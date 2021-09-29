Kathryn Marsh of Right Response Consulting: “Never Stop Learning or Listening”

Never Stop Learning or Listening — the law is an ever evolving and changing beast. You can never think you know it all or know all the ways a motion can be litigated or a trial can be won. Keep reading, keep watching others and keep talking to other attorneys in your field.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kathryn Marsh.

Kathryn Marsh is a career prosecutor of almost twenty years. For the past fifteen years she has specialized in special victims cases: Child Abuse and Exploitation, Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence cases. In addition to prosecution Ms. Marsh has helped draft and testify on legislation including repeat sexual predators, strangulation bills and child torture statutes. Ms. Marsh is also a national trainer in special victims cases for law enforcement and prosecutors and co- hosts the No Grey Zone podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I was in third grade when I decided I was going to be an attorney. Growing up my Dad was an attorney in the military. I was able to see my Dad as a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and a policy developer. I grew up hearing there are at least two sides to every story and I knew I wanted to be able to bring one of those sides into the courtroom. While I was at the University of Arizona, I was lucky enough to intern with both the Office of the Public Defender and the U.S. Attorneys’ Office. It was while working in the Victim’s Rights office of the U.S. Attorneys’ Office that I knew I wanted to become a prosecutor. I would spend hours speaking with victim’s families as they prepared for appeals, post convictions or reconsideration hearings, counting on the justice system to speak for their lost loved ones and I knew it was their voice I wanted to speak for. When I graduated college, I got a job as a Victim/Witness Coordinator at my local prosecutor’s office and went to law school at night. Upon my graduating law school, I received my first prosecutor job at that same local prosecutor’s office.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

As a special victims’ prosecutor I am responsible for the prosecution of child abuse (physical and sexual) and child exploitation cases (child pornography, on-line child solicitation, sextortion) as well as sexual assault, human trafficking and felony domestic violence cases, to include domestic violence homicides.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits I believe to be the most instrumental to success are honesty, the ability to listen & learn and teamwork.

I am always cognizant that as a prosecutor, how much justice is actually in the criminal justice system often rests in the hands of the prosecutor’s office. We determine what cases to present to the Grand Jury, what plea offers to extend and what sentences to seek. Our criminal justice system is based on ethical prosecutors seeking just results over the conviction. This requires honesty. Our system demands prosecutors be honest with the victims about whether they can ethically charge a case or not and why. Our criminal justice system requires honesty through the discovery process; that prosecutors share all inculpatory and exculpatory evidence with the defense and it requires honesty when advocating for the appropriate sentence to the court. If a prosecutor is not honest then injustices occur and everyone loses faith in the criminal justice system.

I remember one of my first attempted murder trials, I learned one of my witnesses had testified falsely on the stand. I was able to confirm information that the witness had lied later that evening. I immediately contacted defense counsel and provided the information to defense counsel. I arranged for a chambers conference with the Judge early the next morning before the case resumed. Although this information resulted in a mistrial, which is not what any trial attorney wants, this was the just result. After the case eventually resolved via a guilty plea, I remember the defense attorney coming to me and saying that he had been practicing for over 30 years and he knew that some prosecutors would have kept that information to themselves, but that he was able to tell his client, the defendant, that he could be assured that he was being treated fairly by the State. That always stuck with me and I have endeavored since that point to make sure that even when criminal defendants can’t stand me, they can’t say I am not treating them fairly.

I was fortunate enough to work first as a victim/witness coordinator prior to becoming an attorney. I believe this experience has aided in my ability to communicate with victims and witnesses in a way that others don’t. Sometimes the most important thing is for a victim is to be heard, even if we can’t obtain a conviction for the victim. The fact that they know they were heard and believed can still provide them some sense of piece or closure. When dealing with child abuse cases more often than I like to admit the parent will side with the abuser over the child. Many times I have taken a child abuser to trial and had the “caregiver” parent testify on behalf of the abuser. The child victim is at court supported by a grandparent or a foster parent. It was one of these trials that after a long grueling trial, I went back to my office after the jury began deliberating and found a hand drawn card by my 13-year-old victim. In the card she wrote that she knew the jury was out and that whether the jury came back guilty or not she knew we believed her and that we cared what happened to her and that was all she needed. I have kept that card for 13 years and on bad days it helps to remember that sometimes just listening and trying is enough.

