Katherine Bihlmeier: How To Slow Down To Do More

Katherine Bihlmeier works with people who are ready to step out of the anxious, fear-based and limited survival mode to find out what else is possible in life, live their full potential and rejoice the miracle of each day. As a certified Access Consciousness Bars and Body Process Facilitator, and a transformational life-changer with over 20 years of expertise, she is authoring an upcoming book “The Soul on Fire” — an inspirational pragmatic guide for life transformation from feeling lost and overwhelme, to waking up each morning excited to be alive and living a truly orgastic life. Katherine teaches and speaks at events on a wide array of topics, such as fulfilled relationships, conscious parenting, holistic approach to business, self-empowerment and potential development; she travels the world creating multiple projects and spreading joy and consciousness everywhere she goes.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I would say that my career path developed with my life path, and there was never a separation between those two. I was always a seeker and I’ve been exploring various jobs and professions, always collecting pieces of the puzzle and getting more conscious of my gifts and capacities.

About 20 years ago I found myself in a very challenging time, where I finally chose to go for my life and to recognize that I do have great capacities to contribute to people to change their lives! I started working with various healers, spiritual teachers, and also doctors, bringing a new approach to their practice with clients and patients.

I truly believe that everyone has their own wisdom, capacities, and skills which they come to Earth with. Those gifts are just waiting for you to get in touch with them and remember what you know. What would the world look like if everyone lived their capacities and wisdom and brought that out into the world? What could we then create?

I wrote a longer post about my life path on the blog on my website, where you can read more details about my journey.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed?

It’s the general platform from which people are living, which is called the “survival mode”. Survival always keeps us coming from the space of fear. When you’re “run” by survival, as soon as you wake up, you unconsciously already have all these films running through your head: managing everything in the right way, tumbling through the to-do lists in your head, rushing into breakfast, trying not to be late… This platform is about keeping everything under control, so nothing goes wrong and you are not made wrong for anything. People use all of their energy so that nothing bad happens and all situations stay predictable and controllable.

This causes a lot of stress in the body and doesn’t give you any space to breathe. What if you could choose to enjoy, be aligned, and listen to your inner voice regarding what is truly required, and what your next step in each moment could be?

There is a way out of this dead-end street. Most of my clients start working with me standing exactly at this point. And they’ve been having great success in choosing to go from surviving to thriving, happiness and creating their life consciously.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness?

When it comes to productivity, people who are rushed unconsciously choose to take the same route and to stay safe with a known, linear solution, which always results in having the same old predictable outcomes. That is more of an invention, rather than actual creation.

Also, people often rush to get things done instead of being present and in tune with their body and what it requires. We’re almost all trained with the mindset to first do the exhausting work, and only then we can enjoy, take care of our bodies, our fun, and our happiness. Sometimes going for a short sports session can help you work faster and more focused. Though many of you rather choose not to listen to your body, push through for hours until you’re done, and only then allow yourself to have fun. If you constantly live your life this way, that is also going to harm your body and wellbeing.

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down?

Why slowing down? For me, it’s about letting yourself live in balance with your natural essence, where your body always knows what is required. There is a time to sit in nature, a time for working out, eating, creating, taking the next steps for your business… Everyone is individual and each day is unique. Nothing ever follows the same order, when you are in the flow.

I would not suggest slowing down, but rather turning this fear-based rush into a platform of kindness with ourselves, loving ourselves and knowing that everything is perfect — and allowing our inner flow. Start asking questions without needing to answer them from your head: “Universe, show me the priorities for today!”

I know that this could be a very big leap from where you are standing at the moment… And yes, it is a challenge and a big mindset shift. Or even more so, it requires letting go of the mindset that you’ve been so strongly holding onto, which seems to have been the base of how everything moves in this world. A lot of the work I do with clients is taking them through the steps of changing this old platform and making totally new experiences.

All that your mind wants is to predict everything in advance and be sure of the outcome. We think that’s what gives us security. And exactly that is the point where how we’re currently wired needs to be reconnected in a totally new way. The only thing which brings you to this new space is to have many new experiences that take you beyond your past beliefs.

Fear is not real. It’s a distraction from what you’d like to choose and create. If fear shows up, breathe into your heart and ask your heart: “Is this real?” I sometimes ask myself: “What’s the worst thing that could happen? And if that happens, would I die?” When I tune in to that, my body relaxes, my heart opens and I am actually willing to receive it and go for the new choice. And never ever has my worst-case scenario come true. Whereas, if you suppress your fear, you mostly create exactly the outcome you’re trying to avoid.

I also offer great online workshops and groups where you and other fellow seekers can go beyond fear and support one another in making these new steps and changing your world. You can also join our monthly free “O” Factor Coaching and connect with a fantastic group of brave, open-hearted people who join me for great life-changing conversations each month.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed. Can you share with our readers 6 strategies that you use to “slow down to do more”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

The first and only strategy is — don’t buy into the realities of others!!! Choose to create your life and possibilities. Live what you came here for, from your knowing and not from the programs and realities of others. Don’t let yourself be guided by fear… And it’s very easy.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you have a job and your boss comes and tells you: “I need this done by the end of this week.” In the normal world, you’ll do everything to have it done by the end of the week. You’re here to do work for the company! The fear is, that if you don’t deliver on time, you’re going to lose your job. Most of the people won’t sit down and have a true look at what is required and what the priority is. What is really the priority for this company? Most people choose to shut off, function like robots, and do what they’re told. That’s not living. That’s not what you’re here for.

