Katherine Golub: “Rest”

Rest: The Nagoskis define rest as what happens when you stop using part of you that's used up, worn out, damaged, or inflamed so it has a chance to renew. Rest includes both sleep and downtime between activities. When we rest, our brains perform all sorts of processes necessary for us to be fully functional such as digesting the past, assessing the present, and imagining the future.

I was conceived the day after my mother’s mother — Mary Katherine Trant — died of liver cirrhosis after struggling for many years with alcoholism. My mother named me Katherine Mary in her memory.

Given her mother’s death and numerous additional traumas, my mother was largely emotionally unavailable after I was born. I interpreted my mother’s absence as meaning I was unwanted, and this made friendships challenging.

My “best friend” from when I was four to fourteen was a popular girl who lived two doors down. She had a hard time deciding whether she wanted to be my friend. One day, she did. The next, she didn’t.

I had big teeth and big glasses and hated gym class. Thank goodness, I discovered my escape in books. I remember flipping through a palm-reading book, probably around eleven or twelve years old, looking at my left life line, thinking — things will get much better when I grow up.

Luckily, they did.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The birth of my son, Kai (who’s now thirteen).

Here’s how it happened:

Starting in college, I found my sense of self-worth by getting good grades and leading social justice campaigns (starting in college). I was a super over-achiever, and I exhausted myself trying to take on every bit of work I could handle. As a result, I struggled with constant anxiety, migraines, and other health problems.

A voice inside demanded that I stop and ask myself what I truly wanted, but I was terrified to let people down. So I ignored my heart and continued to work all day, almost every day.

That was until a series of wake-up calls compelled me to turn my ship around.

First, I got the call that my partner, who was undocumented at the time, had been stopped by a cop while driving to work. He was detained and deported back to Mexico six months later.

A few months after that, while at a routine doctor’s visit, I got the surprise of my life that I was pregnant.

Finally, in January 2008, when I was seven months pregnant, I moved to Oaxaca, Mexico. There was no way that I could continue with life as I’d known it.

In Mexico, with a small baby in my arms and unable to keep doing the work I’d been doing, I was forced to ask myself how I might create a career that met my baby’s needs, my needs, and the world’s needs.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I probably wouldn’t be coaching today if it wasn’t for a savings bond I received from my Great Aunt Mary in 2012.

After Kai was born in March 2008, I moved back and forth between Oaxaca, Mexico and Massachusetts. By the time Kai was four-and-a-half, I could no longer afford to live in Oaxaca or go back and forth, and I decided to move back to Greenfield, Massachusetts.

After Kai was born, I could no longer continue my work with the hotel workers’ union, so I decided to pursue a path as a yoga teacher, childbirth mentor, and birth doula. However, when I returned to Massachusetts, it wasn’t tenable to work on-call as a doula as the single mom of a young child or to work nights and weekends as a yoga and childbirth teacher.

The career options I saw were working for close to minimum wage as a human service worker or starting a business.

Witnessing my childbirth clients’ transformations sparked my desire to become a coach (something I could do during school hours!). So, five months after I returned home, in January 2013, I opened my full-time professional coaching practice.

When we share success stories in white American culture, we often leave out the financial support. Although I do not have easy relationships with my older family members, I am grateful for the financial safety net they provided during those years.

My mother helped me pay the bills while I lived in Oaxaca, my father loaned me money to pay for my coaching training, and my Great Aunt Mary passed away shortly before I moved back to the states, leaving me a 15,000 dollars savings bond. That savings bond was the financial bridge that helped me cross the chasm to paying the bills with my coaching income when I first started.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In 2006, when my then-partner (Kai’s dad) was picked up by immigration, I was working in New Haven, CT, with the hotel workers’ union. When he was deported to Mexico, I transferred with the union to Phoenix, AZ, to be closer to him, and I continued fighting for fair organizing rights in Phoenix and Tucson.

Right after my partner was picked up, I began getting migraines. The migraines weren’t painful, but they were scary: My vision became distorted, one side of my face and arm got numb, and I lost the ability to speak or write coherently. My body’s stress manifested through these physical symptoms.

One day, I was out for lunch with a Tucson city councilor discussing how we might win a fair organizing rights agreement for the proposed convention center hotel when I started having a migraine. I pushed through, continuing the conversation, but a few minutes in, I suddenly realized that I had called the councilor by the mayor’s name. He and the mayor were not friends. How embarrassing!

