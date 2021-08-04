Katherine Nye: “I like sticking to a particular routine for competitions so that I feel in control before the competition even begins”

I like sticking to a particular routine for competitions so that I feel in control before the competition even begins.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Katherine Nye. She began her weightlifting journey in 2016 after spending her whole life as a competitive gymnast. She went on to become 2019 Junior and Senior World Champion, 2019 Lifter of the Year, and broke a junior world record in her signature lift. Nye earned her Olympian status through several qualifying competitions over the past 2 and a half years and will be competing in the Olympic Games for her very first time this summer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in suburban metro Detroit with a tight-knit, athletic family. My dad is a spine surgeon, my mom stayed home to raise us, and my two younger brothers also participated in sports growing up. Most of my childhood was spent training in gymnastics with the hopes of earning a college scholarship one day.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high-level professional athlete? We’d love to hear the story.

There are several people that pushed me to become an elite weightlifter, but there is no one that was as supportive as my husband. He saw a talent and passion in me that I had for weightlifting and he urged me to pursue my dreams and see what I could accomplish in weightlifting. Several others in my family, coaches past and present, and friends also were very helpful in that journey.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband. I met him when I was 16 and he has been involved in my weightlifting career since the very beginning. Noah has been along for the ride between the highs and lows, the constant traveling, and all the changes in our lives due to weightlifting.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

At an Olympic qualifying event in 2019, I “bombed out”, which means I didn’t make a total and could not earn any points for the Olympic Games qualification. I learned a lot from this mistake, with the biggest lesson being that I could not make any more mistakes if I wanted to be an Olympian. I learned how to focus in and be a better athlete with this mistake.

What advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career?

Enjoy the early days and respect the process. Becoming an elite weightlifter does not happen overnight and every athlete should try to find success and fun at each unique point in their career.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I don’t have too much in the works right now because I have been so busy trying to earn my bachelor’s degree and train for the Olympics. Hopefully, though, I can use my bachelor’s degree to help tons of people in the health care world!

As an athlete, you often face high-stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high-stress situations?

I like sticking to a particular routine for competitions so that I feel in control before the competition even begins. Visualization is huge for me. I visualize successful lifts on the competition platform with my eyes closed repeatedly. I feel this sets me up for success. Deep breaths.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques to help optimize yourself?

Not really, I use slow, deep breaths when I feel I am getting too anxious though.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Yes, the visualization I mentioned two questions ago.

How about your body? Can you share a few strategies that you use to optimize your body for peak performance?

I use lots of methods to make sure my body is in peak shape. I supplement with aminoVITAL both action and recovery to stay hydrated and provide my body with essential amino acids. I also use Epsom salt baths, massages, and other sports medicine techniques to stay healthy.

These ideas are excellent, but for most of us in order for them to become integrated into our lives and really put them to use, we have to turn them into habits and make them become ‘second nature’. Has this been true in your life? How have habits played a role in your success?

Absolutely, to make something a routine in your life you have to treat it as if it is necessary and develop it as a habit. Being disciplined in training every single day, working on my weaknesses, keeping my mental and physical health in check, and many other habits have made me into the athlete that I am today.

Can you share some of the strategies you have used to turn the ideas above into habits? What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

Honestly, discipline is the most important thing to consider when developing a habit. Set an alarm or a time of day when you want to get a certain task done, and stick to it even when it isn’t easy. Without discipline, I find it is nearly impossible to incorporate something new into my routine.

As a high-performance athlete, you likely experience times when things are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a mind state of Flow more often in our lives?

I believe that this state of mind can be achieved by simply doing more things that make us truly happy. For me, this is spending time weightlifting, or being with my dogs and husband, or any other thing I like to do with my time.

Do you have any meditation practices that you use to help you in your life? We’d love to hear about it.

I don’t typically meditate but I do like to pray and practice yoga to keep myself grounded and calm.

Many of us are limited by our self-talk, or by negative mind chatter, such as regrets, and feelings of inferiority. Do you have any suggestions about how to “change the channel” of our thoughts? What is the best way to change our thoughts?

I believe a good way to change your mindset is to start with positive self-talk, even if you don’t necessarily buy into it. Saying “you got this” can make a big difference in my days and it allows me to be my own encouragement when no one else is there.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have been using my platform to share my journey as well as the sport of weightlifting in general. I love to meet my fans and inspire young weightlifters to pursue their dreams. I also like to connect with other athletes and give them encouragement when they need it!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Have a clear head, a kind heart, and thick skin.” I believe that this quote resonates with me because it can apply in all areas of life and puts being a good person above all else.

We are grateful that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

When I think of people who have inspired me in my life and sporting career, I think of Aly Raisman. Aly Raisman has always been an inspiration to me as an athlete in her poise, resilience, and grace.

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!