I’m inviting you to come back to your creativity, your capacities, your knowledge, your wisdom… Ask more questions. Allow more of yourself and be truthful. Continuing with the above example, I would invite you to train yourself that no matter what you’re told by others, you look at what’s your awareness and your reality. Your creativity is going to show up if you allow your awareness, rather than suppress it. What are your wisdom and knowledge? Being who you truly are is the most precious gift for you, for the whole world… and also the company you work for.

In my business, I have a team that is creating with me. And I am not asking them to do what I tell them, I am rather asking for us to create together. So instead of having a boss-employee platform, where the employee is not really allowed to come up with their own brilliance, I’m inviting my team to always show up with their awareness and their capacities. And that’s why I have them in my team — to be with people who are even better and greater than me! So instead of the classic boss-employee relationship, we live more of a “creation-ship”.

Most often, when employees come up with creative ideas, they’ll still express them within the frame of what the company wants to hear and how the bosses are thinking. They don’t dare to come up with their ideas beyond all these realities — the ideas which could create even more possibilities and money for this company and everyone involved.

In order to dare to have a happy, fulfilled life, it also takes courage to make the choices that lead you there. We all ask for happiness, wonders, and miracles, but we don’t choose what’s required for it. There’s this quote they often attribute to Einstein, saying: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” If we always choose the same things, we’ll keep on making the same experiences.

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

For me, the word “mindfulness” is a very vogue word at the moment. So much is put into the ‘mindfulness’ category, and my approach might be totally different. What I often see is that people use all the mindfulness techniques to actually beam themselves away from what is actually going on in them and in their lives. For me, mindfulness is about listening to your heart. STOP listening to the limited survival programs in your mind.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

Stop trying to be mindful! Start being heartful! ☺

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work?

Set your alarm clock to ring at every hour. Each time the alarm goes off, take time to take 4–5 deep breaths. You could open a window and have a few conscious breaths of fresh air.

Use this break to come back into your body, step out of the automatic functioning mode and get in touch with your awareness. Expand, reconnect, and open your heart… Then, ask a few questions about your next steps: “What is required now?” “What requires my attention?”, “What creates the most for my business, for the company, for my work here..?” Explore what shows up when you approach your days in this way.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices?

I’m teaching a self-practice, which is very easy to do by yourself, and which allows you to expand your awareness and consciousness, and at the same time relax your mind, body, and spirit, and open yourself and your life to new possibilities.

There’s also another great practice I’d like to invite you to play with. Ask to be the greatest version of you every day. Even greater than yesterday! And things will start to change.

When it comes to books, I’m currently finishing the manuscript of my first book “The Soul on Fire”, which is to be published early 2021. It’s a beautiful invitation to come home to yourself and what your life truly is about.

I’ve also started a podcast called “Living Beyond This Reality”, as an invitation to go beyond everything which you see being lived around you and what you make real. Start truly creating the life you came here for. In the podcast, we cover various topics, and the main invitation is always to explore what else is possible beyond what we’ve been taught life is. If you were truly living what you came here for, what would your life look like? Would you bother with the mindsets, rules, and realities of others? “Living Beyond This Reality” podcast is all about inspiring you to look beyond what you’ve been choosing in all areas of your life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Who has the courage of asking for the kingdom, is going to be delivered the paradise.”

“Start living from your inner source and surrender to the higher guidance, so you truly create new possibilities for your life, new realities, and get out of the “yuck”.”

Through choosing different every day, and looking back at where I was 20 or 30 years ago, I could never have imagined being where I am now and being who I am now. Everything starts with a choice. Start choosing from your heart, and act from your heart.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love joking with my clients that I’m a “consciousness dealer”. They come to me for insights, inspiration, and sometimes also a firm nudge to choose even more in their lives. It’s easy to distract or deceive yourself about where you stand. Sometimes, on our own, we don’t see how limited and conditioned our choices are — and I love bringing consciousness in, and inviting people to go beyond what they think and make real. Some of my long-term clients couldn’t even in their wildest dreams imagine how many doors opened up for them and how they live today, compared to how they felt and where they were when we first met. And that’s what I’d like to see even more of in the world. People consciously creating their lives.

So my invitation is to focus more on consciousness in your life. Look beyond, ask more questions. There are no limitations. The more conscious you are, the more conscious choices you can make. And every choice you make creates your life and also ripples out into the world. And nothing is ever wrong. With each step, you can get aware of what your choices created and then choose new. And that way, YOU start to be the creator of your life.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!

Thank you for reading through this. Looking forward to meeting you in person one day. Wishing you a happy, fulfilled, magic, conscious life! ☺