Luckily, the councilor was forgiving. I could have gone into a shame spiral, but thank goodness he found it funny, and we planned another time to resume the conversation. This situation helped me understand the importance of resting when stressed out and taking breaks when I need them.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The quote I share most often with my clients is: “Never waste a good trigger.”

In 2009, I participated in a month-long yoga teacher training with Ana Forrest, known in the yoga world for her unique yoga style that helps students heal emotional trauma. Each morning at 6am, we gathered for an intense, two-hour class, the heat turned up to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. You could hear someone experiencing emotional release, crying, shaking, and releasing trauma from their body at any given moment.

On the final day of the training, Ana gave us T-shirts that read, Never waste a good trigger.

Here’s what I think this means:

In the face of all the injustice and messed-up-ness in the world, we’re bound to get triggered. It is normal to feel grief and rage.

To heal through the hard stuff and discern our steps wisely, we need to turn toward the triggered parts of ourselves with kindness and shine light on beliefs that hold us back from being the people life is calling us to be.

The awareness we gain when we do this makes it possible to choose a path that serves us more.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m putting the finishing touches on the manuscript for my first book: When You’re Standing at Life’s Gate: How to Get Clear & Confident About What’s Calling You Next, which helps readers who are burned out and uncertain about what’s next to get clear about their next steps forward.

I realized my clients most wanted support with work-life clarity while choosing a topic for my MBA capstone project in early 2018. I took all my clients’ intake forms from the previous two years, made a list of the words they used most frequently, and then tallied how often they used these words.

The word my clients use most frequently is clarity, and the words they use almost as often are confidence, focus, and balance. Most of my clients were coming — and still come — to me to get clear and confident about their next steps in work. They know they need a change, but they feel scared, overwhelmed, and confused about which path to take.

For my capstone project, I decided to create a curriculum about getting clear about what’s next in one’s career. I began by reading all the books I could find on career transition, but I couldn’t find a single book that adequately answered the question. So, I decided to write one myself.

I now share this curriculum with my clients, and I plan to publish the book in 2023.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, Gratitude: According to the VIA Character Strengths Survey (which is free and can help you gain more insight into your strengths), gratitude is my number one strength. An experienced back in 2007 inspired me to build this skill.

One of the few regrets I have is not saying thank you when I had the chance. In 2007, when I was driving from Phoenix to Mexico at seven months pregnant, I left a roadside stand in Northern Mexico, put my purse — with my passport, bank cards, money, everything — on the roof of my car, and drove off. I didn’t realize what I’d done until we arrived at the toll booth and didn’t have money to pay the toll.

At the end of a day-long pursuit of the purse aided by the local firemen, I discovered that a man driving an oil tanker had stopped, picked up the bag, and took it to his house for safe-keeping. He happily returned the purse when the firefighters drove us to his house late at night. I wish I would have thanked him more, but I lost his contact information and never could. I don’t even remember the name of the town!

Rather than using regret as an opportunity for self-flagellation, I use regret as an opportunity for learning. And this experience taught me to say thank you when I have the chance.

Second, Kindness: I’ve always been pretty kind to others, but I was not always kind to myself. The bullying I experienced as a child got so bad that in seventh and eighth grade, I was suicidal. I thought that if other people didn’t think I was worthy, then I must not be.

My first step toward developing self-kindness was being an exchange student in the Netherlands during my junior year of high school. I immediately had a chosen family among the other exchange students. My peers at school were interested in being my friend because I was different. And my best friend there — an exchange student from Mexico — often told me that valia la pena or I was worthy of being his best friend. Being surrounded by people who loved me taught me that I could love myself.

Third, Responsibility: If you ask my son, Kai, which statement I say most frequently, he’ll probably tell you, With great privilege comes great responsibility.

I first became aware of systems of oppression as a high school senior while doing an independent study about US policy in Central America.

In the two decades since, I’ve become increasingly aware of the unearned privileges I hold as a white, cis-gendered, educated, able-bodied, healthy citizen with access to wealth and nature. I still believe I have a responsibility to help change the structures that make it challenging for others to meet their needs.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

For nearly nine years, most of my coaching clients have come to me for support healing from burnout, and I have extensive training and personal experience in this topic.

