Kathleen Steffey of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search: “Outside of the box thinking”

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

Kathleen Steffey is the CEO and Founder of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search. For 19 years, Naviga has been helping domestic and global business leaders achieve revenue growth by recruiting top-performing sales and marketing professionals.

Kathleen’s background has given her unique insight into the corporate talent acquisition world, agency recruiting and what it takes to manage and lead a team of marketers and recruiters in the digital landscape.

Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I was born and raised in the Chicagoland area. I started my career there at a recruiting firm for a few months and then my client recruited me. From there I went into corporate recruiting and worked my way up into corporate recruiting leadership for software tech companies. I went overseas for a couple of years as an expat and hired people from EMEA. I started Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search almost 20 years ago.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

One major disruption for employers is going to piggyback from the pandemic in terms of remote workforce requirements from top talent. It is no longer an option whether employers will allow it.

Compensation will also be a disruption across the nation. Candidates will no longer reveal what they are currently making. It will all be based on employer salary demands. I also expect there will be a universal disruption in solving the discrimination issue for women, LGBTQ+, and minorities.

Employers will have to pivot to be competitive. One way to do this is by allowing flexibility with employee’s hours. For example, if their employee has to stop working for a few hours to tend to family matters but then pick back up in the evening.

Another adaptation employers should start implementing today is creating a strong company culture and getting creative with employee engagement. We make sure to regularly communicate in Google Chat and give plenty of opportunities to highlight the “wins” that the team made. We send company-wide emails to the team whenever someone has made a placement. On our weekly calls, we announce which positions we have covered for that week and shout out everyone’s hard work. We also showcase work anniversaries and birthdays. We have different opportunities for employees to anonymously contribute money towards something we want to do for a specific team member (this is always optional). We also ask everyone to vote for team members of the quarter. If the team is remote and spread out geographically, there are creative ways to celebrate wins and recognize employees. I surprised my team with pizza deliveries on a Friday afternoon. We have scheduled “virtual happy hours” once a month on Friday afternoons. We grab beverages and snacks while discussing the highlights of the week and our personal plans for the weekend.

Employers won’t have the option to ask candidates about their current salaries anymore. There’s a law in California, Colorado, Washington, Connecticut, Maryland, and more that states employers cannot ask candidates what they’re currently earning. There is no choice in the matter, and employers need to stay on top of employment laws and know what they’re doing. Job descriptions are going to require listing the compensation so no games can be played and it will help eliminate discrimination. This disruption will have to be at the forefront of employers as it relates to this inclusion. Equal pay for equal work.

The choice as to whether a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether to go to college?

Oftentimes, people will give the example that many millionaires and billionaires have never earned degrees. However, 730 out of 2755 billionaires, or roughly 30%, do not have beyond a bachelor’s degree. We cannot use that small of a minority as an example for the majority of people to base their decisions on. Just because someone was successful without a degree does not mean everyone will be.

There have been some high-profile billionaires, Steve Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs with major global companies, but the mass majority of people in today’s business system need some type of fundamental knowledge. Earning a degree gives many professionals an advantage in business because higher education can help you learn how to solve complex problems, communicate, make decisions, and see commitments through.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Jobseekers need to change their approach in how they are getting noticed and differentiating themselves when applying to jobs and submitting their resumes. Many candidates only do the bare minimum and it can be difficult to stand out if you’re not going the extra mile.

Here are some tips for candidates to differentiate themselves: Reach out to the hiring manager on LinkedIn and send them a short message introducing yourself. Let them know you applied to one of their open positions and are very interested in the opportunity. Send a written note or card to the decision-maker. Bonus points if you FedEx it! Ask the decision-maker out for a coffee, send a message via LinkedIn or email to the hiring manager or decision-maker with an interesting article related to current events in the industry and reiterate why you’re interested in the position.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Education! If people go and get positions that have either a component of the major or minor with technology, they are going to be safe. They will have the education to support AI. For every progression in technology, there is another job of someone (human) managing the technology and fixing the technology and creating the technology. Just because the human is out of the picture at the cash register or behind the wheel, does not mean AI is replacing all jobs. You can offer many different skill sets to support this epidemic if you get an education with a background in technology.

Also, just because your current education does match the job you would like in the future, doesn’t mean there aren’t ways for you to still get your dream job. There are many courses and certifications out there that will help you further your education while you’re still working your current role.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes! This trend will absolutely continue. People are finding that they can have a better work life balance when you omit the commute to and from an office. There is more room for flexibility when you are working from home and in most cases, employees are more productive.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The main societal change is the overall view of accepting and understanding that there are going to be some fundamental differences between office life and working from home. If a child is in the background of a meeting, it is no longer taboo. An employee’s home life will no doubt become intertwined with their work life when their office is in their home and as a society, that is something we can work to accept.

