Her motto was, “If you are going to something, you must do it well.”

My father introduced me to tennis when I was nine and I was instantly smitten. I enjoyed practicing for hours, taking lessons, and the challenge of competition.

When I started, I used my height (5’9” at age nine) to win tournaments by running to the net, waving my racket around, and scaring little girls. At 13 or 14, my tennis coach pointed out that the other girls were growing taller and I would need to change my strategy to keep winning. This meant becoming a more consistent and patient player and staying at the baseline — with many losses to start.

I can remember thinking, “Why should I do that? I am winning. I don’t want to be a loser. “

That decision kept me from improving and playing a bigger game. My tennis career hit a plateau and I developed performance anxiety. I was confused about who I was as I only valued winning. The losses made me anxious and my panic attacks increased. I stopped playing competitive tennis and started therapy.

I began to focus on coaching tennis and really enjoyed it. This led me to major in psychology and sociology in college. I explored many career options: therapist, guidance counselor, college career counselor, but none of them was a fit.

With the help of a career coach, I realized I was still extremely competitive — and wanted to take my coaching skills to the corporate world as a talent manager. This newfound awareness led me to move to New York City to work in professional development for a large bank. Eventually, I got my dream job with Goldman Sachs in Talent Development. Later I worked at Deloitte and Citigroup’s investment bank. I started my own executive coaching and talent management company in 2004.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Pressure is a privilege,” Billie Jean King

She has always been a role model. I had the opportunity to meet her and found her so inspiring and real. This quote reminds me that even if I feel nervous or panicked, it is an honor to be in a place of power, privilege, or position — and learning to enjoy it will bring out my best performance.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Twice As Good: Condoleezza Rice and Her Path to Power by Marcus Mabry. This book resonated with me when I learned that Condoleezza never ran for president because — according to her family — as a perfectionist, she could not risk losing the election in the national spotlight. It so resonated as perfectionism had killed my joy of tennis for quite some time and I see how it limits many people’s ability to enjoy life and succeed.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Competition/Ambition — I was living in Albany, NY and working as a therapist for juvenile offenders when I realized that I needed to work with competitive people. I began a career transition program that took me on a three-year journey. Even professional development training for a large NYC bank was not competitive enough. When I eventually landed a role in leadership development at Goldman Sachs, I was in heaven!

Competition/Ambition — I was living in Albany, NY and working as a therapist for juvenile offenders when I realized that I needed to work with competitive people. I began a career transition program that took me on a three-year journey. Even professional development training for a large NYC bank was not competitive enough. When I eventually landed a role in leadership development at Goldman Sachs, I was in heaven!

Political Savvy — After making a lot of mistakes, I learned this term, thanks to some amazing mentors who recommended Joel DeLuca's book, Political Savvy. After reading the book, I took his seminar. This transformed my approach. For example, when I needed to convince a CEO to offer leadership coaching to his staff, I sought help from a senior executive who had personally benefited from coaching instead of trying to push my views on a CEO with whom I didn't have that strong of a relationship. Because of their trusted relationship, he was able to persuade the CEO to implement the program, which positively affected individual employees and the greater organization.

Self-awareness — Early in my career, I realized that I require a lot of freedom. I planned to start my own coaching and consulting business. This led me to change jobs every 4–5 years to develop diverse skills and experiences to make me an effective coach and consultant.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Perfection is critical for doctors, accountants, aviators, and engineers — where mistakes can be fatal. But it becomes a problem when you constantly strive for perfection and your results become your identity. For example, perfectionists might consistently work overtime because they feel that every task requires 100% effort. Often, good is sufficient. Spending that final 20% does not yield a better outcome.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The positive side is that you care and want to do things well. For example, research shows that women tend to get higher grades in college because they want to earn an “A”. These good grades help them land jobs with excellent companies or get into top graduate schools.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism limits your success and interferes with your enjoyment of life. Perfectionists link their identity to accomplishments, continuously seeking affirmation that they’re good enough. Otherwise, they consider themselves imposters or failures and become depressed and insecure. They avoid taking risks. They can’t handle rejection.

A client of mine, Betsy, got promoted to a C-suite role. She tried to do her first assignment perfectly but failed to verify her boss’s expectations. When she worked too slowly, pushed herself to exhaustion, and missed a deadline, her boss began to question her credibility. Betsy needed to learn that focus on the process means better results through creating a supportive environment — starting with building a strong relationship with her boss.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

One common reason perfectionists tend to get stuck is that they define themselves by their jobs or grades, which limits their ability to try new things, take risks, and bounce back quickly. For example, research shows when men and women apply for new jobs, women will often only apply when they have 100% of the qualifications — while many men feel they only need 50%. If they stay in this pattern, women will stay small.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Five Actions of Productive Perfectionists:

Build a positive emotional foundation. Harness three positive emotions — joy, gratitude, and compassion — to keep perfectionism from overwhelming you. Learn and implement the daily practices that lower stress and increase productivity. For example, spend five minutes each day writing in a gratitude journal. This will place you in a mood of gratitude which will open up many possibilities. Strive for the situational win: excellence instead of perfection. Set a definition of accomplishment specific to each situation, both for yourself and for your team. This approach helps you make progress on your goals, adapt quickly to change, and appreciate your life overall. For example, set a goal of enjoying a tennis match versus having to win which will help you relax and play better. Learn how to evaluate which risks are worth taking; rebound safely from slip-ups. Understand your approach to getting out of your comfort zone and take steps to make risk-taking simpler and rebounding faster. For example, during the pandemic I hired a coach to help me adapt to the new virtual environment faster than I would have on my own. Create a safety net of trusted relationships. Learn to be vulnerable in select ways (such as asking for help and giving credit). This builds trust and increases comfort with risk-taking. For instance, I make it a point to give specific thoughtful comments to my key stakeholders in a public way — especially those who may be my nemeses. Lighten up! Get rid of limiting “shoulds” such as “I should have a clean house.” Instead, create empowering new mantras such as “I can hire a housecleaner and accept that it will be clean enough.” Identify and implement at least one activity that encourages playfulness. It could be hula-hooping for five minutes a day, taking a singing course, or anything that brings joy outside of work achievements and results in more creativity, innovation, and productivity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Help young women getting out of college and entering the workforce realize that they do not have to be perfect!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Brené Brown. I love her books!

How can our readers follow you online?

Go to my website and sign up for my monthly emails: www.kcmayer.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!