The first time I burned out. I was nineteen. In January 2001, I moved to Taos, New Mexico, to intern at the Taos Pueblo reservation elementary school.

For the next nine months, in addition to my internship, I worked seven days a week for close to minimum wage. I waited tables, directed an after-school program and later a summer camp (where I was in *way* over my head), and cared for Artie (a ninety-two-year-old man from Brooklyn) as a live-in home health aide on the weekends.

Although I fell in love with the area and intended to stay, by August, I burned out. The friend I was living with at the time and I decided to leave. We headed first to DC “to become more politically active,” quickly ran out of money, and landed back in Connecticut.

For the next six years, I organized my fellow students on my college campus and later worked in strategic affairs for the hotel workers’ union. I witnessed many of my comrades burn out and leave the fight for social justice because the work was just too much, and there weren’t systems of care in place to help them keep going. I also struggled with feelings of burnout myself, though I didn’t stop working until, as I shared above, I became a mother.

I still see many friends drop out from social justice organizing, and it breaks my heart.

The central purpose of my work now is to help people who are engaged in social justice heal from burnout, get clear about how to craft a work-life that is impactful and nourishing, and weave a sense of joy into their lives.

As for what makes me professionally qualified, folks can read my professional qualifications at callingsandcourage.com/about/katherines-qualifications.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

My favorite definition of burnout comes from Emily and Amelia Nagosk’s book, Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle. Their definition of burnout is the feeling of being overwhelmed and exhausted by everything you have to do while still worrying that you’re not doing enough.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The Nagoskis teach that wellness (i.e., the opposite of burnout) is not a state of mind or a state of being but rather an action. Wellness is the freedom to move through all the cycles of being human — from effort to rest, from autonomy to connection.

When you’re not burned out, you will feel overwhelmed or tired once in a while. But you also have the ability and support to recognize how you feel and respond in a way that meets your needs.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on” and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The research is so clear on both the short and long-term impacts of burnout.

For example, in 2017, the National Institutes of Health published a systematic review of 39 articles that met the criteria for prospective studies entitled Physical, Psychological, and Occupational Consequences of Job Burnout.

They found: “Burnout was a significant predictor of the following physical consequences: hypercholesterolemia, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, hospitalization due to cardiovascular disorder, musculoskeletal pain, changes in pain experiences, prolonged fatigue, headaches, gastrointestinal issues, respiratory problems, severe injuries and mortality below the age of 45 years.

The psychological effects were insomnia, depressive symptoms, use of psychotropic and antidepressant medications, hospitalization for mental disorders and psychological ill-health symptoms.

Job dissatisfaction, absenteeism, new disability pension, job demands, job resources, and presenteeism were identified as professional outcomes.”

In short, burnout is dangerous.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

At the root of it all, I believe that the primary cause of burnout is white supremacist cis-hetero-patriarchal capitalism. The basic definition of capitalism is the system under which a small group of people owns the means of production, and everyone else works to produce an outcome. It is the paradigm within which everything is commodified — made into a commodity that can be bought and sold — even human beings. Capitalism is the paradigm within which we define worth through production rather than essence. In other words, we base our sense of self-worth on what we do instead of who we are.

Can you imagine a world in which you belonged simply for who you were? Where you didn’t have to prove or even question your worthiness? Where no one felt worthless (worth less)?

Instead, we live within a system that convinces us that there’s not enough to go around and that we need to earn our place in the world. When you’ve been told this message your whole life, of course, you feel that no matter how much you do, it’s never enough.

It’s like capitalism is the water, and we’re like fish. We usually don’t even realize we’re swimming in it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

One: Complete the Stress Cycle (Move Your Body!)

Have you ever dealt with a challenge but still felt stressed out even though the matter was resolved?

Today, I’ll share the reason this happens and what you can do about it. To understand how stress works in your body, let’s imagine you’re on the savanna, and a tiger starts chasing you.

Thank goodness your body initiates the cascade of physiological changes that tell you to… run!

The tiger is the stressor — any stimuli that activates your body’s stress response because you consciously or unconsciously perceive it to be a threat. And the physiological shift that occurs when your body perceives the threat and releases neurochemicals and hormones is stress.

In their book Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle, Emily and Amelia Nagoski teach that stressors and stress are separate things.

It matters that we understand stressors and stress separately because we deal with stressors and our stress separately.

