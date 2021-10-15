Katherine Thomas of SOUNDR: “You will learn just as much about music as you will about yourself”

You will learn just as much about music as you will about yourself. In creating you will learn where your preferences lie, in how you write, the sounds you implement, etc. And if you let it, you will also learn about who you are, what struggles you deal with in your own mind, and your strengths by listening closely and paying attention to the file product and your process along the way.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing SOUNDR.

Influenced by the term “sonder,” SOUNDR is the solo project of Salt Lake City native Katherine Thomas. She first broke into the scene by featuring in various viral hits and working with renowned EDM producers such as MitiS, Steam Phunk, and more. With her SOUNDR project, Katherine Thomas is fully immersed in crafting her own alternative pop sound infusing elements of punk, rock, and electropop while exploring topics that are close to her heart.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in the Salt Lake City, UT area in a conservative household. I have two younger brothers who are my best friends. We moved around a bunch and I always felt like the odd one out. My mom woke us up by playing hymns, and we’d listen to Avril Lavigne or Shania Twain when we cleaned. My dad put loads of 80s bands on my first MP3 player. Music was always a constant.

We moved to Denver a few weeks into 7th grade — rough age to be thrown into a new environment. I spent a lot of lunches alone, listening to music. High school was a lot of the same — feeling like an outsider like no one saw the world the way I did. My family was going through a lot of really difficult things… Having an unstable home life made me feel really alienated and alone. A lot of my life felt out of control, but I felt I couldn’t tell anyone about it. I got super into post-hardcore, screamo, and punk at the perfect time. They had so much space to express difficult subject matters lyrically and sonically. I connected to it really deeply.

I eventually made friends with all the music kids. Three of them became my best friends. They were a professionally managed and recorded punk band, which was a big deal at our age. Spending time with them and doing ‘guest vocals’ I guess you could say, was my first experience in working in music professionally. They introduced me to playing live shows and taught me so much. Their families really took me in. I’m very grateful for them. The rest of high school was spent around music. Lots of writing in so many notebooks. So many songs that no one would hear. Performing as often as I could, in the punk band or just me and my guitar. We moved back to Salt Lake after I graduated, and my parents had separated. I think moving away from my creative environment in Denver really pushed me to pursue my own career in music, so I could create that feeling of belonging anywhere I went.

(Bonus cringe story: In one English class, everyone was allowed to listen to their music. I was listening to The Used’s ‘Listening’ on their ‘In Love and Death’ album (one of my all-time favorite bands), and apparently, it was WAY too loud because I glanced up from my paper and the entire class was staring at me with the most concerned expressions while the heaviest part of the song blared out of my headphones. Good times…)

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember — I have memories of singing for kids at recess in grade school. Which is so funny to me considering how shy and introverted I was. I just wanted an opportunity to sing in front of people. I started writing poetry and short stories in my early teens. At 13 I asked for my first guitar and cried when my uncle surprised me with one. I immediately started teaching myself to play, searching for tab charts for all of my favorite songs and learning to play and sing them as quickly as I could. Songwriting was a natural evolution from there. Putting together the two things that helped me breathe easier and make sense of everything in my head. I was a ‘guest vocalist’ in a punk band in high school and opened shows for that band with just me and my guitar — very indie/folk. I knew even back then that I wanted to do this forever. I was in an electro-indie band at about 19, which was my first introduction to recording in a professional studio. Kind of a trial by fire… I’m very grateful for that experience. I released an acoustic Christmas EP in my early 20’s, and a well-known EDM producer found it and dm’d me asking for a topline. I had no idea what a topline was but accepted anyway. That was my first step into the EDM world and it kind of snowballed from there. I’ve been writing and recording vocals for producers in the dance music space for about 5–6 years now, and have been extremely fortunate to work with lots of talented artists. I’ve learned so much about myself as a vocalist and songwriter and the music industry. We’ve written some beautiful songs, but I’ve always known that having my own alternative project and someday touring for that project was the path I wanted most. And I’m ecstatic to finally be achieving and working towards some of those goals.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It has been interesting to see the progression. Going from having no idea what a topline was, to working with one of my favorite producers a few years later. That collaboration had been in the works for years on my end, kind of just by chance. I reached out to MitiS years ago in response to a tweet asking for new vocalists. I hadn’t released any dance music tracks and all I had to show was an acoustic Christmas EP. But I loved his ‘Living Color’ EP and wanted to work with him. It didn’t happen back then. A few years later my first stand-in ‘manager’ reached out with a topline I had ready to pitch out called ‘Homesick’. Things fell through again when I decided to part ways with that ‘manager’ and no longer be affiliated with him. Fast forward to 2020, I heard back that MitiS wanted to move forward with working on the topline we had pitched. I got the demo back for ‘Homesick’ and fell in love with where MitiS took the track. It was a full-circle moment — kind of an affirmation that the years of hard work do mean something. And, sometimes you just aren’t ready for that opportunity yet, but it’ll come around. I saw ‘Homesick’ played out live at a festival (Ubbi Dubbi) for the first time this year, and then got videos of our song played out at Red Rocks — which was also a first.

