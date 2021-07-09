Kathryn Cloward of Kandon Unlimited: “I believe the most important social impact work that’s needed right now”

I believe the most important social impact work that’s needed right now — something that has the potential to create the most expansive ripple effect for generations to come — starts within each and every person. The lyrics in one of my songs shares: “It only takes one of us for a movement to begin.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kathryn Cloward.

Kathryn Cloward, known to her youngest fans as Kathryn the Grape, is a performing songwriter, award-winning book series author, and mom on a mission. She’s the founder of Kandon Unlimited, Inc., a heart-centered mindful media company intent on producing and publishing positive and empowering media. Recognizing a need for media that focuses on mental health and self-care for children, she created her purposeful Kathryn the Grape® series of integrated songs, books, and videos.

Through Kathryn the Grape, children are provided positive social-emotional development tools to help them navigate life, understand and express their feelings, and be more loving and compassionate to themselves and others. Passionate about raising awareness to help all youth thrive and shine, Kathryn has written impact songs for causes that support children braving cancer, rare disease awareness, and refugee youth programs. Her recently released Kathryn the Grape “All Together” album has already been recognized, receiving a 2021 NAPPA Award and Family Choice Award.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in San Diego, California. I was raised in a household with my parents and three older brothers. Overall, my childhood was happy. Yet, I often felt misunderstood and unheard in the home being the youngest and only girl. I enjoyed spending time in my room creating and imagining, which is where I’d write songs and speeches, then perform them for my audience of dolls and stuffed animals. My room was my imagination station where I felt free to just be me. It’s that feeling of freedom I yearned to regain and sustain decades later when I redirected my work-life focus onto the creative path I am now journeying on of writing songs and books.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Becoming a mom is what helped transform my life to shift my path. My son is 14 now, but it was when he was a toddler that I realized I needed to make some changes in my life from the inside out to fully be the woman I wanted my son to know his mom to be — someone I knew I was but wasn’t fully being. At the time, I felt unfulfilled and my life was crowded with activities and people. I had grown tired of being on corporate treadmill marketing products and services other people created and owned. I was also tired of ignoring the small voice inside of me that was yearning to be expressed. Awakening into my personal truth and life’s purpose, everything shifted. Decision by decision, I transformed my life. I did a lot of challenging personal work. As I was developing tools of self-love and self-care, my natural gifts became apparent to me. I wanted to uncover them and feel free to express myself, and I wanted to help others do the same. In raising my young son, I wanted him to have those same tools of self-love from an early age, but I just wasn’t seeing anything on the market at the time that was self-help-focused for kids. The self-help section of every bookstore is packed with resources for adults, but sparse for kids. I felt if I could help children have simple tools of self-love, maybe we could lessen the amount of healing and repair work needed in adulthood — like I was doing at that time for myself.

I started with sharing affirmations with children because affirmations were helping me. In recognizing that everyone learns differently, I naturally incorporate VARK® learning styles into the Kathryn the Grape series by providing self-help tools to children through songs, books, activities and videos with movement. Kathryn the Grape makes self-help fun for kids.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

One of the ways I have been able to reach children directly with the messages of Kathryn the Grape is through school assemblies and classroom visits. Children ask the best questions. They are direct and unfiltered about what they are curious about. It never fails — children always ask my age. When I share the number, there’s a gasp in the room, as some of them realize, and even shout out, that I am older than their parents. They can’t believe it and say, “You don’t look that old.” It’s funny to me and I welcome it. It’s been through working with youth that I have really embraced the awareness that it’s our energy — the essence of who we are and how we ripple love from the inside out — that matters. I think what makes me seem youthful to children is that I meet them where they are. I don’t talk at them. I talk with them. I dance and sing with them. I am joyful and giggle with them. This isn’t a side gig for me or an avenue to get me somewhere else. I am Kathryn the Grape. I am the real person who writes the songs they are singing and the books they are reading. Children appreciate that authenticity.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I am a guest speaker for high school and college students quite a bit. I enjoy sharing motivational and inspirational tidbits with them for dreaming big and focusing on success. All the while, I am super real about what’s ahead. A few of what I feel are my most valuable shares are: (1) Focus on results because results create your resume and your reputation, both of which go with you everywhere you go. (2) People work with people they trust and can rely on. Talent will often open the door for an opportunity, but it’s your work ethic, integrity, accountability, can-do attitude and willingness to adapt that keep the opportunities flowing. (3) Seek fulfillment not fame. We are in hyper-exposed times and being famous is framed to young people as a peak achievement for happiness. Yet, as we see time and time again, some famous people who seemingly have it all are broken inside. The only person we will be with the rest of our lives in every moment is ourselves, so it’s best to ensure we feel good on the inside and feel fulfilled with the decisions we make.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Maya Angelou shared, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” I appreciate these words because in accepting her wisdom, we acknowledge the allowance of grace for our life’s process of becoming, while at the same time taking responsibility for elevating within our own wisdom to make decisions reflecting that personal journey.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would love to shine a light on my dear friend Jennie Lapointe. We met over 12 years ago just as I was embarking on my new creative path, and from moment one, she totally understood me. I don’t have to translate myself to her. She knows my heart and my mission, and she has encouraged me every day. Many of my books give Jennie special thanks, as she’s provided me with some creative concepts and tools shared in my series. Also, it’s Jennie’s daughter, Samara, who was my inspiration for a song I wrote for Rady Children’s Hospital in support of children braving cancer. Samara started chemotherapy at 18 months and is now a thriving eight-year-old — five years cancer-free and living life to the fullest. Samara is a character in my Kathryn the Grape series and is seen in my music videos and books.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I believe the most important social impact work that’s needed right now — something that has the potential to create the most expansive ripple effect for generations to come — starts within each and every person. The lyrics in one of my songs shares: “It only takes one of us for a movement to begin. A ripple effect starts from within.” The calling on my life a decade ago was to create ripples of self-loving goodness within myself through writing songs and stories, and in sharing them I am rippling out to others. Then, as other people choose to do so, too, they create ripples of goodness within themselves that manifest into their everyday life on the outside — and onward it goes.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