Here’s how we (and other mammals) deal with stress in the wild:

Let’s say the tiger chases an antelope. The antelope can’t fight the tiger, so the antelope runs! But maybe the antelope can’t outrun the tiger. So, as a last-ditch effort to survive, the antelope lies down and plays dead. Let’s say the tiger thinks — Oh gross! A dead antelope. I want mine alive. — and he lets the antelope go. The antelope survives!

Once the tiger is out of the picture, what does the antelope do?

Rather than just getting up and walking away, the antelope — like most mammals, including humans — shakes. The stressor is gone, but the antelope needs to complete the stress cycle. And she does that by shaking the stress out of her body.

Like all mammals, even after we humans deal with a stressor (and are safe from the tiger!), we still need to deal with the stress.

The great news is that, just like the antelope, if we allow them to, our bodies will complete the stress cycle on their own. We will shake, cry, laugh, scream, and move in all sorts of ways that allow the stress to move through us.

Stress is not the problem. The problem is that we often don’t go all the way through our emotional tunnels. We get stuck in the middle of an incomplete stress cycle.

We get stuck in the stress cycle for many reasons, including:

We learn that we’re not supposed to feel or show certain emotions: It’s not nice. It’s weak.

Sometimes, it is dangerous to show how you feel. You might risk losing your job or being attacked.

We are in a helping profession or a caretaking relationship where we’re constantly holding space for others’ emotions and entering emotional tunnels with other people. If that’s you, you must devote time to processing through the stress you hold on behalf of others, even if you are not directly experiencing the stressors yourself.

We don’t take time for the activities that allow us to complete the cycle (see below).

We don’t realize that dealing with stress and dealing with the stressors require a whole different set of strategies. We believe that we’ve solved the problem when the stressor is gone.

The bad news is that you can get emotionally exhausted and burn out if you repeatedly cut the stress cycle short.

But the good news is that because stressors and the stress they cause are different, we can deal with our stress even when stressors are still present. In other words, we can feel joy, even while fighting big, intractable systems like patriarchy and racism.

The research shows that the single most efficient strategy for completing the stress cycle is (drum roll, please…) physical activity.

No, I am not telling you to exercise to look like the cookie cutter image of beauty that the Bikini Industrial Complex tells you that you should. Rather, I’m saying we need to exercise because of how it makes us feel.

To complete the stress cycle, we need to let our bodies know that we’ve survived the threat and we’re safe. We need to speak our body’s language.

If there’s a tiger, we run! If we’re dealing with a challenging boss, we run!

Personally, I don’t particularly like running (and that’s an understatement). For me, it’s yoga, walking, dancing, and most recently, climbing. For you, it might be bouncing on a rebounder, biking, hiking, or playing frisbee. Anything that gets your heart beating harder for twenty to sixty minutes helps you move through the tunnel.

Other ways to help your body complete the stress cycle include deep belly laughing, crying, tensing your muscles and releasing them, engaging in creative expression, giving and receiving hugs, and breathing deeply with a longer exhale than inhale.

As you practice, allow your body to feel what it feels. You may notice waves of rage, grief, panic, shame, or even joy. These are signs you’re going through the stress cycle.

If you’ve spent years holding anger or sadness or fear in your body, you probably have a lot of accumulated stress response cycles, and it may take a while to move through them all. You don’t need to know where the emotions came from to move through them.

Experiment. Notice how your body responds to different practices on different days. The most important thing is to schedule time — the research says we need about thirty minutes per day — and act as if your life depends on it. Pay attention to how you feel, and take the steps that help you feel incrementally better over time.

Two: Rest.

The Nagoskis define rest as what happens when you stop using part of you that’s used up, worn out, damaged, or inflamed so it has a chance to renew. Rest includes both sleep and downtime between activities. When we rest, our brains perform all sorts of processes necessary for us to be fully functional such as digesting the past, assessing the present, and imagining the future.

How much rest do we need? According to the Nagoskis, science says we need 42% rest or ten hours per day. Below that will take a toll on your physical and emotional health. This rest time can include sleep, physical activity, stress-reducing conversation, and other restful activities.

Three: Connect.

We humans are social animals designed to live in groups like flocks of birds, ant colonies, and honeybees. According to research led by Julianne Holt-Lunstad, loneliness has the same impact on the body as smoking fifteen cigarettes in a day. We are not meant to be alone.