Another societal change I’ve seen when it comes to work is that breadwinners of the house won’t leave their locations and relocate for executive/leadership opportunities anymore. Once their kids are in the school system, these people aren’t leaving. Whereas in my time, parents would uproot for a new position. There is a different standard with not uprooting our kids as much whether you are an executive female or male, it is not happening. They are prioritizing the kids’ journey and stability.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

It will be difficult for employers to accept that potential new employees might not be open to relocating. They need to adjust to hiring remotely if they really want to hire the best possible talent out there. Out of state employees are much more willing to travel into that role and visit HQ but they’re not willing to uproot.

It will be difficult for employees to accept changes to current jobs closing and new jobs being created. If an employee does not have the right skillset to adapt or they don’t have a background in technology, then they can fall behind. Employers will look for talent outside of your market to get the right talent.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Yes, I definitely believe that this is something that needs to be addressed. Job loss from the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected low income workers, women, and workers of color. One way to address these issues is by putting policies in place to expand access to monetary support and even healthcare for unemployed individuals. There can also be more financial support for small businesses to help keep their staff employed through economic downturns.

The job market is also changing from COVID-19. Many industries suffered and some workers are reluctant to return to industries where they are overworked or under-appreciated. I believe that job training programs and virtual learning opportunities should be available to people trying to learn a new skill and find new opportunities.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The greatest source of optimism around the future of work is the creation of more harmony and synergy with the efficiencies in technology, and work/life balances. There is a mutual understanding when it comes to employer/employee relationship. What does that mean for the future of work in my view? It means a more productive and happier team.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

This goes back to the education piece. If we have more people educated in technology, that will fill the gap. Also, employers need to start training people today before the jobs are lost. If you know your company is moving away from certain jobs, then create training programs that will move your current employees into new roles if possible.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remote work — The future of work is changing in a way that remote access is essential; having the ability to work remotely from a professional standpoint requires high-speed internet, a functional laptop, and basic software programs. It is not optional to go without these anymore because most businesses are not returning to an in-person work environment and if they are it is a hybrid model. Proactive communication — For today’s professionals, a high level of proactive communication is critical. If you’re not in an office, then you have to use other strategies to stand out. You have to be able to think ahead and communicate on issues so they see what you’re doing. Whether it be via email, instant messenger, texting, video conferences, you name it, these things are no longer an option. You have to communicate constantly if you want to perform at a high level and remain visible to your colleagues and your leaders. Virtual meetings with clients and internal employees — Another way for professionals to stand out from their colleagues is by initiating video conferences. There is a level of professionalism associated when you make the proactive action to ask a leader or other teammates to do a video conference. This allows you to remain relevant and known instead of sitting stale on the sidelines. And don’t forget to prepare for these calls and present yourself in a professional way just as you would in an in-person meeting. Make sure you have a game plan during these video conferences and be prepared to take away key action items and follow up via email on these takeaways. It is really a great tool to use video to your benefit to create more relationships and closer relationships in business. Patience — When working in a pandemic environment, you have to be patient, especially with employees who have children in school and are dealing with quarantines due to exposure. And while it can cause a huge disruption in the workplace, it is out of people’s control. From a rigid business standpoint, the employer doesn’t have many options; there is nothing you can do except have patience and think outside of the box, and hope that soon this way will be over and done with! Outside of the box thinking — The very nature of work is more challenging than ever. From the way that you do business from a meeting standpoint and traveling to meet clients is completely altered. In order to be successful, you have to think outside of the box in a remote workforce. This involves getting more creative like providing lunches for employees or having coffee delivered to a client for a meeting together on zoom. It is all about adapting and being proactive with the situation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

This is a quote that everyone in my family knows and it has always stuck with us. The quote is “ I can’t is the frog who drowned.”

The story behind the quote is that there were two frogs on a lilypad and they had to jump to safety. One said he can’t make the jump and the other said he was going to go for it. The frog who said he couldn’t do it drowned. This has shaped my perspective because I know there is no option to give up. You just have to try or you will fail.

I would choose to have high tea with Oprah! She is self-made. I want to learn from her mistakes. I would have so many questions. What did she feel she did right? And what mistakes did she make along the way? Was she so self-driven she made it happen on her own based on her will or did she have different moving parts people/mentors?

