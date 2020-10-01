Kathleen Cameron: “Togetherness is evident all around”

There is so much to be grateful for in this situation. Many people I speak to have identified the good in this pandemic; spending more time at home, more time spent with loved ones, starting new online businesses, etc. It is not ignoring the hardships others are facing but keeping the mind on the positive.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kathleen Cameron.

Kathleen is an expert manifester and manifestation coach for ambitious females who want more for their lives. As one of Bob Proctor’s top coaches, Kathleen has demonstrated the true power of the mind by shattering all records for the Proctor Gallagher Institute, and by way of creating a massive amount of success and revenue in less than one year for her company, Diamond Academy. Kathleen did all of this, from home with her two beautiful daughters and husband, and a global pandemic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Of course, I would be happy to. I started my career as a registered nurse, had gotten a number of degrees and was making what I thought at the time was a great salary. It was a job I was really good at and enjoyed but I felt like I had more potential than what that career path provided. So, as a way to supplement my income and grow my own business, I started in Network Marketing. I was able to quickly advance both my income and my rankings and I saw phenomenal results. What this also created were some health issues (having lost a bit of weight rapidly). It was such an incredible learning experience and drove me to want to do more, for me. When I started making 3,000 dollars a month, I consistently decided to invest in myself, even more. I knew that I needed something that would bring me beyond my comfort zone. In came Bob Proctor and the work of the Proctor Gallagher Institute. I started in the materials in November of 2019, and that is when my entire life changed. I was energized, focused, determined, and found my true life’s calling — to help change other people’s lives, while changing my own.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

There are so many interesting stories that have happened but I think the biggest, most surreal thing that has happened thus far is when I went to Bob Proctor’s house to receive my Silver and Gold Pins (a special advancement for his consultants) at the same time. This was something I had set the intentions on achieving — meeting Bob Proctor in person, since I started my business. I would not have imagined not only would I meet and talk with him (on multiple occasions), but that I would be invited to his house and studio. It was by far one of the greatest examples of manifestation I personally have ever experienced.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Absolutely, my team and I are always working on new ways to create a lasting impact on our current and future clients. Right now I am developing a new course to help people master the mindset needed to be a millionaire, as I have found that it isn’t just about the intention, but the actual steps and the right mindset to achieve this kind of success. We are also working on apprenticeships, and a coaching certification to help others become Diamond Academy Certified coaches. To be honest, everything I do is with the intention of helping as many people as myself and my team can possibly help. I want to help millions of people make a significant impact on the world around themselves and in their own lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful for everyone who has helped me make this a reality and of whose life is directly impacted by the work I do, but the person who has changed my life the absolute most is Bob Proctor. He is the reason that any of this exists for me. It is through his work, his mentorship, his guidance that I know and help others realize what is truly possible. I will never forget the first time I told Bob Proctor that I was going to achieve great things. I was (and still) am so confident in this being my life’s mission and with his guidance and work I know it is possible. One of the most memorable moments for me with him as my guide was when I first interviewed with him and he was blown away by the success I had achieved in the time frame I did (Seven Figures in Seven Months). He was impressed that I had done something that no one else had ever done before, and I wasn’t stopping there. I cherish every conversation, every interview and every meeting I have with him.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

I think most of us could relate to this, especially as businesswomen and involved mothers are balancing the needs of your children with the needs of your business. I am incredibly grateful for the support system I have around me which has allowed me to take more time to spend with my beautiful girls, while never sacrificing the integrity or care my team and I give every single client. It is through the balance of managing a growing team, my own vision, and my children that I have been able to truly achieve what I set out to do.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Of course, the greatest thing I did to address this challenge was hire a team to help me. They take a lot of the load off of me so I can be present for my children and enjoy my time as well as show up and be an incredible leader when it is time. This is probably the greatest thing I have ever done for myself, my family and my business… As soon as you can, I recommend outsourcing and building a team of people who believe in and want to achieve your vision.

Can you share the biggest work-related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

To be honest, we are doing an incredible job of growing our impact and business through this pandemic so it is hard (in this moment) to pinpoint a huge challenge. I would say that as with any business, it is challenging to go through the growing pains of a company. As well as always know the right things to do and when. This is particularly true with remote work and growth via zoom. I am so unbelievably grateful, however, for my team who is in this with me. We work together to achieve greatness and overall, while it would be nice to see them in person, a lot more — my business has reached unbelievable heights during this time. One other challenge would be that we are unable to meet our clients in person, have retreats, and serve each individual in person — but that will change!

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Constant communication with my team has been instrumental to creating as seamless of a growth process as possible. This paired with putting the right team members in leadership positions and allowing the team to also voice where they are and want to go, while helping them each achieve their own dreams has been incredibly helpful.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

My best advice for how to work from home with balancing being a mom and children in school is to create the right boundaries and get any help you can get. For me I am so grateful to have help with my girls to ensure they are staying on top of their studies, while also providing the right attention and guidance they need on a day to day basis. It is not easy, but it is completely worth it to share those boundaries as a family and work together to make the most of this new way of life.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

This is actually quite simple. I use several techniques while all of us were home and quarantined including calming essential oils and music, daily gratitude, and meditation. I always make sure to regulate my thinking and ensure I am always responding and not reacting to any appearance of stress. Once we identify stress and say we are stressed then it amplifies the feeling. If we day we are calm and relaxed, then that is what the subconscious mind believes.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

There is so much to be grateful for in this situation. Many people I speak to have identified the good in this pandemic; spending more time at home, more time spent with loved ones, starting new online businesses, etc. It is not ignoring the hardships others are facing but keeping the mind on the positive. We are adapting and getting really good at it. Humans are meant to grow and adapt yet we seem to have forgotten that. In this situation, the human condition came out on top. Togetherness is evident all around. We all came together pretty quick and the stories of love, gratitude and hope are all around, if you choose to see them. When we focus on the negative, all we see and attract is negative. Through the power of the mind, anything you want to create is possible. Many rose above during these times and created quantum leaps in their life (myself included). Instead of pausing or waiting it out, I chose to use my power to impact people in a bigger way, right when they needed it. So many people tell me that their positive thinking is what kept them sane during these times. I would agree that it has done the same for me. The imagination is a powerful thing. If you can imagine a world of love, peace and prosperity then you can create that all around you. Instead of using your imagination against you (with worry), you can live in a positive place using one of the higher intellectual faculties of the mind you were given. Give it a try and I promise you, life will look a little brighter.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

The most important thing is to think about the end result you want and not potential outcomes. Many people go to the “what ifs” — what if this lasts longer? What if we never go back to normal? This leads to further anxiety and uncertainty in the mind. I choose to think things like “This will be back to normal soon” and “I am so happy I get this alone time with the family without distraction.” Seeing the good is always the best option and keeps you in a positive energetic state.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Once your mindset changes, everything on the outside will change along with it” — Steve Maraboli

I could not agree more with the quote. A change in my thinking has created an entire shift in my world around me. Now I understand how thought energy changes my physical environment. I can never go back to my old way of thinking. If you knew what I know, you wouldn’t either.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow my instagram: www.instagram.com/kathleencameron_formygirls or join my private Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mindsetsforsuccess/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!