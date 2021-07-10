Kath Carter: “Positively pay it forward”

Statistics show that women founders positively impact the environment, profit margins and the workforce. Women are diverse leaders and they truly have a positive socio-economic impact on that world that is amazing.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kath Carter.

Kath Carter is the EY Global Markets, Strategy and Transactions, Accounts and Business Development Leader and the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ Global Executive Sponsor. Kath has more than 24 years of experience in mergers, acquisitions and divestiture activities, with another 5 years of experience as an auditor. As the Global Executive Sponsor for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program, Kath focuses on championing women founders and connecting them to the many resources and networks they need to grow.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My backstory starts on a farm in Iowa, the youngest of 8 children: 6 girls, 2 boys. My passion and emphasis on championing women in business through our EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women, EY Women. Fast Forward and EY Next Generation programs can be completely attributed to my mom, sisters and growing up 15 years younger than my oldest sibling.

I remember telling my mom at 13, I wanted to become a CEO of a company. Without skipping a beat, she responded by telling me to drop everything and focus on my studies. She had ended her college dreams to get married and have children. For her it was one or the other, and she wanted me to see my dreams come true. My siblings always joked that I just said it to get out of the farm chores. During those days, my mom instilled in me that I am as limitless as I allow myself to be. She said there will be those out there that tell you can’t do something, but if your only limit is yourself, you can achieve anything.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first started at EY in 1998, the man that hired me said on my first day, “Little lady, women can’t do private equity (PE).” I heard my mom in my head that day telling me that he did not determine my limits — I did. I tucked his words away and got to work. I aligned myself with an Executive Director and asked him to teach me, and he did — painfully. One Christmas, I gave him a box of red pens because he edited my work so much.

In my early days at the firm, 80%-90% of my clients were corporations, with a small number coming from PE. Because of being told I couldn’t do PE and the tireless dedication from the Executive Director who taught me ever so patiently though firmly along with others mentors gained along the way, when I made partner in 2003, the ratio switched and 80%-90% of my clients were PE.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I landed my first big leadership role, I was leading Strategy and Transactions (formerly known as Transaction Advisory Services) for the Midwest region and was very set on being taking seriously as a female leader. I was determined to be what I imagined was the quintessential straight-laced female role model. One of the other regional service line leaders was a bit of a prankster — he’d ’hotel” in my office and turn all of my personal pictures and awards around asking me how could I get any work done as those items were quite distracting; I collected good luck pennies and he would strew pennies all over my desk and other similar pranks. He ultimately become one of my best friends always bringing a smile to my face even in the toughest darkest longest work hours. Because of him, I realized that my lack of humor was actually the mistake — humor is essential at work, especially as I was trying to gel with my growing team as a new leader. From then on, my Monday morning leadership meetings couldn’t begin until someone made me laugh. Once we started laughing together, we got to know each other in a different and wonderful way. We became a super strong team recognized within our service line as such across the Americas. To this day we remain close even though roles have changed for all of us several times.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I already mentioned her, and I consistently hear my mom’s voice in my head even though she has passed from this world. It takes a village, and I have been helped by so many others too for which I will be forever grateful. One in particular, Kathy Pawlus, was there when I got hired and has been with me every step since even though she is now many years retired from the firm. She helped me get my feet on the ground as a new experienced hire barely knowing how to submit my timesheet, played a significant role in my achievement of becoming a partner, and offered me her couch to sleep on when as a young partner I relocated to New York City as part of an initiative to focus on the mega-PE funds. She shared insight and wisdom about personal negotiations, leadership pitfalls to avoid and graciously paved the way by using her voice for others.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

An impactful book early in my leadership days is the book Failing Forward by John Maxwell. Reading this book inspired me to think about failure as something to embrace. I was brought up to shy away from failing. In the book, he talks about keeping it REAL. And from then on, that’s what I’ve done. In my view, if we’re not failing enough, we’re not trying, and if we’re not trying, we’re not growing. There are no failures, only learnings. I take this with me in my daily life, at work and at home.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I am a fan of Winston Churchill. One of his many quotes I love is: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” That quote resonates with me deeply, and I aspire to emulate it daily. At work, I team with women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, increase the number of women in leadership roles and commit to mentoring the next generation. Giving to others honors my parents and mentors who so selflessly gave to me.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hope that I have been able to use my platform to inspire and lift the next generation. As part of my personal belief system, I know we are better together. There is a power in “we”. We lift as we climb. Can you picture it? If we lift those around us and they eventually surpass us, our hands are raised in victory.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion, it is a combination of two primary factors: i) the hesitancy to believe in themselves and dream big and ii) their knowledge of and ability to get access to capital. Often when women search for capital, they ask for too little, and historically ask for much less than their male counterparts. We need to encourage them to be limitless, dream bigger and connect them to necessary networks. While I want to encourage women to become entrepreneurs, I also feel there is more to be done to ensure existing female-owned businesses succeed. More investment dollars need to be directed to women founders to drive greater impact. As an example, in a study by The Kauffman Foundation, private technology companies led by women were proven to be more capital-efficient, achieving 35% higher ROI, and, when venture-backed, 12% higher revenue than startups run by men.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

We created EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women to champion women founders to grow and scale their business. As the Global Executive Sponsor of the program, I am focused on creating a world-class ecosystem connecting women founders to each other, to the many resources and networks necessary to thrive, and to our amazing EY champions around the globe who do so because they are passionate about helping women.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Statistics show that women founders positively impact the environment, profit margins and the workforce. Women are diverse leaders and they truly have a positive socio-economic impact on that world that is amazing.

The numbers speak for themselves. A study by Mass Challenge and BCG determined that VCs could have made an additional $85 million over five years if they had invested in women- and men-founded startups equally. Now is the time for greater investment in women owned businesses. Only 2.2% of global VC funding going to women-owned businesses think of all the missed opportunity — it’s time to believe in women founders.

Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

It’s important to believe in someone: Give courage, strength and inspiration Amplify your voice for others. Question the status quo Endorse and have your words and actions match. If you say you advocate for women founders: buy from them, invest in them, promote them. Positively pay it forward. It is a privilege to be able to pay it forward. I have theme for every year and ironically this is my theme for 2021. Repeat 1–4 daily

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to be the motivation and inspiration for causing a ripple effect of positivity. If someone I send positivity to would pay it forward to someone else, the results are limitless. If we all touch one person and ask them to touch just one person in this way, we could eventually touch everyone in a positive way. And wouldn’t that be good!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am a big fan of Arianna Huffington’s. I have admired her from afar for years and actually met her briefly in 2019 after she held a fantastic session at EY’s Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, CA. She was leaving the event as I was coming back from dinner. I took my opportunity to say hello. We talked for several minutes; she was so gracious with her time. She also gave a couple of her books and took a photo with me before departing. I would love to chat longer next time……