In my personal experience, people don’t want to be preached at and told what they are doing or believing is wrong. It just makes them defensive. Even if the core of your message is goodness, the approach can prove to be a repellant. Often it comes down to the fact that people just don’t know what they don’t know. How do we help people have access to wisdom beyond what they have been exposed to? The art of storytelling! If we want to help shift society, we need for people to know the stories of humanity. Storytelling opens hearts and seeds compassion, and from there individuals have the opportunity to start choosing their thoughts, words and actions more mindfully. So, it is through the storytelling of Kathryn the Grape — the lyrics of my songs and the words in my books — that I share stories of goodness and mindful choices. I may not be the loudest activist in the family media marketplace, but I have stayed true to this purpose for a decade and I will continue my course because the power of one has the power to impact many. My new Kathryn the Grape “All Together” album is part of this mission and it’s working — as it’s already earned a few awards, and my digital music platforms are expanding around the world.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

My aha moment to change myself from the inside out happened one night when I went into my son’s room late at night to check on him — as parents do — to see if he was breathing. I kneeled on the floor and watched him sleep, and I cried. I knew within me I needed to make some changes and that’s what I did. I wanted my life to be more of service and less of projection. My ongoing journey of self-discovery, which translates into the media I create, means my son has grown up with a mom who is living a life of service creating mindful songs and stories as Kathryn the Grape. He knowns nothing different. We are close. And the most magical aspect of it all is that my son has a very real sense of himself. The tools I have been purposefully providing for others started within our home. Mother Teresa said, “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.” I resonate completely with that.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

A few years ago, I was invited to participate in the International MPS Symposium sharing Kathryn the Grape music with the youth at the conference. The more involved I became in that process, the more my heart opened to understand that I wanted to help amplify awareness for the rare disease community. I wrote a song for them called “Heroes” and performed it on stage with all the youth singing with me to a crowd of over 1,000 attendees from all over the world. It was glorious to experience them shining and singing in this way. A year down the line, I started writing songs with Michelle Hopkins to help her share her unique message with the world. Michelle was born with the rare incurable disease called MPS1 and her mission is to help raise awareness for the entire rare disease community. I produced and wrote her “Have Hope” album with her, along with our full band of musicians/arrangers, and now her music is being played internationally in the family media marketplace. Michelle is a teenager who understands what youth care about and her songs are providing a lot of people with hope and joy.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

In my brand new song, “Choosing Kindness,” which is also an illustrated book, I share three statements over and over about being kind — and I believe they’re appropriate for all ages and all aspects of humanity: “Let’s say kind words. Let’s think kind thoughts. Let’s do kind things.”

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Honestly, this is where I am at the moment with responding to this question: Publicity. Publicity. Publicity. Publicity. Publicity.

Truly, I had no clue about the importance of seeking out publicity early on. I thought it just came to you. That was naïve of me. It’s only been recently that I realized how important it is for my work’s expansion to be more intentional about publicity for Kathryn the Grape media. Since I have self-funded everything created through Kathryn the Grape, my focus has been on creating and that’s where I’ve invested. But over the past year, I have observed how much exposure others have gained, even a brand-new family media artist, and wondered how they got it. So I started calling around and asking questions. I recently saw a post about how one publicist has been responsible for running campaigns for Children’s Music GRAMMY® winners for four out of the last five years. That is a fascinating fact to me. I spoke with her. She’s hugely talented and good at what she does. I am not paying a publicist to campaign for my new Kathryn the Grape “All Together” album. I want to be nominated this year, like everyone else who’s worked hard creating and funding their albums — many of whom, like me, don’t have targeted publicity campaigns running. But, I’m going to give it my best shot for sure.

My friend Denise Yousif is a stay-at-home mom who I first met a few years ago because her two sons love my music. She knows my story and what I’ve been through to do what I do, and she wants to help me get Kathryn the Grape more visible in the world. She asked me recently, “How can I help you?” I got teary because help is totally what I need and I am learning to actually say what I need. I replied, “Denise, I need help with press.” She said, “I’m on it.” I printed up some business cards for her and in her spare time she is reaching out to people about the series. That’s how this article came about and I am so grateful to Denise and Authority Magazine for including me.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As I shared earlier, I believe wholeheartedly that our own ripple effect starts from within and it is in sharing about our life experiences — lessons learned and wisdom gained — that we can help open hearts and transform lives starting with our own and then through an example for others who are willing to take part activating change. Thus, I am currently developing a new series around this concept. My company owns the trademark for “The Ripple Effect” for all media, purchased a number of years ago when I had a radio show called The Ripple Effect with Kathryn Cloward. The premise of my new series is to share stories of humanity from a collection of everyday people living everyday lives experiencing the ripple effect of kindness, forgiveness, compassion and so forth in their own lives. I’ve had this idea brewing for a long time but it wasn’t ready to be energized into manifestation until now. The series will incorporate storytelling through songs, books and videos. What we fill our minds with matters tremendously, and through this series, I want to help provide goodness through storytelling for people of all ages.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Wow, how exciting to envision that. Oprah said, “Create the highest, grandest vision possible for your life because you become what you believe.” I have been laser-focused on manifesting the vision for Kathryn the Grape I was originally given a decade ago. Part of that vision is sitting down and talking with Oprah to learn from her wisdom. I trust that will manifest in the right time.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!