On the other hand, connecting with people we trust is the best thing we can do to navigate adversity and feel better. James Coan, the affective neuroscientist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, has conducted research that shows that when we look at a hill, we see it as steeper if we’re alone and less steep when another person is with us. Likewise, we perceive minor pain as less intense when someone is with us than when we’re alone. A sense of belonging calms the amygdala and lowers cortisol levels.

Four: Manage Your Stressors

In addition to dealing with your stress, you also need to deal with your stressors. Of course, there are countless steps you might take depending on your particular challenge. However, here are two basic steps to take:

Create a definition of success that works for you. One way to do this is to create SMART goals:

S / Specific: The goal is tangible. You know when you’ve achieved it.

M / Measurable: You know when you’ve achieved it.

A / Achievable: Achieving the goal is within your control.

R / Relevant: The goal matters to you personally.

T / Timely: You can achieve the goal relatively soon. It may be a smaller, incremental goal that leads you toward a larger vision.

Once you know what you’re aiming for, sit down and make a plan to reach it. And if you don’t know how to reach your goal, ask yourself how you might learn.

2. If the stressor is outside your control, get clear about whether the challenge is worth it. Often, people burn out because they’re engaged in a battle outside their control. If this is you, ask yourself: What is greater: The cost of continuing or the cost of stopping? The benefit of continuing or the benefit of stopping? Are the effort, discomfort, frustration, and failure worth the learning and growing?

It may be that the voice inside of you tells you that you’re done. Or it might tell you that all of the learning you’re doing is worth it, despite the struggle. Give yourself the time and space to listen to the quiet voice with you. There’s a part of you who knows what to do even when you don’t know what to do.

Five: Change the Stories You Tell Yourself

Have you ever invested time in taking care of yourself — going to the gym, taking a nap, reading a book — only to end up feeling more anxious, guilty, or even sad afterward?

If a part of you believes that there’s something wrong with investing time in self-care, then that part may try to prevent you from engaging in self-care or make you feel worse when you’re done.

If this sounds familiar, then readers probably have some healing work to do. You probably have what Sarah Peyton calls unconscious contracts — agreements you made when you were younger to act or not act in certain ways.

If this resonates and readers believe that they have some healing to do to know deep down that they are worthy of care, then I encourage them to find a coach or therapist who can help. In particular, I recommend Internal Family Systems, a highly effective type of therapy.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

I love this question!

Before reaching out to support someone with burnout, I encourage readers to check their intentions.

Make sure that you’re offering support not to fix the other person but rather to accompany your friend through this challenging time. If the other person feels like you think there’s something wrong with them or you’re trying to fix them, it will likely add to their feelings of not-enough-ness, which are a root cause of burnout in the first place. And they’ll be unlikely to feel genuinely supported or say yes to your offer.

Before you offer support, get curious about whether there’s any resentment behind your offer. If you feel resentful about providing support, you are likely doing too much and veering toward burnout yourself. If possible, take time to process your stress before reaching out. On the other hand, though, showing up for a friend can give us energy, so you don’t necessarily need to hold back, either. Just be aware of what you’re offering.

The second step is to respond with resonance rather than reassurance. Sarah Peyton describes the difference in her wonderful book, Your Resonant Self Workbook.

Reassurance is when we tell someone that everything is going to be okay. Reassurance sometimes feels good to receive, but it is unlikely to help heal trauma at the root of burnout.

On the other hand, resonance is when we focus attention on another person (or ourselves), intending to truly understand them. When someone turns toward us and says — Of course, you feel XYZ. Of course, you need XYZ — and we feel — Yes! That’s it! Finally, someone gets me. — we feel a sense of relaxation. That is resonance.

Third, make your offer as specific as possible. In How We Show Up, Mia Birdsong quotes an interviewee, Caroline, about the importance of offering specific support. Caroline says:

There’s labor involved in people articulating their needs. Sometimes that is exhausting when you’re already down. And I think without taking people’s autonomy or initiative away from them, I am trying to be more specific in terms of how I offer support to people. ‘I want to come and do your dishes and throw some laundry in. Would that be okay with you?’ Or ‘I know this is really hard. Can I maybe look into where you could get some resources for this?’ Or ‘Can I take your kids? Because I’d really love to have them today while you go do something for yourself.’ Or whatever it is.