Interestingly enough, the management team I have now (who are absolutely incredible humans. I would be drowning without them. I am so so thankful.) came to be because of collaborations with MitiS and ARMNHMR. I’d wanted a solid team for years, and was unsuccessful in finding someone that matched my ethics and goals. So I moved away from the idea of having a team at all, kept my head down, and worked hard to do it all myself. I was also working a day job full time, so it was a lot to juggle. Several years pass and in November of 2020 I decided I did want a team. I felt I was holding myself back if I didn’t allow and ask for help.

I mentally set a goal that by the beginning of 2021, I wanted a team — or at least to have the conversation open. I’m into ‘manifesting’ and keeping your goals visually in front of you every day. So this goal was up there on my whiteboard everyday for me to see and focus on. In December 2020 Next Step Management approached me, after confirming the ARMNHMR collaboration, to discuss management. And the rest is history! Looking at your life in hindsight, you can see the pieces moving and coming together. So many of the things I wanted back then, I have now. And I can appreciate them so much more fully. I remember being so bummed out when things didn’t happen back then. But I was so young and so new to this, that I likely would have wasted the opportunities I have now. It’s really humbling and inspiring to feel confident in your ability to succeed at what comes your way. And being okay with what doesn’t.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think my biggest mistake was thinking success and certain milestones would happen faster than they did. A lot of young musicians and artists are passionate and idealistic, which can also carry a bit of arrogance and ignorance. I was definitely in that category. Hoping each new song would ‘break’ and being disappointed when it didn’t, rather than really falling in love with the process of making music. It took me a few years to step into enough confidence in my craft that I was okay with however long it took to reach my goals. Maybe that’s partly an age/growing up thing too — but yeah, I’m grateful for every step in this journey, and all the hard work and sacrifices I’ve made. Had certain opportunities happened any earlier, I’m not sure I would have been ready to meet them head-on.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Writing more songs for the SOUNDR project! I’m working with multiple producers on the project now, and their different styles and sounds are a lot of fun to explore. I’m pushing myself creatively and vocally. We’re writing songs that intimidate me sometimes — but I think that’s important. I never want to get too comfortable. I think it’s early to say I’m working on another EP or large body of work. We’re just writing tons of music and we’ll see what it turns into! I’m still evolving as a human being and artist everyday, I’m confident the music will do the same!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The entertainment industry directly influences and is influenced by our culture — artists/creators interpret the world around them, and transform it through their medium into a product that reaches underneath their audience’s skin without the viewer/listener maybe even being conscious of it. It’s kind of circular — if we emphasize diversity in film and television, and in the entertainment industry as a whole, we are making diversity a more common and readily accepted part of our culture. That’s the cool thing about art — it breaks down walls and defenses. It helps open our minds to ideas that may be new to us without triggering the defensiveness we might have ingrained in our psyche.

Making diversity more readily accepted helps us step away from judgment and hate, and move into a space where we see each other as human beings — all with innate worth, all deserving of respect and compassion. We already have so many battles to fight as a species — environmental changes, homelessness, war, mental health, we could make a list a mile long. Caring for each other as humans on this planet, with an appreciation for the diverse backgrounds, talents, knowledge, and passions we bring to the table could help us move forward as a species by shifting our combined energy to resolving other issues we all face.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

A few of these people did tell me these things — but sometimes it’s hard to internalize it until you go through it yourself!

It takes time — you’ll put in years of hard work and dedication, and in turn, you will grow in your craft in ways you never imagined. And that is so necessary to become who you need to be to reach every single thing you dream of. Be PATIENT, and driven at the same time. At 19 when I decided to step into doing vocals professionally, I was nowhere near ready. I was not as practiced vocally. I hadn’t had enough experience with songwriting. And I definitely hadn’t had a big enough dose of humility. In giving that time to your project you develop a strong sense of who you are as an artist, the humility to keep learning, and the confidence to keep pushing forward. You will sacrifice a lot for this. You will give hours and days and years to this music, and it will be worth every single moment. But it can still sting on occasion when you see others living differently. This is your path and yours alone. Have faith in what you’re doing. You love this more than anything, so stick with it. You will learn just as much about music as you will about yourself. In creating you will learn where your preferences lie, in how you write, the sounds you implement, etc. And if you let it, you will also learn about who you are, what struggles you deal with in your own mind, and your strengths by listening closely and paying attention to the file product and your process along the way. Move on from people that don’t align with your path. Trust your gut on this one. If something doesn’t feel right, have enough respect for yourself to move on. I spent a lot of time trying to get by without the confidence to choose who stayed in my life. It’s so important to keep your inner circle full of good people that see you and support and love you fully, and vice versa. If someone’s energy doesn’t feel right, gracefully let go. Find balance! It’s okay to have a real-life outside of music. Taking breaks and time away doesn’t make you any less of an artist. You won’t forget how to create because you spent a day with your family or someone you love. It’s important to have passions and loves outside of music too. You are an artist in every facet of your being. You don’t have to be slaving away writing 24/7 to prove that to anyone.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Pay attention to your body — mentally and physically! Prioritize your health. Have a routine of taking care of yourself, however, that looks for you. I wish I had learned the importance of self-care earlier on. It’s so easy to just dive in hard to whatever you’re working on. Before you know it you’ve been at your computer for 15 hours, no food, no sunshine, no exercise. It’s tough!