Teamwork. I can’t stand it when attorneys say I did this, or I accomplished that. No great attorney has ever done it on their own, or at least none that I have seen. Behind every case is a team that put it together from legal assistants and paralegals to investigators or interns and even other attorneys we have run cases and trial strategies by in order to achieve the best outcome. Any success I have had is because of the team I work with. I can only be considered a top attorney because I have been fortunate to work with amazing people who have trained me, put up with me and worked the long hours late into the night with me. Similarly, as a somewhat “seasoned” attorney now, I know I have the responsibility to help all the younger attorneys who are coming behind me.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Without a doubt I have been lucky. My first job, as a Victim/Witness Coordinator, was held by a woman I used to babysit for back in high school. When she learned I was graduating college and that I was interested in prosecution she told me to put in for her job as she was moving. I was in Arizona, she was in Maryland, and that is what started my career.

From that point on I have been lucky to work with some of the most amazing people in criminal law. I have learned from watching some of the best criminal defense attorneys in the country. One of my bosses now sits on the Maryland Court of Special Appeals and I have blessed to work with amazing legislators on policy development to help pass laws to keep children safe.

Every single person I have worked with has helped shape me into the attorney I am today.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

Not as much as it used to. Twenty years ago a top-tier school was often what you needed to get ahead in the legal community. Now many careers are looking at real life experience as well as the law school an attorney attended.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I wish I had known more about mental health and drug addition, there are many of my early on cases that I would have handled completely differently knowing what I know now. On a more personal note, I know I am lucky that I didn’t go to college or law school with a lot of social media. To all twenty -year- olds now, I would say think before you post. Realize you don’t know everything and your position today will likely change In a few years, so don’t burn bridges. Be honest, be respectful and be teachable.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

I think it comes back to what my dad told me growing up, there are at least two sides to every story and I want to make sure that the victims I work with get to tell their truth, their side, in the courtroom and be heard. At the same time, this includes making sure I am only indicting cases that I ethically believe I can prove beyond a reasonable doubt and not charging cases where we don’t have the necessary evidence.

How just the system is rests with the prosecutor’s office. It’s a tremendous responsibility, but it’s also one that is a labor of love for my community.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The No Grey Zone podcast is a true labor of love but one I am excited about all the time. My co-host, Melissa Hoppmeyer, and I discuss child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking and domestic violence. We know that education is prevention. Ideally, we would love to put special victim prosecutors out of business. We provide tips, early warning signs and interview experts and survivors in the fields to bring as much information as possible to the community and especially parents.

We are also building a national sexual assault investigation training academy with the National Criminal Justice Training Center through Fox Valley. The pilot program is in December and we hope by creating national standards and investigative techniques we can increase the deplorable statistics that only 25 of every 1000 rapists is convicted and goes to prison.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

The next steps include more national training and hopefully developing better national policies and legislation. I would love to see a national definition of consent. I would like to work more on developing educational and prevention programs for our young people and families.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

I can’t necessarily pick a most successful war story, but I can pick my funniest. Early on in my career I was trying a burglary of a business. The suspect entered the business wearing a full face mask, dark clothing and gloves. He immediately goes to the back office, opens the safe and take out all the money. He’s in and out of the business within 3 minutes. Clearly it was someone who knew the business and where the safe was kept. Narrowing down body size, who worked what shifts etc., the police and I built a very strong circumstantial case and took it to trial. While having one of the fellow employees on the stand she said I looked at the video and can tell you exactly who it was, this was a surprise to me that she was so emphatic in her ability to identify the masked man so I said how, having never previously disclosed this before, the witness said “plumber crack” I of course said what? The witness went on to explain “you know butt crack?”. I left it alone at that point, but the defense attorney asked “you can identify my client based on his butt crack” and the witness said sure can — he would never well a belt at work and we always had to tell him his butt crack was showing, we saw it so often we can all identify his butt crack” Sure enough the manager of the business when asked talked about being able to identify the defendant by his butt crack as well. It took the jury only 16 minutes to find the criminal defendant guilty based on his butt crack identification.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

Right now I am in a hybrid model. Luckily, I have been able to return to in person court. However, the pandemic has revealed that a lot of our work can be done remotely and more efficiently to include many of our court hearings and trial preparation. Arraignments and status hearings are remaining remote hearings at this time, which is a lot more efficient then having 50–60 people come in on one docket for 5–10 minute hearings. I am also hopeful that many of our meetings remain remote, especially when it comes to statewide task force meetings as I am able to save hours in driving time. However, when it comes to motions hearing and trials nothing beats in person hearings, and although courtroom setups are different at the moment based on social distancing protocols when it comes to judging a witnesses’ credibility and admission of evidence I don’t believe this can be done as effectively remotely.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