What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Whether or not business owners and organizational leaders prioritize employees’ mental wellness largely depends on their values. Do leaders give lip service to valuing employees’ wellbeing to improve their brand image, or do they genuinely value their staff member’s health and happiness as much as their bottom line?

When company owners don’t really care about workers, workers and consumers must organize on behalf of workers’ wellbeing. It can be hard to start a union, but if readers are interested in forming a union, I recommend researching which unions represent their sector and reaching out to union representatives for advice.

Likewise, consumers have a responsibility to pay attention when workers are organizing and act in solidarity with other worker demands such as boycotts. If consumers can afford to do so, we can vote with our dollars and support companies that are more likely to treat workers fairly, like buying from local producers and fair trade or B Corps-certified companies.

If employers genuinely value their workers enough to prioritize their wellbeing, but they feel lost about how to start, I recommend researching networks in their sector or region that might provide support. For example, your region might have a Businesses for Social Responsibility network, or you might become B Corps certified or earn other industry-specific certifications.

I get that my assertion that it comes down to whether leaders care may not feel entirely fair. I work with many people in the human service and nonprofit sectors who struggle to fund their work or are beholden to funders who limit how they invest their funds. It can be hard to run an organization on a shoestring budget while also prioritizing employees’ wellbeing. However, things can change when organizational leaders prioritize their team members’ wellbeing (and their own) as much as their program participants’ wellbeing. With limited funding and lots of creativity, it is possible to create a workplace where everyone works a healthy amount and their needs are cared for.

For example, the nonprofit Faith in Action has a policy called the Family Work Integration plan. On Monday through Thursday, staff execute work, and Friday is a paid workday with zero emails, meetings, or travel. Staff can use the day how they choose (for catch-up, professional development, medical appointments, or anything that will contribute to creativity and development). I recommend reading more about this policy in Denise Collazo’s fabulous book, Thriving in the Fight.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

If there is a pattern of staff burnout (meaning more than one person is burned out), it is an indication that workplace policies and practices might be contributing to burnout.

In this case, I invite employers to take an honest look at their values and the gap between the values they espouse and the values they live by. Then, I invite them to get curious about how they might align their workplace policies and practice with their values. This will look different for each workplace.

If you don’t know how widespread burnout is in your workplace, ask workers. You may gather a lot of helpful information about your workplace climate by surveying workers about their energy levels and needs.

You might also discover that certain workers have different needs. For example, a year and a half into covid, burnout rates are especially high for parents and other family caretakers. I invite employers to get curious about how they might help these employees meet their needs while still doing high-quality work. For example, can employers shift expectations around when and where staff work, allowing them to continue working from home or at different hours than the norm? When employers shift workplace logistics to meet worker needs while still expecting quality work, employee loyalty and engagement increase and turnover decreases.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Here are two:

Thinking you need just to put yourself first:

I often hear people who are burned out say that they just need to learn to put themselves first. And, yes, people who burn out typically need to strengthen their ability to honor their own needs. However, honoring your needs (i.e., recognizing your needs with respect and taking action to meet them) is different than putting yourself first.

Rather than putting yourself first or putting others first, the work is to learn how to dance in a flow of giving and receiving, caring for yourself and caring for others, being cared for and respecting others as they care for themselves.

2. Just going surface level

If you ask many people what they need to do to heal from burnout, they’ll say they need to take better care of themselves. Sleep and exercise more. Work less.

Of course, your actions are important. However, our actions arise from our beliefs. The actions that lead to burnout are usually rooted in unconscious contracts that say we should do things a certain way or else. They often sound like — If I don’t (say yes / work harder / do better), then I won’t (belong / be likable / be good enough).

To let go of behavior patterns that lead to burnout for the long term, we must heal our unconscious contracts and form new agreements with ourselves that support our wellbeing.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I imagine a world in which all peoples’ needs are met, needs from connection to meaning to play to healthy food to shelter to rest. I believe that such a world is possible.

I also believe that to create such a world, we all must embrace our responsibility to care for one another. If I could share one idea with all people (in a respectful, non-indoctrinating way), it would be that we all have a responsibility to care for each other.

On the one hand, that looks like passing concrete policies such as paying reparations to descendants of former slaves, dismantling the prison industrial complex, and halting oil and gas extraction.

On the other hand, embracing our responsibility to care for each other means creating workplaces, homes, schools, places of worship, public meetings, any space where people come together where the norm is to ask for, offer, receive and give support.

