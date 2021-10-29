Katharina Kempf of TokStrategies: “Networking skills”

Networking skills. Being able to connect with people and establishing meaningful connections made starting my business a lot easier. Knowing who to reach out to when faced with new challenges can put you ahead of your competition. Before starting my business, I had never written an employment contract or retainer agreement. Luckily, I knew business advisors and HR professionals that were able to help me or at least point me in the right direction.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Katharina Kempf.

Katharina Kempf is the founder and CEO of TokStrategies, a digital marketing agency that specializes in helping brands succeed in the short-form video space. With over half a million followers in China she is also a KOL on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Her experience in the creation of short-form video content stems from over 2 years of working for TikTok as an international communications executive as well as her own experience as an influencer on Douyin.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in Germany with my mom and my little sister. My dad died when I was 3 years old, which forced my mom to go back to working a fulltime job to provide for the family. As the oldest one, I had to take on many responsibilities from a young age. Nevertheless, I have many happy memories from my childhood. I enjoyed spending time with my friends, playing music and was top of my class in school.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Many coincidences and setbacks led me to this career. At university I studied Chinese studies, and went to Beijing and later to Tokyo to complete my studies. Finally, I decided to do my masters degree in international management in London. I always wanted to go back to Asia and I received a job offer to go into banking in China. However, at the last minute my visa got rejected. I was devastated. The company promised to try again after 6 months, but I didn’t want to sit around waiting. So I applied to hundreds of positions and internships and ended up with 3 offers, 2 full-time positions in sales and one 6 month internship at TikTok, a company no one under the age of 20 had heard of at that time. I decided to do the internship and was offered a full time position after 3 months. I was able to be part of the amazing growth, but decided to stay in Europe and finally parted ways with Tiktok earlier this year to start my own business. I’m now helping brands with their digital marketing strategy, advertising and live-streaming on TikTok.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was working at TikTok I wanted to get to know the app better and so I started making my own videos. I also wanted to retain my Mandarin skills and decided to create and post videos in Mandarin to post on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Because Douyin was available first, it’s always been a little further developed, with more features. This helped me to understand and try out features already available on Douyin that would be added to Tiktok later. I came up with a strategy for my account, posted regularly and managed to grow to over half a million followers in 1 year. Suddenly I became an influencer myself and was being recognized when I had dinner in London’s Chinatown.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Resilience

Shortly before I started my business my grandpa passed away. This made starting my business a lot harder, but I reminded myself there’s never a perfect time to start a business. I took the time I needed to cope with the grief and was then able to bounce back and focus on my business again.

2. Relationship building

Especially in the first stages of building my own business, the relationships I built and the ability to connect with others helped to get my business off the ground. Signing up for industry events in London and meeting and speaking to people helped me to gain my first clients through only word of mouth, before even having my website up and running.

3. A clear, but adaptable vision

Having a vision of the future of the business helped me to find the right team members, clients and business support needed to develop my business. However, being able to adapt this vision according to my clients needs and new market developments accelerated the growth of my business already in its early stages. So the European side of my business was purely focused on social media marketing on TikTok in the beginning, until I discovered many clients were interested in using the new livestreaming function to sell their products too. I had previously gained some experience in planning and executing livestreams on Douyin and was soon able to use these skills to find clients and suitable talent to offer the same services for early movers on TikTok.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I don’t think that society feels uncomfortable with strong women. However, there are stereotypes around the idea of what a strong woman looks like and I think society feels uncomfortable with this typical portrayal. A lot of times “strong women” in business are described with predominantly male character traits. Their nurturing nature seems to be overpowered by character traits such as dominance and aggression.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I don’t quite fit the stereotype lots of people have about strong business women and so I do not often experience people feeling uncomfortable with me. On the other hand, I have experienced people underestimating me and my business skills when first meeting me. However, I have learned to use this to my advantage.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Building and nurturing good relationships, no matter whether they are with business partners, clients, advisors or personal, is immensely important to the majority of people when building or running a business. If most people feel uneasy around you — and you don’t belong to the top 1% of people knowledgeable and competent in their field, so that you can succeed without any help from anyone ever — I suggest you start questioning what makes people feel this way around you. It’s not your responsibility to make everyone feel good and happy, but if a majority of people feel uncomfortable when you are in the room, it will make your way to success a lot more challenging. So ask a few friends or people you trust for open and honest feedback and try to find a balance between leading and being respected, but not feared.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to change the image of what a powerful woman looks like. Power can manifest itself in various ways. The idea of a powerful man is already way too simplified. There are lots of powerful men such as Zhang Yiming, CEO of Bytedance and TikTok, who always radiated competence and calmness, but doesn’t necessarily fit the image society has of powerful men. What we have done is taken this oversimplified picture of powerful men and tried to use it as an explanation of what powerful women should also look like. This stereotype doesn’t benefit women in business and simply does not fit a lot of powerful leaders I was grateful to encounter during my career at TikTok and in my own business.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