I always talk about how important mental health is. But I also believe mental and physical are inseparable. Eat good food. Exercise daily, or as often as you can. And take care of your brain. If we’re not properly fueling the ‘machines’ we use to move through this existence and giving it the exercise/movement it needs, alongside mental health care, the ‘machine’ doesn’t run efficiently. And we burn out. If we don’t listen to our bodies’ warnings of ‘hey, I’m not feeling great,’ eventually it takes the reins and forces you to rest. So maybe plan in time away to really recoup and rest your body and mind. And actually do it… and don’t beat yourself up for taking that time.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A focus on mental health. A shift in how we live our daily lives away from go go go, without a second thought for how we’re actually doing inside. It’s ingrained in our culture — that if you rest you’re failing or something. And that couldn’t be farther from the truth… In my opinion, it is vital to anyone’s success and happiness to learn to have an internal conversation with yourself every day. To check-in and ask ‘how’s my brain?’ ‘How am I REALLY doing?’ And be very honest with yourself. Once that internal conversation happens, we can start to take action towards healing. Whether that be seeking out professional support in the form of counseling, getting enough sunshine, self-care, etc. When we do this for ourselves, when we really show up for ourselves we’re retraining our brains to believe that we’re worth that effort. We’re deserving of time spent and of happiness. And maybe in doing so, we can influence others to seek out the same.

It all starts with the awareness that our mental health is just as important as our physical health. If the way we are experiencing the world is colored by anxiety, stress, depression, it makes it really difficult to be present and show up as your fullest ‘you.’ We all deserve peace of mind. We all deserve to really love ourselves for who we are.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several incredible artists I’ve been close to over the years that have taught me so much — they believed in me enough to help teach me. I think that’s such a beautiful and humbling thing. They were already established, working hard on their own art, and were willing to share as much knowledge as I could absorb.

I used to watch a producer friend of mine for hours, trying to soak up as much knowledge as I could. He was so patient and answered any questions I had, and also heavily encouraged me to pursue my own music. The hours spent watching someone dedicate so much of themselves to their art influenced me heavily. I saw him giving everything he possibly could to his project, and his talent, abilities, and success grow as a result. Seeing that kind of resolve every day inspired the hell out of me. I am blessed to have had such an incredible friend to help light that same fire in me.

I look back at that now and realize how little I knew about anything, and it’s even more humbling. Friends took this 19–20-year-old kid that was probably incredibly idealistic, a bit arrogant (as a lot of young artists are), had a LOT to learn, and helped me grow through those phases and step closer toward who I am today. I am lucky to have had so many amazing people come in and out of my life because of music.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Everything you want wants you too.”

I have this on a post-it on my bedroom door. It’s a reminder that what is ‘meant for you’ will find you, so don’t stress the things that don’t work out. It might sound a bit like believing in fate. But I see it as having confidence in your path, the hard work you put in, the conviction you have, and the talent you nurture so that you can gracefully move away from things that no longer serve your greater purpose. It’s a little daily reminder that we are worthy of everything we desire deeply and genuinely work toward. We will get to where we ‘need’ to be, as long as we have the patience and confidence/conviction to keep moving on the path that’s right for us.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d have to say YUNGBLUD. I respect and admire how honestly he writes. He’s not afraid to speak his truth plainly — and doesn’t seem to feel the pressure to sugar coat it. Art should be raw human experience and that’s exactly how his art comes across. He is insanely talented — such an incredible voice — and seems to be a genuine human all around. It would be really cool to hear his creative process, more about how he got to where he is in his career, and how he balances being so connected to his fans. He has become a unifying voice for a generation that might feel completely misunderstood and/or dissatisfied with the current world around them. Being able to use your art and expressionism to connect to those around you and help them feel less alone, that’s the ultimate goal. Plus I feel like it’d just be a lot of fun!

Otherwise, if I could pick anyone else in time it’d be J.R.R. Tolkien. To be able to pick the mind of someone that created an incredibly complex world that never existed before, and inspired an entire genre of authors and artists that followed after him; would be mind-blowing… And as a massive LoTR fan, I might cry!

How can our readers follow you online?

@iamsoundr on all social media platforms, and by searching ‘SOUNDR’ on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, etc. 🙂

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!