The legal world changed forever with covid. Without trials for almost a year we all had to adapt to a new way of doing things. Looking for new ways to resolve cases, further plea compromises and triaging cases. When looking strictly at the criminal justice system there was also a big change when it came to incarceration during the pandemic. New standards were put in place with regard to what types of crimes can be effectively managed in the community as opposed to jail. There has been a bigger push for alternative sentencing and increases in pretrial supervision programs. I believe that is something that is here to stay. Although I am not opposed to alternative sentencing and pretrial release in certain I do believe we need to do deeper dives into public safety concerns for violent crimes and repeat offenders.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Networking is always important. However, as a prosecutor I don’t work on referrals. I do network with other prosecutors across the state and in neighboring states and jurisdictions. It is important to develop good working relationships with others in the field. Networking allows us to share ideas, develop policies and more. Additionally, where I work, I neighbor another state, a federal jurisdiction and 3 other counties, often times our criminal defendants overlap and we have to share information and work together for global resolutions and the safety of our communities.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I think as prosecutors we should be leveraging social media to educate our community and our potential jurors about the laws, crime trends, tips, warning signs and community concerns. We can use social media to help increase trust in the criminal justice system and answer questions from our community. We often think that everyone knows how the criminal justice works because there are hundreds of TV shows and movies about it, but the average citizen never has any actual dealings with the system unless they’re a victim or a witness and they have no idea what truly happens. We use old latin terms, we have evidentiary rules that often don’t seem to make sense and our citizens can feel lost working their way through the system. Properly leveraging social media can help with this confusion and help with transparency for the system in general.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Passion — You have to have passion for the law in general, and more specifically in your chosen field of law. This passion leads to the commitment to keep going after a loss, to look for new ways to do things, and to make changes to the law when needed.

Child Abuse is my true passion. Time and again I would get cases where medical professionals diagnosed the child as being a victim of torture yet no one injury qualified for my jurisdiction’s highest child abuse statute. This was not acceptable. We were failing our children. Our children would be tortured for a significant period of time and the most we could charge was a child abuse statute that didn’t qualify as a crime of violence. I worked with other prosecutors and we drafted a change to the law. We were lucky to find state legislators who were as passionate about this needed change as us and sponsored the legislation. We spoke with different organizations across the state who shared our passion and lobbied for a change in the law. Last year the law was proposed and was passed unanimously by my state legislature and this new torture law, continuing course of child abuse, takes effect October 1 of this year.

2) Never Stop Learning or Listening — the law is an ever evolving and changing beast. You can never think you know it all or know all the ways a motion can be litigated or a trial can be won. Keep reading, keep watching others and keep talking to other attorneys in your field.

I look back at how drug cases were handled when I began my career and I shudder at what we got wrong. We have learned so much about addiction since that time and have learned much better ways to handle drug cases that don’t include the mandatory minimum penalties and instead emphasize treatment and rehabilitation. With the increase in problem solving courts from drug courts, mental health courts, VA courts, teen courts and more we have learned that justice comes in many forms and as prosecutors we must always be willing to follow the research and look for new ways to bring justice to our communities.

3) A Team — a top attorney is only as good as the team that works with them. For me that includes my legal assistant, victim/witness team and fellow prosecutors. Every case that goes to trial is the combined effort of everyone involved.

4) Don’t be afraid to lose or be ruled against — More cases are lost by never entering the courtroom than by actually trying the case. You have to have the evidence to proceed, but there are a lot of close cases and you can’t let fear of a Not Guilty keep you from actually trying the case.

Sexual assault cases are extremely hard to try. We are often battling culture issues as well — she shouldn’t have gotten drunk, she shouldn’t have dressed that way, he had had sex with him before so it can’t be rape, she’s a prostitute, he’s homeless, they were asking for it. I am honest with our victims about the difficulties with sexual assault cases and that the trial might be 50/50 because of these issues but we know if we don’t try these tough cases, if we don’t battle these cultural issues then we will never end the rape culture that permeates our society. It is up to us to try the tough cases, to show that these behaviors are not acceptable and to change the norms.

5) Teach others — You have to be willing to pay it forward, help out younger attorneys coming behind you, and share what you have learned.

There is not a day that goes by where a younger attorney doesn’t email, call or text asking my opinion or if they can run something by me. More often than not they preface the question with I don’t want to bother you. It is never a bother. I got where I am by the help and guidance of others and if someone can learn from one of my mistakes the better for the next victim. If I can help someone assess a case so an innocent person doesn’t get charged, the better for that citizen. If I can help train best practices for investigations and prosecutions then the better for my community.

There are so many. Right now, I would say the US Gymnastic women who showed so much courage and grace when they testified before Congress. Where they explained how our criminal justice system had failed them. The fact that they didn’t let the failures in the system stop them from seeking justice are why I continue to do what I do.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris is my personal hero. The work she has put into ACES, Adverse Childhood Experiences, and how the very health of our children and adults are impacted by these adverse experiences and how we can change these long term health impacts with early intervention. I would love to sit down with her and share ideas.