The way to success isn’t always easy and men and women have to overcome different burdens. A lot of women I know had to show their competence and prove themselves before being entrusted with a certain project, while their male counterparts were given similar projects much earlier.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think there are two main challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts. One is that men are often respected by their peers and colleagues from the get go, until they do something to lose that respect. Women on the other hand often have to show skill and competence to gain respect. The second challenge is that assertive and disagreeable women are often described as hysteric or bitchy. Assertiveness as well as disagreeableness are important character traits in successful leaders and I think developing and nurturing these qualities to a certain extent is very beneficial to anyone wanting to succeed in their career.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

It’s always difficult to fit all aspects of life into your week. That’s why it’s so important to prioritise and find the right balance. One of my struggles was giving the right support to my family, especially after the death of my grandfather, while building and running my own business, as well as nurturing the friendships I’ve made. I can’t even imagine how difficult it must be for my peers who have additional responsibilities, such as partners or children.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

The tipping point was the death of my grandfather. Up to that point I had worked 16h days, especially during lockdown when I couldn’t go out. During my grandpa’s last days of sickness, I went back to Germany to help take care of him. I soon realized that my business is running and growing without me working 16h days. I learned to prioritize what’s most important, not just for the success of my business, but also for my personal health, family and friends.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I think beauty can have inherent value for a leader. While there are definitely many more and better ways to show competence, beauty and appearance can be one of them. We all know that people form a first impression of you within seconds of meeting you. While these first impressions are influenced by nonverbal clues and body language, style and beauty are also part of it. Just showing you’re able to take care of yourself, your health and body can demonstrate signs of competence and help to change the first impression people have of you to your advantage.

For me personally, beauty and personal care is very important. I express this with the time I take to unwind and relax in the evening and sometimes choosing the right outfit before meetings can give me strength and make me feel more confident.

How is this similar or different for men?

I think there are certain beauty standards and business attire that most men and women have to adhere to on their way to success. The differences are that it might take less time for men to suit up, wash their hair and face and shave. So there’s less pressure or less effort needed for them to look their part in business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Networking skills. Being able to connect with people and establishing meaningful connections made starting my business a lot easier. Knowing who to reach out to when faced with new challenges can put you ahead of your competition. Before starting my business, I had never written an employment contract or retainer agreement. Luckily, I knew business advisors and HR professionals that were able to help me or at least point me in the right direction. Assertiveness. Communicating effectively and being assertive helped me to avoid misunderstandings before they happen. I had many people reaching out to me in the early stages of my business asking for discounts or trying to negotiate retainer fees. It’s very tempting to accept all clients approaching you in the early stages of your business, but I’m glad I knew my worth and only accepted the clients with the business needs I knew I was able to satisfy and who were willing to pay the right price for my services. This way I could ensure customer satisfaction and quickly grow my business from word of mouth while making profits, without going back to working 16h days. Resilience. Learning to recover from difficulties is an invaluable skill that helped me to grow my business and become more accepting and happy in my personal life. While I deeply regret the death of my father and grandpa, the lessons I learned from the difficulties I have had to face make me a stronger and more resilient person. Personal Brand. Building a personal brand and promoting myself helped me a lot with getting my business started and making profits quickly. Thanks to my video content and half a million followers in China, I was invited to exclusive networking events, was able to source staff quickly and also find clients right after establishing my business. Competence. Competence is probably the most important trait needed to succeed. When running a business, this also includes showing leadership skills and developing a vision for your business. Especially as a woman, showing competence is a key factor to gain acceptance, respect and reputation in your field of business. I am a rather short, 27-year old businesswoman and some men might not necessarily take me seriously from the get go. When I sat in meetings with international clients, I was able to gain respect by explaining strategies I developed to each of them in their native languages, and so I was able to win that pitch and build personal relationships with each of the stakeholders, from Canada, the USA, France, Germany, China and Japan.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Richard Dawkins. I would love to have a discussion with him on many aspects of life.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.